Single-board computers (SBCs) present a great way for tinkerers and hobbyists to make their projects a reality without spending a lot of cash or dealing with multiple computing components. They offer everything you might need on one tiny board.

What to Look for When Choosing Your Next Single Board Computer in 2025

The most important part of this equation is the project you need an SBC for. You’ve got to write down your needs and specs, such as the performance level you're after and the amount of memory you think you’ll need, whether you need a GPIO (general purpose input output) or not, the speed and type of networking you’ll use, whether you want something that can host NVMe SSDs, to decide between the type of OS you plan on using, and more.

Once you write it all down, it’s time for some window shopping and combing through reviews. SBCs vary drastically concerning their computing power, for example. You’ve got budget offerings that cost just a couple of dozens of bucks, powered by low-power and low-tier ARM CPUs, mid-range offerings with newer ARM Cortex-A76 designs, as well as high-end solutions with potent—compared to their ARM-powered counterparts—x86 CPUs that can replace a desktop PC.

Another thing to focus on includes additional expenses. You might need to buy a power supply for your SBC, a heatsink or an active fan for better thermal dissipation, maybe buy or print a case if you need one, a Wi-Fi card or a Wi-Fi adapter if you plan on using a wireless connection because a lot of models that support Wi-Fi come with empty Wi-Fi M.2 slots, and other project-specific stuff.

This is why I recommend clearly stating your goals, needs, and a ballpark estimate of the computing power and extra features you need before looking for a suitable SBC.

Last but not least, depending on the type of project you need an SBC for, you might be better off getting a Mini PC, an old NUC, or a used SFF (small form factor) office PC instead, especially if you don’t need GPIO. For example, if you plan to turn your home smart and need something to run Home Assistant on, a tiny office workstation beats most SBCs regarding the price-to-performance ratio. Similarly, if you need something for retro gaming, check out the retro handheld market that has several super-affordable devices that work out-of-the-box and come with video outputs, meaning you can hook them to a TV or monitor.

Best SBC Overall: Orange Pi 5 Plus

Orange Pi

Pros Cons ✓ Powerful and versatile ✗ Expensive ✓ Comes with plenty of ports ✗ Needs a heatsink ✓ Dual M.2 slots ✗ Requires a separate Wi-Fi card for wireless connectivity ✓ Dual 2.5Gbps LAN ✓ Two HDMI 2.1 ports

The Orange Pi 5 Plus is the gold standard in SBCs right now, as long as you're not trying to spend far too much on high-end solutions. The device packs quite a powerful Rockchip RK3588 CPU, four Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz, and four low-power Cortex-A55 cores boosting up to 1.8GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G610, which supports 8K@60fps video output, and you can pick between 4, 8, 16, or 32 gigs of RAM. You also have slots for MicroSD cards, eMMC flash storage, and a single PCIe 3.0x4 M.2 slot that supports 2280 NVMe SSDs.

The I/O includes two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, and a single USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, a single HDMI input, and one MIPI DSI interface for display modules. The specs continue with a 1xMIPI CSI 4 Lane for camera modules, dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, a 40-pin expansion port with support for GPIO, and an M.2 E key connector for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. You can also find a humble Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that provides 6TOPS of performance.

The Orange Pi 5 Plus is a versatile SBC you can use for various projects, even as a PC replacement. It can run a variety of Linux distros, Windows on ARM, and Android and is powerful enough to be used as a Plex, Home Assistant, File Server, and retro console combo without breaking a sweat.

On the flip side, there’s the relatively high price of admission, the need to get a separate Wi-Fi card if you need wireless connectivity, and the fact that you’ll need a heatsink in case you plan on maxing the CPU and GPU.

If you want a less pricey alternative, there’s the regular version of the Orange Pi 5. You’ve also got the ODROID-H3, which packs an Intel x86 CPU and could be a great solution if you need lots of storage, considering it comes with a full-sized M.2 slot and two SATA III ports.