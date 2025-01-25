Even if you’re not usually someone who uses a case, in recent years they’ve gotten more useful. Whether you’re adding magnetic charging or a touch of style, these are the best options for protecting your Galaxy S25.

Best Overall Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Designed for Galaxy S25 Case Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup supports WPC Qi2.1 cases like this one, letting you add Qi2 wireless charging with ease. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit also offers plenty of protection, with Air Pocket-powered military-grade drop protection and some fun options beyond simple color choices. $24 at Amazon

Best Budget Oterkin Magnetic for Samsung Galaxy S25 Case If you're not eager to spend too much to protect your investment, don't worry. The Oterkin Magnetic case offers plenty of drop protection at a low price, with plenty of other features too. Despite being a budget case, this features a magnetic charging ring and corner air pockets. $13 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. You can get one with a built-in screen protector or without one. $27 at Amazon $28.99 at SUPCASE

Best Rugged Case TORRAS Magnetic Shockproof for Samsung Galaxy S25 Case $26 $33 Save $7 The TORRAS Magnetic Shockproof case looks like a typical thin case, but offers 12-foot drop protection as certified by ROHS, undergoing more than 30,000 drop tests with zero damage. The case also works with Qi-certified wireless chargers and an fingerprint resistant finish. $26 at Amazon

Best Thin Case Spigen Thin Fit MagFit for Galaxy S25 Case Spigen's Thin Fit case for the Galaxy S25 is as slim as the name hints. With Air Cushion protection to safeguard against drops and WPC Qi2.1 certification, this case has everything you need with none of the extras you don't. $19 at Amazon

Best Clear Case Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S25 Case Clear $10 $13 Save $3 If you're looking for a clear case that won't turn yellow over time and won't break the bank, this is a winner. The Temdan Clear case for Galaxy S25 also features a magnetic charging ring, anti-slip surface to protect against drops, and a scratch resistant back. $10 at Amazon

Best Leather Case Belemay Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 One of the biggest benefits of a leather case is the unique patina the leather develops over time, and that's a key of the Crazy Horse leather Belemay uses in this case. Even with the classic look, you still get magnetic charging support and even real metal buttons. $40 at Amazon

What to Look For in a Samsung Galaxy S25 Case

With a 6.3-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may be the smallest in the Galaxy lineup, but it’s still a fairly sizable piece of glass. Sure, you could walk around with it completely unprotected, but you’ll likely either want Samsung Care+ or you’ll need to be careful.

If you decide you’re better off with a case, then it’s time to decide on materials. Most cases use a combination of TPU rubber and plastic composite, though some use other materials like leather. The choice of materials has the biggest impact on protection, but it doesn’t end here.

Corners take the brunt of impact in a fall, so if you’re prone to dropping your phone, keep an eye out for reinforced corners. Air pockets at the corners are also effective at preventing damage, especially when combined with TPU and PC layers for maximum protection.

It’s not all about functionality, though: your case has got to look good. Fortunately, there are a ton of different options. In addition to standard cases, you’ll find clear cases, leather cases that develop a unique patina over time, and cases that are as thin as they can get away with.

Don’t forget features, either. While magnetic charging on Android phones is still somewhat confusing, cases add easy magnetic charging, plus plenty of other features. Whether you’re looking for a case with a built-in kickstand or one with military-grade protection, you’ve got plenty of options.