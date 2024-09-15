Roku is well known for its easy-to-use streaming platform. And if you’re a fan, you can get this Roku goodness deeply integrated into the Roku TVs from different manufacturers. But which Roku TVs are worth the price of entry? Let’s find out.

What to Look For in a Roku TV in 2024

Roku TVs are like any other TV. So, when shopping for a Roku TV, you have to keep the same vital considerations in mind that you would remember while picking any other TV. The only change is that you want a TV with preinstalled Roku OS.

Picture quality is most important, and it’s governed by which panel and advanced technologies a TV uses. You’ll find two types of TV panels: LCD and OLED . Both have advantages and disadvantages.

While the OLED TVs offer superior picture quality, they are more expensive and are at risk of burn-in. On the other hand, LCD TVs can be cheaper but have to rely on features such as quantum dots , local dimming , and Mini-LEDs

Besides, if you are a serious gamer and plan to game on your Roku TV, you’ll need a low input lag for a response experience as well as a high refresh rate panel, support for variable refresh rate to reduce screen tearing , and HDMI 2.1 ports to ensure your TV can accept a 4K 120Hz signal. These features are crucial for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

TV size, support for dynamic HDR formats, and upscaling capabilities can also impact your viewing experience. So be mindful of them.

Finally, if you want to learn more about what is important, we have an excellent explainer on what to consider before buying a new TV .

Best Roku TV Overall: Roku Pro Series QLED

Roku

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality Narrow viewing angles Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Poor upscaling Advanced gaming features included

The Roku Pro Series QLED is your best bet for a high-end Roku TV. It’s the company’s flagship model and includes all the advanced TV technologies. Available in three sizes, it employs an LCD panel with Mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and quantum dots to deliver impressive picture quality with fantastic contrast, lifelike colors, and reasonably high brightness.

Its HDR performance is excellent, and you’ll enjoy watching Dolby Vision , HDR10+, and regular HDR content. The TV also supports Dolby Vision IQ to adjust the HDR picture brightness depending on the ambient lighting.

The TV has a unique industrial look and is well-built. Because of its flat back, it also sits flush to the wall when mounted.

The Pro Series QLED is a solid gaming TV, as it has a native 120Hz panel, support for VRR, a low input lag, and two HDMI 2.1 ports to enjoy games in 4K 120Hz. Dolby Vision for gaming is also supported, but only at a 60Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the two HDMI 2.1 ports, the TV has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which doubles as the eARC port for sending audio to your connected soundbar or AV receiver.

Sadly, the Pro Series QLED struggles in a few areas. For example, it has poor upscaling capabilities. So, if you watch low-resolution content, you’ll notice a lot of pixelization and otherwise muddy visuals. The TV also has poor viewing angles, and you may notice minor blooming in dark scenes.

Best Roku TV Overall Roku Pro Series QLED $700 $900 Save $200 The Roku Pro Series QLED is a fantastic TV for Roku lovers with its excellent picture quality, advanced gaming features, and Dolby Vision HDR support. $798 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Best Mid-Range Roku TV: Roku Plus Series QLED

Roku

Pros Cons Good picture quality Narrow viewing angles Low input lag in Game Mode Poor upscaling Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Some blooming in dark scenes

The Roku Plus Series QLED sits in the middle of Roku’s TV portfolio and is an excellent value for money. Like the Pro Series, it uses quantum dots and full-array local dimming to provide good picture quality with deep blacks. It, however, lacks Mini-LED backlighting, so it doesn’t get as bright as the most expensive models.

This 4K LED TV also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ , allowing you to enjoy your favorite content in HDR. Additionally, there are four HDMI ports, including an eARC port, to connect various devices, including your gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and soundbars.

Being an affordable model, the Plus Series QLED lacks advanced gaming features. However, it’s still a good TV for casual gaming, thanks to its low input lag. There is also Dolby Vision for gaming support.

Unfortunately, like the Pro Series QLED, the upscaling performance of the Plus Series is poor, and the TV has narrow viewing angles. You’ll also come across some blooming in dark scenes. That said, if you are looking for an affordable Roku TV with respectable picture quality, it’s hard to go wrong with the Plus Series QLED. You can buy it in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

Best Mid-Range Roku TV Roku Plus Series QLED $448 $500 Save $52 The Roku Plus Series QLED is a good choice for a budget shopper as it has solid picture quality, dynamic HDR support, and a reasonable price tag. See at Best Buy $448 at Amazon

Another Roku TV Choice: Sharp AQUOS FS1 OLED

Sharp

Pros Cons Superb picture quality Lacks features to mitigate burn-in Wide viewing angles Poor upscaling Packs advanced gaming features

As the name suggests, the Sharp AQUOS FS1 OLED is an OLED TV and the only one with a preinstalled Roku OS. Thanks to its OLED panel, it provides the best picture quality of any Roku TV, with inky blacks, remarkable contrast, and vibrant colors. It also stands out from other Roku TVs with its wide viewing angles, making it an excellent option for watching content with family or friends.

The FS1 OLED also shines as a gaming TV with compatibility for all popular VRR technologies, low input lag, and support for 4K 120Hz gaming. Plus, you can enjoy games in Dolby Vision HDR, but only at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Although the TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, it doesn’t get very bright to provide impactful HDR performance. It also has low SDR brightness, making it most suitable for dark or low ambient light rooms.

Otherwise, the TV looks sleek and has solid build quality. It handles reflections well and has no trouble removing judder from 24p content.

Unfortunately, like with other Roku TV models, the Sharp offering has poor upscaling. The TV also lacks built-in features to mitigate OLED burn-in , something you need to be careful about if you watch a lot of content with static elements.

Another Great Roku TV Sharp AQUOS FS1 OLED $1100 $1300 Save $200 Being an OLED TV, the Sharp AQUOS FS1 OLED provides impressive picture quality and wide viewing angles. It’s also a great gaming TV. $1100 at Amazon See at Electronic Express

Best Budget Roku TV: Roku Select Series

Roku

Pros Cons Decent picture quality Poor upscaling performance HDR10+ support No Dolby Vision support Low input lag for gaming Narrow viewing angles Lacks advanced gaming features

The Roku Select Series is one of the most affordable TVs with integrated Roku OS. Given its entry-level pricing, it lacks advanced features but still delivers a respectable TV viewing experience with decent picture quality. It has adequate contrast and good color accuracy. It’s also a good TV for casual gaming, as its low input lag ensures a responsive experience.

Although it doesn’t get very bright for an impactful HDR experience, it is enough to fight glare in bright rooms. That said, you’ll generally get a better experience by managing the ambient lighting.

Roku OS runs smoothly, and the TV is accompanied by the company’s basic voice remote. The remote isn’t as feature-rich as the ones shipped with Plus and Pro Series models.

The design is pretty basic, but that’s what is expected of a budget TV. You also get four HDMI 2.0 ports, including one for eARC. Sadly, it has narrow viewing angles and poor upscaling like other Roku TVs. The company also had to sacrifice Dolby Vision support to reach the Select Series’s low price tag.

You can buy the Roku Select Series 4K TVs in a wide range of sizes from 43 to 75 inches.

Best Budget Roku TV Roku Select Series The Roku Select Series is a no-frills 4K LED TV with decent picture quality, good color accuracy, and a low input lag for gaming. It’s also available in multiple sizes. See at Best Buy

Best Streaming Device: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku

Pros Cons Up to 4K streaming Not as feature-rich as Google or Amazon streamers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support AirPlay support

There aren’t many new Roku TVs on the market. So, if any available options don’t match your needs, we suggest picking up one of our best TV recommendations or any other TV you fancy and pairing it with Roku’s fantastic Streaming Stick 4K to get almost the same experience as a Roku TV. This way, you are not restricted to a select few TVs.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a capable media streamer that plugs into one of your TV's HDMI ports and delivers the Roku experience. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ to get the most out of your TV and the content you watch. You also get access to all popular streaming services and Roku channels.

Wi-Fi 5 support is present for connectivity. While it’s not the fastest Wi-Fi, it’s more than enough for your streaming needs. There is also support for AirPlay to stream content from your Apple devices and for Alexa to control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

In other highlights, Roku ships its voice remote with the Streaming Stick 4K. Besides featuring a mic for voice commands and Roku controls, it has buttons to control TV power and volume. You can also use the Roku app to control the streamer or pass audio to your headphones.

Best Streaming Device Roku Streaming Stick 4K $44 $50 Save $6 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers an easy way to get the Roku experience on any TV. It also has Dolby Vision support and a capable remote. Buy on Amazon See at Best Buy

FAQ

What is Roku?

Roku is a company that develops the eponymous smart TV platform. It’s available preinstalled on televisions or via the streaming players offered by the company. It provides access to popular streaming services and has its own free channels. It’s also among the easiest-to-use smart TV platforms.

Is there a monthly fee to use Roku TV?

There is no monthly fee to use Roku TV. Whether you own a Roku TV or are using a Roku media streamer, the company’s services are free of cost.

Can I still use a streaming device with a Roku TV?

You can use any streaming device with a Roku TV. You can connect it to one of the onboard HDMI ports or the AV receiver if you use one. Once you select that HDMI port as the source, you will get access to the smart TV platform offered by the streaming device. And you can just hit home to return to the Roku OS.

What is the difference between a Roku TV and a Fire TV?

A Roku TV and a Fire TV are different because the two use different smart TV platforms. As their names suggest, a Roku TV uses Roku OS, whereas a Fire TV uses Fire TV OS. Both platforms offer access to popular streaming services, apps, and casual games. You can buy Roku and Fire TVs from different manufacturers. Amazon and Roku also offer self-branded TVs as well.