The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most durable flip-style foldable to date. But that doesn't mean it's impervious to damage from everyday mishaps. So, a case is essential if you want it to stay pristine.
-
Best Overall
Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 6$45 $70 Save $25
Although the Tough Armor Pro from Spigen isn't the slimmest case, it offers fantastic protection from everyday accidents and will keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6 safe. It's made from polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to withstand bumps, dents, scratches, and scrapes.
-
Best Budget Case
Foluu Slim Fit for Galaxy Z Flip 6$7 $13 Save $6
The Slim Fit from Foluu is a great budget case. Its slim design, combined with the case's polycarbonate construction, doesn't add too much bulk to the phone, so you'll get decent protection without adding more weight to your pocket or bag.
-
Best Rugged Case
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 6$46 $56 Save $10
There is much to like about Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro (UB Pro). Its polycarbonate and TPU construction offers top-notch protection and meets military-grade drop-test requirements. The case even safeguards your cover display with a built-in screen protector and offers complete hinge coverage.
-
Best Clear Case
Ringke Fusion for Galaxy Z Flip 6
Flaunt your Galaxy Z Flip 6's design and colorway with the transparent Ringke Fusion case. It features a TPU frame and a polycarbonate back panel to deliver solid scratch and drop protection. It also has a nano-dot pattern to prevent case bubbles and the connected design offers a more secure fit than traditional two-piece options.
-
Best Thin Case
ThinBorne MagSafe Case for Galaxy Flip 6$90 $100 Save $10
The Thinborne MagSafe Case prioritizes minimalism without compromising protection. Its incredibly slim profile, crafted from durable aramid fiber, preserves the Galaxy Z Flip 6's sleek aesthetic while safeguarding against everyday wear and tear.
-
Best Leather Case
Torro Leather Case for Flip 6
If you prefer genuine leather cases, the Torro Leather Case is your best option. It's made from top-grain cowhide leather and will develop a lovely patina over time. Besides its leather exterior, the case features a microfiber lining and a polycarbonate frame to protect against everyday mishaps.
What to Look For in a Galaxy Z Flip 6 Case in 2024
Being a premium Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is getting plenty of love from accessory manufacturers, and there is no dearth of cases for the phone. However, not all cases are created equal. Choosing the right one requires careful consideration.
The first step is to determine the level of protection you need. Rugged cases offer maximum protection but will make your phone bulky, while slim cases add minimal bulk but may not help in a serious drop. You don't necessarily need to opt for the extremes; a good balance between protection and bulk is ideal for most people.
In other case types, you can go with a clear case if you don't want to hide the phone's design or color behind a case. Similarly, hybrid cases can help get you the benefits of two or more case types in one.
Some people value hinge protection for foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you need it, look for cases with a built-in hinge cover, as it's not a very common feature. You may also want a built-in kickstand for hands-free media consumption, wireless charging support, or lanyard holes for straps.
Moreover, your budget will significantly impact your purchase. Fortunately, you can find high-quality cases at all price points, so you don't necessarily need to spend big bucks to get a good case for your phone.
Finally, choose a case that complements your style.