You've ordered your brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and you're stuck on what type of case to buy to protect your investment. Navigating the available options can be a time-consuming process, and you may need some help to pinpoint exactly what you're looking for.

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Standing Grip Case The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Standing Grip Case offers a sleek, form-fitting design with a built-in sliding strap that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing and a secure grip. Featuring reinforced corners, raised bezels for added protection, and a minimalist aesthetic, this stylish case enhances your S25 Plus without adding bulk. See at Samsung

Best Budget Spigen Tough Armor S25 Plus Shield your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with the Spigen Tough Armor Case. Featuring dual-layer protection, Air Cushion Technology, and a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing. Military-grade durability meets sleek design for ultimate defense. $20 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $27 at Amazon See at SUPCASE

Best Rugged Case UAG Monarch Pro S25 Plus $57 $80 Save $23 Elevate protection with the UAG Monarch Pro Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. Featuring 5-layer construction, MagSafe compatibility, and rugged military-grade durability for ultimate drop defense. Premium design meets extreme toughness. $57 at Amazon

Best Slim Case Pitaka Ultra Slim for S25 Plus Experience minimalist protection with the Pitaka Ultra Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. Crafted from premium aramid fiber, it offers a featherlight, ultra-thin design with MagSafe compatibility for a sleek and seamless feel. $60 at Amazon

Best Slim Case TORRAS 360° Spin $40 $50 Save $10 Upgrade your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with the TORRAS 360 Spin Case. Featuring a 360° rotating kickstand, MagSafe compatibility, and military-grade drop protection for ultimate versatility and durability. $40 at Amazon

Best Leather Case Torro Premium Leather Case S25 Plus Protect your Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in style with the Torro Premium Leather Case. Handcrafted from genuine leather, it offers a sleek folio design, card slots, and durable protection for a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. $32 at Amazon

What to Look for in a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Case

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is here, and phone case manufacturers everywhere are vying for your attention to offer you the best case for your shiny new smartphone. But how do you separate the wheat from the chaff, and ensure you've chosen the best possible option for your latest prized possession?

Naturally, you'll want something that offers a decent amount of practical protection. It doesn't necessarily need to provide rugged protection (like the UAG Monarch Pro), but a good level of everyday protection is important. So consider something with an anti-slip grip and air-cushioned corners to be on the safe side, as accidents can and will happen.

Next, you should think about how you like to use your phone and the sort of practical features that you can't live without. Does it allow for convenient wireless charging? Is it compatible with your favorite MagSafe accessories? And does it come with an integrated kickstand to support hands-free viewing and timer photos? If not, is it a sacrifice that you're prepared to live without?

What sort of form factor are you looking for? The S25 Plus is a fairly sizeable smartphone as it is, so you may favor a case that adds minimal bulk to your phone and maintains the S25's slim aesthetic. Do you like a nice, textured grip, or do you prefer a high-quality finish, such as a real leather case? Consider your preference, and shop accordingly.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases come in all shapes and sizes and the amount of choice out there is bewildering already. We've short-listed our favorite selections across some key categories to help you narrow your search and choose the right case for you.