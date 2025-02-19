Naysayers might struggle to accept it, but the U.S. electric vehicle market saw a noticeable uptake in 2024. The popularity of EVs is heading one way, and that's up, so here are 2024's best-selling EVs in America.

More people are turning to EVs due to constantly increasing gas prices. In addition to the tech features and blisteringly quick performance that most EVs offer, it's not hard to see why they're so likable.

While interest in more efficient and eco-friendly products increases, so does the number of new and compelling alternatives, further motivating the rise in popularity of the alternative drivetrain option.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports and J.D. Power. We've ranked the models below based on their annual sales figures, from lowest to highest.

10 Rivian R1S - 26,934 Units Sold

Starting MSRP: $74,900

Rivian

During 2024, Rivian sold an impressive 26,934 units of its R1S model—a 23.4 percent increase over the brand's 2023 result. In Q4, it moved 7,374 unique units—a figure down 12.5 percent compared to the same period the previous year. The R1S holds a 2.1 percent market share for the entire year.

Rivian R1S Performance Specifications

Segment SUV Engine 2-Motor/4-Motor Transmission 1-Speed Horsepower 533-835 HP Torque 610-908 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 4.5-3.0 Seconds Range 240-400 Miles Charge Time 12 Hours @ 11.5 kW Towing Capacity 7,700 Pounds Starting Price (MSRP) $74,900-$99,000

Despite scoring the R1S SUV 72/100 on the road test score and 5/5 for predicted owner satisfaction, Consumer Reports gave the electric SUV a surprisingly low 42/100 overall score. This was brought down due to its 9/100 predicted reliability rating. Meanwhile, J.D. Power gave the model a 72/100 quality and reliability rating and 88/100 driving experience mark, contributing to an 81/100 overall score.

Pros

Fast acceleration speeds

Spacious interior and cargo room

Capable off-roader

Cons

Firm ride for an SUV

Awkward controls

Overly sensitive regenerative braking

9 Cadillac Lyriq - 28,402 Units Sold

Starting MSRP: $58,595

Cadillac

2024 saw a total of 28,402 individual unit sales of GM's premium Ultium-based Cadillac Lyriq, of which 8,804 were sold during Q4. Compared to the same quarter the previous year, this was a 111.6 percent increase in sales. The Lyriq holds 2.2 percent of the EV market share for the entirety of 2024.

Cadillac Lyriq Performance Specifications

Segment SUV Engine Electric Transmission Automatic Horsepower 340 HP Torque 325 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 6.0-4.8 Seconds Range 314 Miles Charge Time Traction Battery Charge Time @ 240 VAC: 6.5 Hours Towing Capacity 3,500 Pounds Fuel Economy 88 MPGe Starting Price (MSRP) $58,595

Consumer Reports gives the Cadillac Lyric a 49/100 overall score, consisting of an 84/100 road test mark, 5/100 predictability grade, and 3/5 predicted owner satisfaction score. J.D. Power gives the electric SUV a 70/100 overall score, which includes a surprisingly low 53/100 quality and reliability score and 81/100 for driving experience.

Pros

Rapid acceleration

Silent interior insulation

Good combination of a comfortable and sporty ride

Cons

Bad door handle designs

Poor outward visibility

Brave pricing strategy

8 Chevrolet Equinox EV - 28,874 Units Sold

Starting MSRP: $33,600

Chevrolet

28,874 units of Chevrolet's Equinox EV were sold in 2024, resulting in a market share of 2.2 percent. Despite introducing the model late in the year, the brand managed to sell 18,089 units in Q4 alone.

Chevrolet Equinox EV Performance Specifications

Segment SUV Engine Electric Transmission Direct Drive Horsepower 213-288 HP Torque 236-346 LB-FT Driveline FWD/AWD 0-60 MPH 5.9 Seconds Range 319 Miles Charge Time 9.4 Hours @ 11.5 kW Towing Capacity 1,500 Pounds Fuel Economy 107 MPGe Starting Price (MSRP) $33,600

As Consumer Reports is currently conducting a test of the Equinox EV, it so far only hands a 5/5 predicted owner satisfaction rating. At the time of compiling this list, J.D. Power had also failed to give the SUV an overall rating.

Pros

Exceptional value

Futuristic exterior styling

Broad specification list

Cons

Lacks excitement

Bland power outputs

No rear-wheel drive option

7 Honda Prologue - 33,017 Units Sold

Starting MSRP: $47,400

Honda

33,017 units of the Honda's GM Ultium-based Prologue SUV were sold in Q4 of 2024. Another late-year introduction, this figure highlights the EV crossover's impressive market appeal, despite a relatively hefty price tag and lack of Honda components. The Prologue holds a 2.5 percent market share for the year.

Honda Prologue Performance Specifications

Segment SUV Engine Single- Or Dual-Permanent-Magnet Motors Transmission Single-Speed Automatic Horsepower 212-288 HP Torque 236-333 LB-FT Driveline FWD/AWD Range 274-296 Miles Charge Time 9.5 Hours @ 240V Towing Capacity 1,500 Pounds Fuel Economy 99-107 MPGe Starting Price (MSRP) $47,400

With a 72/100 road test grade, 30/100 predicted reliability score, and 4/5 predicted satisfaction rating, Consumer Reports hands the Prologue a 56/100 overall score. J.D. Power has yet to provide a review of the model.

Pros

Great ease of access to the cabin

Spacious interior space

Brisk acceleration

Cons

Cumbersome handling characteristics

Overly firm ride

Bad brakes

6 Ford F-150 Lightning - 33,510 Units Sold

Starting MSRP: $62,995