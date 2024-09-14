Speakers come in all shapes and sizes, from compact Bluetooth models that slip into your pocket to powerful systems that can shake the walls. Choosing the right one depends on your specific needs.

What Should I Consider Before Buying a Speaker in 2024?

Choosing the perfect speaker can transform your audio experience. Nowadays, there is a wide selection of different types. You can buy a pair of giant beasts that stand like monolithic structures on your floor or a tiny Bluetooth speaker you can fit into your pocket. As such, you'll also get a wide range of audio quality, so it's important to decide what other features you want most.

Budget may be your primary concern, but thankfully, there is a wide selection of quality budget speakers to choose from. You’ll find pocketable Bluetooth speakers in this price range, but you can also discover portable Bluetooth speakers that offer a bit more power at pleasing prices.

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo also fall into the budget category and do a lot more than just play audio. But if you seek speakers for your computer, it’s best to choose a dedicated set designed for that purpose. However, if you’re a gamer, you might want to consider the pros and cons of speakers over headphones or earbuds.

When it comes to outdoor speakers, you’ll need to consider several factors. For one, do you need power? It’s all very well getting a compact speaker to take poolside, but does it have the power you need? Finding a balance between portability and audio quality will likely have better results but you also need to consider durability. Is the speaker built for the outdoors, and does it have an IP rating? This is essential if you’re going near water, and you’ll also want protection from dust, dirt, and sand.

Lastly, TV speakers are never really that great, and for a home theater setup, you’ll need a quality soundbar or a good set of floor-standing or bookshelf speakers. They don’t need to cost an arm and a leg, but audiophiles will tell you it might be best to spend at least a little extra. These types of speakers are usually complemented by subwoofers and surround speakers, but they may not always be necessary.

Best Speaker Overall: Sonos Arc

Sonos

Pros Cons Excellent sound for both music and movies No DTS/DTS:X support Doesn’t require an external subwoofer Lacks HDMI passthrough HDMI eARC Trueplay Tuning is iOS only Dolby Atmos No Bluetooth streaming Voice assistant

It may be on the pricier side for a soundbar, but the Sonos Arc delivers some premium Dolby Atmos audio in a sleek, high-quality design. It’s an excellent option for both music and movies, and with its metal grille and matte-black finish, this soundbar is solidly constructed. It also has an aesthetic that looks great in any home decor. Additionally, the Arc offers a versatile set of connectivity options, including HDMI eARC for high-quality audio, an optical-to-HDMI converter for integrating older devices, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 for wireless connections, and an Ethernet port for wired stability.

The 5.0.2-channel speaker system uses three silk dome tweeters that deliver clear and detailed high frequencies. Additionally, eight elliptical woofers provide deep, impactful bass, and 11 class-D amplifiers provide distortion-free amplification.

Furthermore, the soundbar is designed specifically for Dolby Atmos, so it excels in spatial audio. Instrument separation is first class, and the Arc bounces sounds around the room, which hit your ears from all angles. This surround sound effect is complemented by powerful bass that even negates the need for an additional subwoofer. Yet the rumbling low frequencies don’t overpower the clear, crisp dialogues, which are easy to comprehend no matter what else is going on around the voices.

However, to get the best out of the soundbar’s audio capabilities, you should first perform some Trueplay Tuning. This is a Sonos tool that analyzes the structure and space of your room to optimize audio output and dramatically improve the effects of Dolby Atmos. However, the unfortunate aspect of this is that it is only compatible with iOS devices. An inconvenience for non-Apple users, to say the least. But there’s nothing stopping you from performing this calibration with a borrowed iPad as long as your room is arranged the way you will keep it and the soundbar is placed in its permanent position.

Best Speaker Overall Sonos Arc $849 $899 Save $50 The Sonos Arc delivers premium Dolby Atmos audio in a sleek, well-built design with versatile connectivity, and is an excellent option for both music and movies. $849 at Amazon See at bestbuy See at Target

Best Budget Speaker: Sony SRS-XB100

Sony

Pros Cons Clear speakerphone mic No companion app Easily portable The volume may not be loud enough for some It can pair with a second speaker Good bass sound Excellent battery life

You can find some of the best value in small portable speakers like the Sony SRS-XB100. This compact Bluetooth speaker is among Sony’s most portable at just 3 x 3.8 inches and weighs a measly 9.7oz. It’ll fit into most bags when on the go, or you can utilize the handy strap to carry it.

Its performance is quite admirable, too. While you shouldn’t expect room-shaking audio at this price point, for its size, it delivers a good balance between low and high frequencies. In fact, the deep bass is among the best for a speaker of this size and price. The volume may not reach ear-splitting levels, but as a budget speaker, you could treat yourself to two. You can pair both speakers for stereo audio and get the most out of the noise-spreading Sound Diffusion Processor.

The speaker has a decent build quality and is dustproof and waterproof with its IP67 rating. That means it should remain watertight even when submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. While it's not recommended to thoroughly test this, you can be confident of its survival when taking it to the pool. It’s suitable for the beach, too; the dust-tight build will keep out sand. However, rinse the speaker in freshwater immediately if you drop it into the sea; IP ratings only reflect a product’s ability to handle freshwater.

The speaker’s excellent battery life also makes trips to the beach easier. It can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and you can conveniently power it back up via USB-C. It also supports Google Fast Pair, simplifying Bluetooth pairing on Android devices. However, somewhat inconveniently, there is no companion app to speak of.

Best Budget Speaker Sony SRS-XB100 $38 $60 Save $22 Experience powerful sound on the go with the Sony SRS-XB100 portable Bluetooth speaker. Compact, durable, and equipped with EXTRA BASS™ technology, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and parties. $38 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Portable Speaker: Bose SoundLink Max

Bose

Pros Cons Stable Bluetooth connection with easy pairing No built-in mic for calls Built-in EQ Ports lack watertight covers Premium build Expensive for a portable speaker Excellent portability Outstanding audio quality

There are many portable Bluetooth speakers around, from small, basic models to higher-end types with superior audio. The Bose SoundLink Max belongs to the latter category. It’s not cheap, but it's a good shout if you want pristine audio in a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Bose claims that you can "feel the music from your head to your toes,“ and the company may not be too far off with this statement. The 50W sound output is punchy from a bass standpoint. It may even seem a little dominating when unpackaging it, but it’s easily adjusted using the app’s equalizer. It features a 3-band EQ you can use to balance the frequencies for a livelier, more expressive sound, and there are also a bunch of presets to experiment with.

The speaker’s portability doesn’t come from a lightweight build—it weighs over 4.5lbs. It’s still a manageable weight, not being much different in size and mass from a 2-liter soda bottle. That said, you can’t slip it into a pocket, but a speaker like that won’t give you the audio quality the SoundLink Max does. It does, however, sport a nifty, removable handle that is comfortable to hold with its smooth silicone material. This makes it easy to take to any beach or poolside party.

You can also relax knowing that it has an IP67 rating, making it impenetrable to sand and highly resistant to water. Despite that, there are no watertight covers on the ports. So, the speaker may not survive any accidental drops into a pool. If this concerns you, it’s possible to fortify it with a compatible waterproof case. This particular case comes with a shoulder strap for added portability.

Bose claims the battery life lasts as long as 20 hours. This may be slightly unrealistic, especially if you play at higher volumes. However, the battery life is good, and you’ll easily get at least a full day out of it. You can also use the speaker to keep your music source charged, although this will obviously use power from the speaker's battery. But if it’s fully charged at the start of the party and your phone is not, both should easily see the end of it.

However, the Bose SoundLink Max does lean toward the pricey side. If you seek a more affordable option that still packs a punch, the JBL Flip 6 is another excellent choice for a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Best Portable Speaker Bose SoundLink Max Epic stereo sound and deep bass turn good times to the max, letting you feel the music from your head to your toes. And with its compact design and removable handle, you can take the party anywhere with you. $399 at Amazon $399 at Bose

Best Outdoor Speaker: JBL Xtreme 3

JBL

Pros Cons Powerful sound for outdoor environments A bit heavy PartyBoost feature to pair with other speakers No speakerphone AUX port Dust and waterproof Excellent battery life

For a great outdoor Bluetooth speaker, you’ll want something portable yet powerful. You won’t get dynamic audio from a speaker that fits into your pocket, but what about one that slings over your shoulder and can still rock the party? The JBL Xtreme 3 fits the bill nicely. While it’s not ultra-lightweight, at 5.9 lbs (2.7kg), it is still a manageable weight, and the sturdy strap makes it easily portable.

But how about the sound? In short, it’s impressive. With two 25W woofers and two 25W tweeters teamed together with bass-enhancing dual passive radiators, the audio is loud and powerful. Low frequencies resonate with typical JBL impact without overpowering the mids and highs. Vocals are clear and rich, and higher-pitched sounds are rendered cleanly. This means that the speaker can handle various genres in a balanced manner. Bass-centric hip-hop and dance tracks are punchy, while you can hear the subtle nuances in jazz and classical.

When boosting the volume, digital signal processing (DSP) kicks in to thin out the bass and prevent distortion. The music maintains clarity despite the high volume, making it ideal for outdoor events like barbecues, pool parties, or picnics. Additionally, with the speaker’s PartyBoost feature, you can pair the Xtreme 3 with another or link with several other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to boost volume and area coverage.

It doesn’t matter where you take this speaker, either. It's built for the outdoors.

A durable design is complemented by an IP67 rating that ensures dust and dirt can’t penetrate, and the speaker will survive drops in freshwater. With its dustproof design and removable strap, you can even take the speaker to the beach and not worry about sand. However, if you do, keep it away from the sea, as the IP rating won’t help with saltwater.

Another feature that makes the JBL Xtreme 3 an excellent outdoor-speaker choice is the battery life. JBL claims that it lasts 15 hours, which is impressive. You’ll possibly get even more than this if you play at moderate volumes. But the advertised battery life is more than enough for most outdoor events. However, if you really are hosting the party of the year and need even more battery life, the JBL Xtreme 4 can provide up to 24 hours.

Additionally, if your music source isn’t fully charged, then don’t fret. You can plug it into the speaker for some much-needed juice and keep the party going. And if that isn’t a thoughtful enough addition, consider the handy bottle opener on the carry strap. JBL really has thought of everything to ensure your outdoor party is a huge success.

Best Outdoor Speaker JBL Xtreme 3 The JBL Xtreme 3 is a portable, durable Bluetooth speaker with powerful, balanced sound, long battery life, and outdoor-ready features like an IP67 rating and PartyBoost synchronizing. See at Walmart $290 at Amazon

Best Bookshelf Speaker: Edifier S1000MKII

Edifier

Pros Cons Dynamic, full-range sound Quite big for bookshelf speakers No external amplifier needed Premium build quality Versatile connectivity options

Bookshelf speakers are ideal for those who want high-quality audio in a more compact form. Although the Edifier S1000MKIIs are on the larger side for bookshelf speakers, their design is optimized to fit well in smaller spaces without sacrificing sound quality. Additionally, as they are active speakers, no external amplifier is required, saving you even more space.

With a total power output of 120W, the audio is indeed dynamic. These speakers deliver clear, rich, full-range audio with resonating low frequencies and detailed highs, making them well-suited for immersing yourself in music, movies, and video games. If you prefer bookshelf speakers over a soundbar, the Edifier S1000MKIIs are worth your consideration.

They feature angled front panels designed so the front-facing drivers can deliver optimal sound. Furthermore, with wooden side panels and sleek, leather-like black surfaces, the S1000MKIIs combine aesthetically pleasing classic appeal with premium build quality. Not only do these speakers exude elegance, but their robust, heavy build is reassuring, and the footpads on the bottom provide rigid stability.

Connectivity options facilitate a variety of audio setups. Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD allows for easy pairing with your devices and high-bit-rate transmissions of up to 24bit/48kHz. This ensures clear and detailed sound with minimal compression. Additionally, the optical, coaxial, and RCA inputs accommodate a variety of audio sources, from game consoles to record players.

The included remote simplifies control with dedicated buttons for input switching and playback functions. It allows for easy changing between analog, digital, and Bluetooth inputs and lets you control music playback from your smartphone or tablet to round off an excellent set of bookshelf speakers.

Best Bookshelf Speaker Edifier S1000MKII $255 $400 Save $145 The Edifier S1000MKII bookshelf speakers deliver dynamic, full-range audio in a well-built, stylish design with versatile connectivity, making them a solid option for music, movies, and games. $255 at Amazon See at bestbuy

FAQ

What are the four types of speakers currently available?

The four main types of speakers are bookshelf speakers, floor-standing speakers, subwoofers, and surround sound speakers.

Bookshelf speakers are compact and space-saving as well as more affordable compared to floor-standing speakers. They are a good choice, mainly if the room they need to fill with sound is not especially large. However, they may have limited bass response compared to more prominent speakers and often require a subwoofer. The larger drivers of floor-standing speakers can produce more powerful low frequencies and tend to have a wider soundstage. However, they take up more space and generally cost more.

A subwoofer enhances a speaker system’s low frequencies, otherwise known as bass. They are an excellent addition to home theaters and music setups. Still, they may not be necessary if you have a quality soundbar or floor-standing speakers.

Surround sound speakers enhance any immersive audio setup. They are dedicated front-, rear-, and side-channel speakers and are particularly welcome when watching movies.

What is the difference between a set of speakers and a soundbar?

A soundbar is different in shape from the classic dual-speaker setup. As a single, long, thin unit that usually sits under a TV, they are more compact and easier to set up. However, they don’t usually match the audio depth of traditional speakers.

On the other hand, they are typically more affordable, and you can enhance the audio by adding surround speakers and a subwoofer, though, in some cases, this may not be absolutely necessary. Many quality soundbars produce resonating low frequencies that are ample enough for a home theater setup or simulate surround sound with digital signal processing (DSP).

Speakers typically come in pairs or sets. They offer more versatility in terms of placement but may require more space. Traditional speakers may also need an AV receiver or amplifier for connection and involve more complex wiring. However, good speakers deliver high-quality sound but will often benefit from surrounds and a subwoofer.

What is the difference between an active speaker and a passive speaker, and which one is better?

Active speakers are the more convenient choice because they come with a built-in amplifier. Setup is simple, and they often feature DSP, volume controls, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Passive speakers require an external amplifier, which means more cost and more space used. They also need a more complex setup and additional wiring. However, they are the preferred option of audiophiles and professionals using high-end equipment who require more detailed control over sound quality.

Basically, the choice of speaker is down to your preference for ease of use and integrated features or flexibility and potential for higher sound quality.

Will my audio lag if I use a Bluetooth speaker?

Yes, audio lag can occur with Bluetooth speakers. This is due to the time it takes for audio to be transmitted wirelessly. While the delay is usually minimal and unnoticeable for most of us, it can have an effect in certain scenarios that require precise synchronization. These scenarios include watching videos or gaming. When listening to music, lag isn’t an issue because precision between audio and video is not a factor. To minimize lag, look for Bluetooth speakers with low latency codecs, such as apt-X Low Latency or AAC.