Your pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can use a phone case—just in case. Foldable phones are fragile, especially at the all-important hinges. So, don't let your new foldable get damaged and invest in a good case!
Best Overall
CASETiFY Impact (Galaxy Z Fold 5)
The CASETiFY Galaxy Z Flip 5 Impact Case lets you customize it with your name or initials. It also provides generous drop protection, hinge protection, and wireless charging support.
Best Budget
Foluu Slim Fit Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Foluu Slim Fit Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case fits into any budget, making it ideal for safety-conscious users on a budget. It comes in multiple colors, features a raised bezel, and supports wireless charging.
Best Rugged Case
Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 5
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case provides all-around edge-to-edge protection, including drop protection for your phone. It also comes with a kickstand and ring holder to balance its bulkiness.
Best Wallet Case
HAOTP PU leather wallet case for Galaxy Z Flip 5
You can conveniently pack your essential cards, some cash, and of course, your Galaxy Z Flip 5 inside the HAOTP Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case. It also offers good grips, shock absorption and scratch resistance.
Best Clear Case
Spigen Thin Fit Pro (Flip 5)
The Spigen Thin Fit Pro Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case lets you show off the elegance of your phone without sacrificing its safety. It provides scratch resistance, drop protection, and supports wireless charging.
Best Thin Case
Caseology Nano Pop For Galaxy Z Flip 5$29 $40 Save $11
Minimize bulk while amplifying style with the eye-catching and slim Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case. It also offers smooth handling, scratch and drop protection, as well as wireless charging support.
Best Leather Case
Samsung Eco-Leather Case (Flip 5)
If you want to stay on-brand with a touch of luxurious leather, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco-Leather Case. Smooth, stylish, and functional, you'll just love it.
What to Look for in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case
When shopping for phone cases, it is important to consider certain key factors. One of them, and perhaps the most essential, is protection. Day-to-day wear and tear, scratches, spills, and accidental drops can all be prevented or minimized with phone cases. Some cases in this roundup also offer hinge protection, protecting one of the more fragile parts of a foldable phone.
Beyond protection, some people like phone cases that are stylish, colorful, artistic, or simply clear so the phone's style can shine through. Some phone cases can even be customized! But you need to make sure the case will fit your Flip 5 perfectly, or you'll just be frustrated with your case. Precision cutouts are necessary, allowing unfettered access to all ports and buttons.
These days, more phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, have wireless charging compatibility out of the box. All the cases in this roundup also support wireless charging, so that you don't need to give this feature up to protect your foldable.
Another key factor to consider is budget. As with most things, spending more money (typically) means more features and higher quality. However, Therefore, in this roundup, we’ve selected the best Z Flip 5 cases for every budget category.
Ultimately, what to look for in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case depends on your budget, lifestyle, personality, and preferences. We've picked the best ones for each category, so you don't have to do the research—you only need to decide which is best for you.