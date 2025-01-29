Following a purchase of the premium-priced Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, protecting its cutting-edge display is vital. From tempered glass to blue light-blocking options, the screen protectors present innovative solutions to keep this deluxe device safe and looking good.

Best Overall Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit 2-Pack The Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit 2-Pack earns its place as the best overall screen protector for the S25 Ultra, thanks to its innovative auto-alignment kit, 9H tempered glass, and fingerprint-resistant coating. Your phone’s display will shine through brightly, and it's a precise fit for Spigen cases. $19 at Amazon

Best Budget JETech Screen Protector For budget-conscious S25 Ultra users, the flexible TPU film screen of the JetTech protector is an excellent choice. With self-healing material to resist scratches, seamless fingerprint unlock support, and 99 percent clarity, it delivers not only outstanding value but also solid reliability. $8 at Amazon

Best for Privacy TORRAS GlassGo X Privacy $34 $59 Save $25 For unmatched privacy when using your S25 Ultra, the GlassGo X Privacy features SEGI Anti-Spy Technology that limits visibility to a 25-degree angle. It’s perfect for crowded spaces and its aerospace-grade durability and advanced anti-reflection coating combo delivers clear, secure viewing. $34 at Amazon

Best for Blocking Blue Light ZAGG Glass XTR4 The ZAGG Glass XTR4’s innovative Radiance Protection Factor 60 filters harmful blue light to reduce eye strain and supports better sleep after long hours of screen time. It’s the ideal screen protector for extended use, with its combination of comfort and advanced screen protection. $60 at Amazon See at Zagg

Best Multi-Pack ESR Armorite Screen Protector (3-Pack) The ESR Armorite Screen Protector comes in an excellent-value 3-pack and combines premium protection with top-notch privacy features. The three durable tempered glass protectors feature an easy UltraFit tray and bubble-free installation. They’re a cost-effective choice for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. $16 at Amazon See at ESR

What to Look for When Buying a Galaxy S25 Ultra Screen Protector

First, you must ensure your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector fits perfectly. The best way to do this is to buy one specifically designed for this phone. The S25 Ultra has the largest display of the S25 series and, among other differences, is even slightly bigger than the S24 Ultra’s. So, if you’re upgrading from the previous model, you’ll still need a new screen protector. The overall dimensions are also different. This means you’ll need a new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra protective case as well.

To simplify installation of your screen protector, you should look for installation kits with alignment tools and bubble-free adhesives. Checking material quality is also advisable. You’ll want your screen protector to be durable, so seek one with tempered glass or TPU, as these offer the best protection. Tempered glass, in particular, provides the highest durability and is the best safeguard against scratches, impacts, and daily wear and tear.

It’s also worth noting that some high-quality tempered glass protectors come with additional coatings, such as oleophobic to reduce fingerprints and smudges and hydrophobic to resist water and oil. Screen protectors with these coatings will promote better cleanliness and screen clarity. Additionally, an anti-reflective coating on your screen protector will complement the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bright, light-busting, high peak brightness.

In addition to image clarity, touch sensitivity is also an important factor, so read reviews and find out if the screen protector you are considering affects both. For those who use their phone a lot, especially at night, blue light filtering will help with eye fatigue. If the filter is of good quality, a screen protector with this feature will also promote better sleep.

Finally, privacy is an ongoing concern in the modern era. We have all sorts of technology at our disposal to protect it and plenty of people who give plenty of advice on related issues. If it is kitted out with anti-spy technology, a screen protector is another tool that can help with this. It can narrow the viewing angle to make it more difficult for prying eyes to see your display and ensure it is concealed even when you’re in a crowd.