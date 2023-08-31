Your pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can use a phone case—just in case. Foldable phones are fragile, especially at the all-important hinges. So, don't let your new foldable get damaged and invest in a good case!

What to Look for in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case

When shopping for phone cases, it is important to consider certain key factors. One of them, and perhaps the most essential, is protection. Day-to-day wear and tear, scratches, spills, and accidental drops can all be prevented or minimized with phone cases. Some cases in this roundup also offer hinge protection, protecting one of the more fragile parts of a foldable phone.

Beyond protection, some people like phone cases that are stylish, colorful, artistic, or simply clear so the phone's style can shine through. Some phone cases can even be customized! But you need to make sure the case will fit your Flip 5 perfectly, or you'll just be frustrated with your case. Precision cutouts are necessary, allowing unfettered access to all ports and buttons.

These days, more phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, have wireless charging compatibility out of the box. All the cases in this roundup also support wireless charging, so that you don't need to give this feature up to protect your foldable.

Another key factor to consider is budget. As with most things, spending more money (typically) means more features and higher quality. However, Therefore, in this roundup, we’ve selected the best Z Flip 5 cases for every budget category.

Ultimately, what to look for in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case depends on your budget, lifestyle, personality, and preferences. We've picked the best ones for each category, so you don't have to do the research—you only need to decide which is best for you.