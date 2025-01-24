Just got a new and shiny Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? You ought to dress it up in a quality case, preferably one that will make the phone Qi2-compatible. There are many cases out there, so why spend hours searching for the best ones when you can check out our hand-picked favorites instead?

Best Overall TORRAS Strong Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra $30 $35 Save $5 The TORRAS Magnetic Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a jack of all trades that’s packed with features. You’re getting a military drop standard rating, an adjustable kickstand made of stainless steel kickstand, a relatively slim design, and a MagSafe magnet ring, making this case compatible with the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Best of all, the price doesn’t break the bank. $30 at Amazon

Best Budget Oterkin Magnetic Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $10 $13 Save $3 Coming in at just over $10, the Oterkin Magnetic Case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an affordable case that doesn’t cheap out on the most important goodies. For example, the case is military grade drop rated, packs four shock absorbers (one on each corner), is MagSafe and Qi2 compatible, and while clear, it’s made of an anti-yellowing material.

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Mag XT for Galaxy S25 Ultra Only available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the UB Mag XT is the case for those who want the protection of the UB Pro but in a slim and sleek pocket-friendly profile. This SUPCASE offering is also compatible with MagSage chargers, and is compatible with the S-Pen. $24 at Amazon $26.99 at SUPCASE

Best Rugged Case Spigen Optik Armor Want the highest level of protection for your new and shiny Galaxy S25 Ultra? Get the Spigen Optik Armor case. This one’s a chonker but for good reason. Its thick yet extra grippy TPU-made body excels at shock absorbing, and you’re also getting a sliding camera protection mechanism you can easily slide off when wanting to take a photo.

Best Thin Case JETech Ultra Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Being only 0.35mm/0.01-inch thick, the JETech Ultra Slim Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the skinniest case for your Galaxy S25 Ultra you can get. The case is made out of hard plastic, allowing it a surprisingly high level of rigidity considering its slim profile, and the matte finish makes it extra grippy.

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid S (MagFit) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks slick and comes with a plethora of features. The most important thing is that the case is Qi2 compatible thanks to the magnet ring on the back. You’re also getting an adjustable kickstand and a minimalist, clear design that puts your Galaxy S25 Ultra front and center. See at Spigen

Best Leather Case TORRO Premium Leather Case For Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra If you fancy a premium-looking leather case for your Galaxy S25 Ultra, check out the TORRO Premium Leather Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The case is made of premium cowhide leather, and while it’s quite slim (for a leather case) it supports Qi2 and MagSafe charging. A perfect combo for every Galaxy S25 Ultra owner.

What to Look for in a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case

First things first, make sure that the case you’re interested in is made for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While it’s quite similar to its predecessor regarding dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bit taller and narrower compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it also features rounded corners instead of sharp lines prominent on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Next, if you want to use Qi2 accessories, you’re going to have to get a case packing a magnet ring that’s Qi2/MagSafe compatible. While Samsung touts the Galaxy S25 lineup as "Qi2 ready," the phones aren't Qi2 compatible out of the box. In other words, you’ll need an appropriate case to use Qi2 and MagSafe accessories.

Considering that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a massive handset, you might want to think about getting a relatively slim case, especially if your hands are on the smaller side. Having the absolute highest level of protection is great, but that also means it will be extra hard to use the encased phone with one hand.