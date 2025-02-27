You don't need to follow the numbers to know there has been a surge in SUVs over the past decade. Over 15.8 million new vehicles were registered in 2024, according to Edmunds, with SUVs making up 81% of all sales. We've reviewed the final figures from automakers to find the ten best-selling SUVs of 2024.

This list is for the total number sold, including compact crossovers, three-row hybrid SUVs, and electric vehicles. Surprisingly, the Tesla Model Y wasn't the most popular overall, even though it ranked highly among the best-selling EVs.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including AutoNews and Kelley Blue Book.

10 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Sales: 181,811

Subaru

Holding spots 10-13, at least one Subaru was going to make the cut. Last year, the Subaru Crosstrek beat the Outback and Forester in the brand's SUV range.

Now in its third-generation, this compact SUV has one of the best all-wheel-drive systems as standard, and is as comfortable on the road as off. The engine can feel under-powered, though, especially when driving uphill.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2-liter Transmission CVT Horsepower 152 hp Torque 145 lb-ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 9.5 seconds Base MSRP $25,195

9 Ford Explorer

2024 Sales: 194,049

Ford

Second only to the F-150 truck, the Ford Explorer is the most popular Ford in the USA, beating three-row SUV rivals like the Kia Telluride. This large SUV has a beefy engine and is sensibly priced, so it's no wonder it's so popular. Plus, a Police Interceptor Utility variant of the Explorer is designed specifically for the police, which is why there are so many on the road.

CarBuzz said the Explorer is the best family SUV of the year, and it's easy to see why. There's plenty of space throughout, more cargo than competitors, and higher trim levels wear premium leather and wood interiors.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.3-liter Transmission 10-speed auto Horsepower 300 hp Torque 310 lb-ft Driveline RWD/AWD 0-60 MPH 6 seconds Base MSRP $36,860

8 Chevrolet Trax

2024 Sales: 200,689

Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trax was overhauled for 2024, bringing a spacious interior, modern looks, and a plethora of standard features. It's only available with a six-speed automatic in front-wheel drive and a small engine.

Frankly, the Trax is not ideal for those who need power and speed for regular highway driving, but it's a bargain SUV if you need extra room. You'll struggle to find another car similar at this price point.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.2-liter Transmission 6-speed auto Horsepower 137 hp Torque 162 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 8.8 seconds Base MSRP $20,400

7 Hyundai Tucson

2024 Sales: 206,126

Hyundai

We're not surprised the Hyundai Tucson was a popular SUV last year, but we're shocked it's not higher on the list. This Korean crossover is famed for its distinctive design and excellent reliability.

Produced in the same factory, it's a great alternative to the Kia Sportage, which narrowly missed this top ten list, and offers one of America's best warranties. Advanced driver assistance systems, like blind spot cameras, help the Tucson consistently achieve five-star safety ratings.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.6-liter hybrid Transmission 6- or 8-speed auto Horsepower 187 hp Torque 178 lb-ft Driveline FWD/AWD 0-60 MPH 8.8 seconds Base MSRP $27,500

6 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Sales: 216,148

Jeep

Sensible isn't a word often associated with Jeep, but the Jeep Grand Cherokee is exactly that. It's a great budget mid-sized SUV for first-time buyers, with IIHS awarding the Grand Cherokee Top Safety Pick for the past three years.

Even entry-level models have an impressive amount of standard equipment, and the L model can carry up to six passengers across any terrain with Jeep's four-wheel-drive system. Climbing rocks comes as naturally as driving on asphalt for this rugged SUV, but so do trips to the gas station.

Performance Specifications

Engine 3.6-liter V6 Transmission 8-speed auto Horsepower 293 hp Torque 260 lb-ft Driveline RWD/AWD 0-60 MPH 7.4 seconds Base MSRP $39,535

5 Chevrolet Equinox

2024 Sales: 236,604

Chevrolet

Like the Ford Explorer, the Chevrolet Equinox is the brand's second most popular vehicle behind its pickup. Aimed at Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-50 buyers, the Equinox is a less expensive mid-size SUV. Despite a new one on the horizon, the value-packed 2024 Equinox captured hearts with its attractive pricing.

A well-equipped LT model provides a premium interior with heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, plus a slew of advanced driver assistance systems for under $30,000.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.5-liter Transmission 6-speed auto Horsepower 175 hp Torque 203 lb-ft Driveline FWD/AWD 0-60 MPH 8.9 seconds Base MSRP $26,600

4 Nissan Rogue

2024 Sales: 245,724