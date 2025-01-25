Samsung includes Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top of Galaxy S25's gorgeous AMOLED display to protect it from scratches. However, it isn't infallible. So, if you want peace of mind, invest in a high-quality screen protector.

Best Overall Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit for Galaxy S25 $19 $35 Save $16 Spigen's GlasTR EZ Fit is an easy-to-install tempered glass protector for the Galaxy S25. Its auto-alignment kit makes the application process seamless, and once installed, the screen protector will keep the display safe from everyday mishaps. It's also reasonably priced and you get two screen guards in each pack. $19 at Amazon

Best Budget amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Galaxy S25 For those watching their wallet, the amFilm Auto-alignment OneTouch is a steal. Despite its low price, it offers top-notch scratch resistance and comes with an alignment tool for easy installation. It also has a case-friendly design. Plus, as a bonus, the pack includes rear camera lens protectors. $8 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector for Privacy Ringke Easy Slide Privacy Tempered Glass for Galaxy S25 If you're concerned about privacy in public, the Ringke Easy Slide Privacy Tempered Glass is your solution. Its privacy filter restricts the peripheral view, allowing only the user to read the screen. It also features an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. $18 at Amazon

Best for Blocking Blue Light Dome Glass BLC Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Whitestone Dome's Dome Glass BLC Screen Protector is a good option if you want to reduce the blue light emitted by the Galaxy S25 display. It also protects the display from bumps, dents, and scratches. Moreover, it has a case-friendly design and comes with an easy installation tool. Sadly, it's more expensive than our other recommendations. $54 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector Multi-Pack Supershieldz Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 $8 $10 Save $2 Supershieldz's three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is an excellent option if you want a value-for-money multi-pack. It offers good scratch resistance and protection from other mishaps. It also has an oleophobic coating. The only drawback is the lack of an alignment tool. So you'll have to be careful while installing. $8 at Amazon

What to Look for in a Galaxy S25 Screen Protector

Like most modern smartphones, the Galaxy S25 is a relatively fragile glass sandwich susceptible to damage in case of a mishap. While a good case undoubtedly helps, a screen protector can safeguard the display from the inevitable bumps, dents, and scratches.

Fortunately, there is no dearth of high-quality screen guards for the Galaxy S25. You'll find multiple types of options, with tempered glass panels being the most common. These typically offer the best protection and have good clarity and touch response. However, glass protectors can also impact the under-display fingerprint sensor performance. So, it's a good idea to re-enroll your fingerprints after the screen guard installation to mitigate the sensor issues.

On the other hand, TPU and polycarbonate-based screen protectors have no issues with under-display fingerprint sensors, but they provide less protection against dents and scratches.

In addition to screen guards made of different materials, you'll also find options with extras such as blue-light filtering or blocking the peripheral view for privacy.

Another important consideration while picking a screen protector is the installation or alignment tool, as it can be tricky to install one without a support tool. Manufacturers are increasingly offering better and easy-to-use tools, but ensure your screen protector has one unless you are an expert at the installation.

Finally, when choosing a screen protector, it's essential to consider your budget. Thankfully, there is a wide variety of screen protectors available across different price segments, allowing you to make a budget-friendly choice that suits your needs.