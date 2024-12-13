Worried about how much sleep you're getting or how well you’re sleeping? The best sleep trackers can help you keep track of your sleep patterns, giving you insights to boost your health, wellness, and overall quality of life.

What to Look For in a Sleep Tracker

Sleep trackers come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own features and functions. Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the right one for you:

The most important thing about a sleep tracker is how accurate it is. Since you’re using it to monitor your health, the data should be as reliable as possible. Look for trackers with multiple sensors, like heart rate monitors and accelerometers, to ensure precise results. The Nest Home Hub uses radar to track sleep.

Comfort is a big deal for wearable trackers. You’ll be wearing it for hours while you sleep, so make sure it’s the right size, shape, and material for your body. Bonus points if it’s lightweight and hypoallergenic!

The main goal of a sleep tracker is to help you improve your sleep. A good tracker not only collects data but also presents it in a way that’s easy to understand, offering tips and recommendations to help you sleep better.

Since sleep happens wherever you are, it’s helpful if your sleep tracker is portable. Whether you’re at home or on the go, choose a tracker that’s easy to pack and take with you.

A sleep tracker needs enough battery life to last through the night—and ideally, longer. The sleep trackers we’ve highlighted have batteries ranging from 18 hours to nine days, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice mid-sleep.

A good sleep tracker should also be compatible with your operating system, whether Android or iOS. Some sleep trackers support both operating systems. Let's now dive into the details.

Best Sleep Tracker Overall: Oura Ring 4

Oura

Pros Cons Sleek, stylish smart ring Pricey Tracks over 20 key metrics Requires a subscription for full access In-depth sleep tracking with custom suggestions Accurate data and comfortable fit

If you’re not a fan of wearing a smartwatch but still want top-notch sleep tracking, the Oura Ring 4 is a game-changer. This sleek, stylish ring tracks over 20 metrics, including sleep, activity, and heart health, giving you powerful insights without weighing down your wrist.

Crafted from lightweight, durable titanium, it’s super comfy, non-allergenic, and leaves no marks like a smartwatch might. Available in a variety of colors, it’s designed to match your style. The recessed sensors are discreet and won’t bother your fingers, so you can wear it through the night with ease.

The Oura Ring does more than track sleep—it monitors stress levels, suggests the best times to rest, and even keeps tabs on your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels while you snooze. With a battery life of over seven days, it works quietly in the background to give you a full picture of your health and fitness.

Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, fitting easily in your bag or pocket. It even works in airplane mode. The Oura Ring 4 is user-friendly and its app is available in 10 languages, including English.

Keep in mind, though, that unlocking detailed data and analytics requires a monthly subscription. While it’s optional, the extra insights are worth it. One heads-up—the ring’s sizing differs from standard U.S. sizes and older Oura models, so double-check before ordering.

Best Budget Sleep Tracker: Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit

Pros Cons Affordable fitness/sleep tracker Requires subscription Compact, lightweight design Tracks more than 20 metrics Personalized sleep recommendations

If the Oura Ring 4’s $349–$499 price tag feels steep, the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers an affordable alternative that still delivers great fitness and sleep tracking. Priced as low as $69.95 during sales, this budget-friendly option is perfect for getting quality insights without draining your wallet—or losing sleep over the cost.

The Inspire 3 has a sleek, minimalist design with a vibrant AMOLED screen that makes it easy to navigate its many features. Beyond sleep tracking, it keeps tabs on your activity, heart rate, and more, with over 20 exercise modes and gentle reminders to keep moving.

Like its pricier counterparts, the Inspire 3 is lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll barely notice it while wearing it. It even helps you unwind before bed with stress-management tools, such as mindfulness and guided breathing sessions. Plus, it tracks SpO2 levels, sends irregular heart rhythm alerts, and monitors women’s menstrual health, making it a well-rounded option for overall wellness.

When it comes to sleep, this tracker shines. It monitors your sleep, breathing rate, skin temperature, SpO2, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability, creates a personalized sleep profile, and gives you a daily sleep score to help you understand and improve your rest. If you tend to oversleep, its built-in alarm can nudge you out of bed right on time.

The Inspire 3 also has a battery life of up to nine days and is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it reliable and versatile. With six months of free premium membership, you’ll gain access to deeper sleep insights and analytics.

Best Smartwatch With sleep Tracking: Apple Watch Series 10

Apple

Pros Cons Superior sleep tracking Battery isn't long-lasting Dimmable brightness at night Expensive Tracks tons of other metrics Sleep apnea notifications

If you’re an Apple fan or love smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 10 is easily one of the best smartwatches with sleep tracking. The latest in the Apple Watch lineup, it’s not just stylish—it’s packed with features that set it apart.

This is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring Apple's largest display. Its ultra-clear 2,000-nit screen makes it easy to check your fitness and sleep stats anytime. At night, you can dim the brightness to a soft glow so it won’t disturb your rest.

The Apple Watch Series 10 doesn’t just track your sleep and monitors for signs of sleep apnea, even sending alerts if moderate or severe apnea is detected. The Sleep app provides detailed insights into your sleep patterns, including how long and how well you’re sleeping, when you’re in different sleep stages, and your average sleep trends over two weeks. These insights can help you tweak your habits, improve your sleep health, or even prompt a visit to your doctor if needed.

Beyond sleep, this smartwatch monitors your heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and overall activity. It even features fall and crash detection, which can be a lifesaver—literally.

The main drawback? Battery life. With regular use, you’ll get up to 18 hours, though switching to low power mode can extend it to 36 hours. While it’s not the longest-lasting smartwatch out there, the Apple Watch Series 10 more than makes up for it with its powerful features and seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Best Smart Wearable Sleep Tracker: WHOOP 4.0

WHOOP

Pros Cons Has no screen Steep subscription costs after first year Tracks a wide range of metrics Great at sleep monitoring Science-backed tips to improve sleep

Not into smart rings, Fitbits, or Apple Watches but still want a wearable sleep and fitness tracker? The WHOOP 4.0 might be just what you’re looking for. This sleek, screen-free device tracks your health, fitness, and sleep effortlessly, all while staying out of the way.

With the WHOOP 4.0, you can monitor a wide range of health metrics, including your respiratory rate, heart rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), daily activity, and sleep patterns. It’s like having a bird’s eye view of your overall health right at your fingertips.

But it doesn’t stop at tracking. The WHOOP 4.0 also gives personalized, science-backed tips to improve your sleep and overall wellness. All your data and insights are easily accessible in the user-friendly WHOOP app.

One standout feature is the WHOOP Journal, where you can log daily habits like diet, caffeine intake, exercise, and stress levels. The app then identifies patterns and highlights how these habits might affect your sleep, so you can make meaningful adjustments.

The WHOOP 4.0 package for first-time buyers includes 12 months of premium membership, the 4.0 hardware, a waterproof battery pack, and a stylish Onyx SuperKnit band. Subscription costs can add up after the first year, but for many, the rich features and insights are worth it.

Best Non-wearable Sleep Tracker: Withings Sleep

Withings

Pros Cons Non-wearable sleep tracking Must be properly aligned with body Clinicallly tested sleep tracker Compatible with Android and iOS Sleep apnea detection

If wearing a sleep tracker isn’t your thing, the Withings Sleep Mat is a perfect alternative. Clinically tested and highly rated, it’s one of the best options for tracking your sleep without having to wear a device.

Using it is simple—slide the mat under your mattress, and it will monitor your sleep by detecting changes in pressure and noise while you rest. Setting it up takes a little calibration and Wi-Fi connectivity, but once that’s done, all your data syncs seamlessly to the Withings Health Mate app, available for both iOS and Android.

The Withings Sleep Mat tracks key metrics like how long you slept, when you fell asleep and woke up, and more. Want more details? Tap into the app to see deeper insights into your sleep quality, including how much time you spent in deep, light, and REM sleep.

Each morning, you’ll get a full breakdown of the previous night’s sleep, including your sleep cycles, heart rate, and snoring detection. It also provides a sleep score to let you know how restorative your rest was.

Like the Apple Watch Series 10, this mat can detect sleep apnea with impressive precision and even measure its severity. You’ll also receive personalized recommendations based on your data to help you improve your sleep. Need to share your results? You can easily export a detailed PDF report to share with your doctor.

FAQ

What's the difference between a sleep tracker and a fitness tracker?

The main difference between sleep and fitness trackers is their focus. Sleep trackers, like the Withings Sleep Mat, specialize in monitoring sleep, while fitness trackers, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3, prioritize activity metrics and often include sleep tracking as a secondary feature. Nowadays, it’s common for both types of devices to share overlapping functions, offering a mix of sleep and fitness insights.

How do I connect a sleep tracker to my smartphone?

You can easily connect a sleep tracker to your smartphone via the companion app. Simply go to your app store, search for the app, download it, and connect your phone to it via Bluetooth, follow the prompts if any, and you're good to go.

How does a sleep tracker track sleep?

Sleep trackers use various technologies to monitor your sleep. Many rely on multiple sensors, such as heart rate monitors and accelerometers, while others, like the Withings Sleep Mat, use pneumatic sensors. Devices like the Nest Home Hub take a different approach, utilizing infrared technology for sleep tracking.

Does a sleep tracker track other vitals?

Depending on its design, a sleep tracker may be able to track other vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), skin temperature, sleep apnea, and even snoring.