The best robot vacuums make cleaning super easy and convenient. They not only take care of the job for you but also simplify the whole process. Many can even be set to clean while you're out or asleep, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

What to Look for in a Robot Vacuum

Choosing the right robot vacuum can be tricky, considering all the different models available. While all robot vacuums are designed to clean up dirt and small debris, there are other important

How well the robot vacuum actually cleans is closely related to its suction power, so watch out for that. We feature robovacs with 2,000-12,000Pa suction power. This is plenty sufficient for different kinds of dust, dirt, and debris.

Do you want more than basic cleaning? Then look for models that can return to their charging dock automatically, run on a set schedule, or even double as mops. Our selection features these and more.

While it’s normal for robot vacuums to occasionally encounter obstacles, the best robot vacuum should navigate your home efficiently while picking up dirt and debris without constantly getting stuck. So, watch out for object recognition and obstacle avoidance.

Also, look for a model that smoothly transitions between different flooring types, even if the floors aren’t perfectly level. Some feature liftable mops and brushes that can easily handle your carpets.

Durability is also key because these vacuums aren’t exactly cheap. So, look for options with anti-drop protection that prevents the vacuum from falling and damaging itself while cleaning.

Budget is also important. Robot vacuums come in all shapes and sizes and can be pricey. Our featured robot vacuums cut across different price points, from budget-friendly to premium, so there's something for everyone.

Best Robot Vacuum Overall: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Pros Cons Powerful 10,000Pa suction force with dual rubber brushes Pricey Advanced LIDAR navigation with 3D obstacle avoidance Pet detection with remote pictures/video calls Intuitive app with Voice control

If you're looking for the best robot vacuum in 2024, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a top choice. This vacuum and mop combo is an upgrade from the already impressive S8 Pro Ultra, with powerful 10,000Pa suction, a side brush, and an edge mop that tackles dirt, dust, pet hair, and crumbs effortlessly.

Its dual rubber brushes cover more ground in less time, and if you're not satisfied, you can have it re-mop any area. Plus, it can automatically dispense detergent, empty, wash, and refill itself when it returns to the docking station, ensuring a hassle-free, hands-free cleaning experience.

With advanced AI-powered navigation, you can easily map out no-go zones and program it to avoid up to 73 different obstacles. It even dries the floor with hot air to prevent odors and lifts the mop to avoid getting your carpets wet. You can skip the pet cam—this vacuum can recognize pets, snap pictures, and even make video calls. The app is easy to use, regularly updated, and comes with a voice assistant. Just say, "Hey, Rocky," and you're in control.

As may be expected, the feature-rich S8 MaxV Ultra has a hefty price tag. If you're looking for something similar at a lower cost, consider the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra or the Roborock Q Revo. They're more budget-friendly options but have fewer features.

Best Budget Robot Vacuum: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max

Pros Cons Budget-friendly robot vacuum with replacement parts Lacks advanced features 2,000Pa of suction force Impressive drop detection and quiet operation Super thin profile and versatility

Everyone deserves a clean space, even without splurging on a high-end robot vacuum like the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. If you're on a budget, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is a great alternative. While it offers 2,000Pa of suction (less than the S8), it's still plenty powerful for most homes.

For the price, you get a super slim 2.85-inch vacuum that fits under most furniture and cleans everything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. Plus, you can easily purchase replacement parts, which saves you extra cash down the road.

It doesn’t have advanced mapping features, but with the remote control, you can guide it to different areas or just move its charging station from room to room. One standout feature is its drop detection, preventing it from tumbling downstairs. While it bumps around a bit using infrared sensors, it eventually finds its way back to its dock.

Plus, it’s super quiet, perfect for nighttime cleaning or homes with pets, and easy to use with a tempered glass top that shows the active mode and basic troubleshooting instructions beneath. Just note that some users report it occasionally misses spots, but overall, it's a solid, affordable option.

Best Small Robot Vacuum: SwitchBot Mini Robot K10+

Pros Cons Compact and ideal for hard-to-reach spots Takes longer to clean larger spaces 2,500Pa of suction power Supports cleaning plans and LIDAR navigation Supports voice control and is super quiet

The SwitchBot Mini Robot K10+ shares many features with the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max, but while the eufy is slim, the Mini Robot K10+ is more compact. If you're looking for a robot vacuum that can squeeze into tight spaces and hard-to-reach corners, this vacuum and mop combo is a great choice.

The docking station is compact at 13.78 x 12.60 x 16.14 inches, and the vacuum is just 3.6 x 9.8 inches. With 2,500Pa suction power, it's more powerful than the eufy 11S Max but still less powerful than higher-end models like the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. However, it's enough to tackle dust, food crumbs, cat litter, and even small items like marbles.

Perfect for smaller spaces like dorms and apartments, it has a 4-liter dust bag, big wheels to handle obstacles, and sturdy brushes that get the job done. The SwitchBot app makes it easy to plan cleaning schedules, set no-go zones, and control the vacuum with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its LIDAR navigation ensures it cleans efficiently and reaches tricky spots, all while being super quiet at just 48dB—quieter than the eufy.

The SwitchBot K10+ can hold up to 70 days' worth of debris in its base station and empties itself automatically. When the battery runs low, it docks to recharge and then picks up right where it left off, making sure no spot is missed.

Best Small Robot Vacuum SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+

Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair: Roborock Q5 Pro+

Pros Cons 5,500Pa suction power Wi-Fi setup can be challenging for some people Great for all kinds of dust, dirt, and pet hair removal Large capacity dust bin and dust bag Easy to use app with advanced features

While pets are loved by many, dealing with pet hair everywhere can be a hassle. If you're tired of constantly cleaning up after your furry friends, the Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a great option. Designed specifically for hard floors, carpets, and pet hair removal, this vacuum-mop combo delivers 5,500Pa of suction power, making it powerful enough to handle pet hair, dust, debris, and even small items like marbles.

It does require a 2.4G Wi-Fi connection, so you might need to adjust your router settings, but instructions for this are usually easy to find. The Q5 Pro+ features dual roller brushes that won't get tangled with pet hair, plus a large 770ml dustbin, 180ml water tank, and a 2.5L dust bag that allows it to empty itself, so you can go weeks without worrying about it.

The Roborock app lets you customize your cleaning experience, adjusting suction power based on the type of mess—dust, debris, or pet hair. The app stays current with regular firmware updates, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Thanks to advanced mapping and LIDAR navigation, the Q5 Pro+ navigates your space effectively, avoiding no-go zones and making sure every area is clean. Plus, it has no trouble returning to its docking station when it's done.

Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: iRobot Roomba j9+

Pros Cons Much more suction power than other i-series Roomba vacs Emptying process can be loud Ability to self-empty for a complete hands-free experience Smooth mapping and room to room navigation Pet hair removal and advanced obstacle avoidance

While most robot vacuums can clean and some can mop, only a few can also empty themselves—and the iRobot Roomba j9+ is one of the best self-emptying robot vacuums. It offers a fully hands-free experience and automatically emptys itself for up to 60 days.

Setup is quick, and once it maps your home, the iRobot Roomba j9+ cleans efficiently based on that layout. With 100% more suction power than the regular i-series, plus powerful dual and side brushes, the j9+ ensures a thorough clean.

You can schedule cleanings, adjust suction for specific spots, or move it from room to room. It also prioritizes dirtier areas with its dirt detection feature and avoids obstacles like cables, shoes, and pet waste—backed by a full refund guarantee if it fails to dodge pet messes.

The iRobot OS app makes vacuum management simple. It offers personalized cleaning tips and reminders, especially during pet shedding season. Plus, it works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant for extra convenience.

Best Robot Vacuum Mop Combo: Dreame X40 Ultra

Pros Cons Massive 12,000Pa suction force Pretty pricey Superb mopping abilities and features Self-cleaning and auto-emptying Auto refilling

If you’re in the market for the best robot vacuum and mop combo, the Dreame X40 Ultra is a solid choice. With four suction modes and a powerful 12,000Pa max suction, it outperforms both the X30 and Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. That means dust, dirt, and even food crumbs don’t stand a chance; this thing handles it all.

What sets it apart is its clever design. It’s got a liftable side and main brush, plus an extending mop pad that helps it tackle tough spots like corners and under furniture. It’s perfect for vacuuming carpets and mopping hard floors with ease.

The Dreame X app makes managing the X40 Ultra a breeze. You can map out your home in 3D, adjust mopping levels, create no-go zones, and control most features from your phone. Its built-in 360-degree camera and LED lights allow it to clean effectively day or night, navigating with precision.

The X40 Ultra also recognizes up to 80 different obstacles, so it won’t get stuck or knock things over as it moves from room to room. It automatically detaches the mop pads when needed and even air-dries your floors.

After cleaning, it returns to its base to empty itself for up to 75 days, refill water, wash the mops, and sanitize them with hot water up to 158°F. If you’ve got 2.4G Wi-Fi and are willing to invest over $1,399, the X40 Ultra is a fantastic cleaning companion.

Best Robot Vacuum Mop Combo Dreame X40 Ultra

FAQ

Are robot vacuums useful?

Yes, robot vacuums are highly effective tools that save you time by automating your cleaning tasks and keeping your space consistently clean. Many models can handle most or all of your cleaning needs and even empty or refill themselves, providing a truly convenient hands-free experience.

How long do robot vacuums last, typically?

Robot vacuums can last several years, depending on factors like product quality, usage frequency, proper handling, maintenance, and the availability of replacement parts. Here's how to extend the life of your robot vacuum. It's also worth checking the warranty offered by the manufacturer for added peace of mind.

How often should you empty a robot vacuum?

Emptying your robot vacuum boosts its suction power and overall performance, but how often you do it depends on several factors, such as, frequency of use and dustbin size. This could range from daily to weekly, or even monthly. Models like the Dreame X40 Ultra are self-emptying with enough capacity to store dirt for up to 75 days.

Do you need Wi-Fi to use a robot vacuum?

You don’t need Wi-Fi to use the basic features of most robot vacuums. However, connecting to Wi-Fi unlocks advanced capabilities, including app control for scheduling, monitoring, and remote operation, as well as enhanced functions like custom cleaning maps, no-go zones, and personalized suggestions. You can also enable voice control with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, and access software updates. Keep in mind that some robot vacuums only support 2.4G Wi-Fi.

Should I run my robot vacuum every day?

It depends on your specific needs. If you have heavy foot traffic from kids, visitors, or customers, pets that shed a lot, or if you suffer from allergies, running your robot vacuum daily is a good idea. Otherwise, running it every few days is usually sufficient. Plus, if your model supports it, you can always set up a cleaning schedule for added convenience.