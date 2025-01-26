If you have a top-of-the-line smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, going without a screen protector is asking for trouble. One bad drop and you'll be replacing the screen or worse—the whole phone.

Best Screen Protector Overall Dbrand Prism 2.0 Screen Protector The Dbrand Prism 2.0 fits snug with an edge to edge fit, granting every spot on your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus a Mohs rating of 7 (10 being the highest). It even comes with an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints. You get two in a pack, too! See at dbrand

Best Budget Screen Protector AACL Screen Protector $8 $10 Save $2 Four screen protectors are better than one, which is exactly the kind of deal that makes the AACL Screen Protector the best budget option. It features a 7H hardness rating, while maintaining the ability to use fingerprint unlock, and it has an alignment tray for easy application. $8 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector for Privacy Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector The Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector doesn't just protect your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus from wandering eyes with its true 26-degree protection, but damage, too. It has a 9H hardness rating, protecting your smartphone from scratches, scrapes and impact. $10 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector for Blue Light SuperGuardsZ Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector The SuperGuardZ Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector is designed to prevent eye fatigue and eye strain by utilizing a special blue filter. As a bonus, it also has a 9H hardness rating, protecting your smartphone from scratches and scrapes. $9 at Amazon

Best Screen Protector Multi-Pack Supershieldz Screen Protector $8 $10 Save $2 If you're attempting to bulk buy screen protectors for your family, the Supershieldz Screen Protector is on point, featuring a 9H hardness rating, a hydro and oleophobic coating, and rounded edges. You get three in a pack! $8 at Amazon

What to Look For in a Screen Protector in 2025

Finding the right screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is actually quite straightforward. Obviously, protection is at the top of your list, but how do you measure that? What about features? Even ease of application should be considered, too. Either way, you shouldn't go without a screen protector.

Take protection, for example—you'll see that screen protectors have a rating which is a number followed by "H." That's the screen protector's hardness rating, which is just an indication of how resilient the material is to scratches and scuffs.

The type of screen protector is also important. Generally speaking, gorilla glass and tempered glass are better, while others are less so but cheaper, like the hybrid PET film material. If you consider yourself accident-prone, then go with tempered glass.

Although it's a simple screen protector, you'll find that many have features. Do you hate smudges, fingerprints, and oils collecting on the screen? Then pick a screen protector that's oleophobic and hydrophohic. It would also be advantageous to ensure the screen protector doesn't prevent your phone's fingerprint reader.

Last but not least, applying the screen protector should not be overlooked. It's very frustrating to see a bunch of bubbles appear or dirt trapped underneath because you were 0.0001 degrees off. And if you attempt to remove it, then you've introduced more dirt and smudges that you won't be able to remove, making it a waste. The auto-align kits some screen protectors have are a godsend!