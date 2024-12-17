The external solid-state drives are excellent for expanding device storage, saving backups, or transferring data. They offer faster data transfer speeds and better reliability than traditional hard disk drives.

What to Look for in an External SSD

External SSDs offer several advantages as storage media. However, if you want to get the most out of your external SSD, there are a few things to remember while shopping.

While SSDs are generally quite fast, look for higher read and write speeds if you frequently deal with large files or are looking to run programs directly off them. Remember, the data transfer speed of your SSD will depend on the USB port you are connecting it to. For example, to enjoy the best possible speeds from a USB 3.2 Gen 2-rated SSD, the USB port you plug into must support USB 3.2 or higher USB standard.

The durability of an SSD can be an important consideration if you plan to carry one around with you. Manufacturers typically mention the SSD's ingress protection (IP) rating and drop resistance in product marketing.

Although most SSDs come with the exFAT file system for broad compatibility, ensuring the SSD you're buying will work on your device is a good idea. You can also reformat an SSD to make it compatible with the operating system of your choice.

In other notable features, you'll want to consider the capacity to match your needs, encryption support for better security, and the size for easy portability.

Best External SSD Overall: Samsung T7 Shield

Pros Cons Fast data transfer rates Three-year warranty Reasonably durable Reliable

Samsung's T7 Shield is a fantastic external SSD that delivers fast data transfer rates and is reasonably rugged to handle everyday mishaps. It features an aluminum frame with a wraparound rubberized shield for durability. As a result, it can handle drops from as high as two meters without issues. The SSD is also rated IP65 for dust and water resistance.

It has a single USB Type-C port that you can use to connect to your computer or mobile device using the bundled USB-A to USB-C or USB-C to USB-C cables. It supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and has claimed sequential read and write speeds of around 1,000MBps. Plus, it'll work with PCs, Macs, Android phones, and iOS devices right out of the box.

Other positives of the Samsung SSD include its travel-friendly size and reliability. It is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes and three color options. Sadly, it comes with only a three-year warranty—less than the five-year warranty on some other popular external SSDs.

Best External SSD Overall Samsung T7 Shield $110 $170 Save $60 The Samsung T7 Shield may not be the fastest or most rugged external SSD on the market, but it offers a great balance of speed, durability, and price.

Best Budget External SSD: Adata SE880

Adata

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight Only available in 500GB and 1TB Reasonably priced Data transfer rates fall during long, continuous writes Superfast data transfer speeds

The Adata SE880 is an excellent external SSD if you want to save some money but still need top-tier performance. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard and has sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MBps, making it fast for most needs.

Remember, you will need compatible USB ports to get these speeds. However, it's backward compatible and also performs well with older ports.

The SE880 is compact and lightweight, making it a perfect companion for your on-the-go needs. While it's not the most durable, it has reasonably good build quality and features an aluminum and plastic construction. The company also ships the SSD with both USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cables. Moreover, you get a five-year warranty.

Unfortunately, it only comes in 500GB and 1TB sizes, and the data transfer rates fall during long, continuous writes. But this won't be an issue unless you regularly transfer dozens of gigs.

Best Budget External SSD Adata SE880 $85 $100 Save $15 The Adata SE880 is a great bargain for most people. It delivers superfast data transfer speeds and has a compact design.

Best External SSD for Mac: Crucial X9 Pro for Mac

Crucial

Pros Cons Fast data transfer speeds Needs to be reformatted for use with Windows Sleek design with IP55 dust and water resistance Expensive Five-year warranty

If you are looking for an external SSD to use exclusively with Apple devices, the Crucial X9 Pro for Mac is a fantastic option. It works seamlessly with Macs, iPads, and newer iPhones with the USB-C port. It's also pre-formatted to work for Time Machine backups.

The X9 Pro for Mac is rated to support the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard for fast data transfer rates and can provide sequential read and write speeds of around 1,000MBps.

Moreover, it has a sleek design with an aluminum construction and a rubberized soft-touch base, adding to its aesthetic appeal. The SSD is also IP55 dust and water-resistant and can handle drops up to two meters.

In other highlights, it has a lanyard loop for connecting straps and a five-year warranty. It is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes.

Best External SSD for Mac Crucial X9 Pro for Mac $90 $121 Save $31 Preformatted for seamless Mac usage, the Crucial X9 Pro for Mac SSD delivers fast data transfer rates. It's also reasonably durable and comes with a lanyard loop.

Best Rugged External SSD: Lexar Armor 700

Lexar

Pros Cons Superfast data transfer speeds High regular price Rugged design with IP66 rating Compact design

Although our best overall pick is reasonably rugged, you can consider the Armor 700 from Lexar for enhanced durability. It's IP66 rated for dust and water resistance and has a rubberized sleeve to withstand the shock of drops from three meters.

Another highlight of the SSD is its support for USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard. It claims to offer data transfer rates of up to 2,000MBps. The Armor 700 also has a compact design and comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables.

Although it has a higher-than-typical list price, the SSD is frequently discounted. Its 1TB version can be foundselling for as low as $100. It's also offered in 2TB and 4TB sizes.

Best Rugged External SSD Lexar Armor 700 $179 $212 Save $33 The Lexar Armor 700 is an excellent rugged SSD with a compact design and support for the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard.

Best Portable External SSD: Crucial X10 Pro

Crucial

Pros Cons Superfast data transfer speeds High list price Rugged design with IP66 rating Compact design

All of our recommendations are pretty portable, but if you want another excellent option, the Crucial X10 Pro is a solid choice. It's reasonably durable, features an anodized aluminum shell, and has a compact design for easy portability.

The X10 Pro also offers fast data transfer rates, reaching 2,100MBps sequential read and 2100MBps sequential write speeds. Plus, it can work with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS out of the box.

In other features, the SSD has a built-in lanyard hole for straps, keychains, and more. You can buy in storage sizes of up to 4TB.

Sadly, it only comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. If you want to use it with a USB-A port, you'll have to buy an adapter separately.

Best Portable External SSD Crucial X10 Pro $102 $150 Save $48 Crucial's X10 Pro is a compact external SSD with a reasonably durable build. It supports ultra-fast data transfers.

FAQ

What is an SSD?

An SSD is a type of storage device that employs flash memory chips to store data. It's different from a traditional hard disk drive (HDD). It offers several advantages over an HDD.

What's the difference between an SSD and an HDD?

SSDs and HDDs are two types of storage media used by modern computing devices. While SSDs store data on flash memory chips, HDDs use magnetic platters. SSDs are faster, more reliable, and quieter than HDDs. However, they are also more expensive.

Do SSDs last longer than HDDs?

SSDs generally last longer than HDDs as they don't have any moving parts, making them less susceptible to physical wear and tear. SSDs also have better resistance to shocks and vibrations.

Do SSDs fail?

Although SSDs are more reliable than HDDs, they can still fail. Some of the reasons for SSD failure include malfunctioning controllers, power surges, manufacturing defects, and firmware issues.