Robot mops offer hands-free floor cleaning and range in prices from budget-friendly bots to hi-tech premium offerings. The key differences in features and capabilities will determine which model suits your home and specific needs.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Robot Mop in 2024

If you’re thinking about buying a robot mop, it’s essential that you first consider your home’s flooring. These machines work best on water-safe surfaces like tile or vinyl. They will also work on hardwood floors, but it’s essential that this flooring is sealed. They are, of course, unsuitable for carpets, which is where the best robot vacuums or hybrid mop/vac combos come in. There are various ways a robot mop navigates to avoid carpeted areas. Some detect and avoid them automatically; others allow you to set digital boundaries through companion apps. Basic models will require the inconvenience of physical barriers.

The layout of your home is central to the effectiveness of a robot mop. Transitions between rooms, tight spaces, and furniture clearance are all factors that dictate whether any manual work is required afterward. A complex layout with a mix of flooring types will also influence the navigation features you need to consider. If you have multiple rooms and mixed flooring, you may require a ‘bot with smarter navigation because it will need to adapt to the various surfaces and move between rooms without getting stuck.

Navigation methods can vary significantly. Some models follow a precise grid pattern, first tracing the room's perimeter before methodically covering the interior. Others use programmed patterns paired with obstacle sensors. The most basic models move in simpler patterns, relying on bump-and-turn navigation.

Whether buying a single-purpose robot mop or a hybrid machine, water management is another key consideration. Units differ in how they dispense water. Some offer adjustable flow rates for different floor types and dirt levels, while others have preset levels that may be too wet for delicate floors or too dry for tough stains. Adjustable models let you use less water on hardwood and more on tile, or increase flow for stubborn dirt. However, preset models are simpler to operate, are less expensive, and may be sufficient for basic mopping.

The different water dispensing methods also affect battery life. Models that use more water typically clean for shorter periods between charges. However, more water might mean better cleaning, but you might prefer to find a balance between cleaning power and battery efficiency.

For mop pads, reusable options can save money in the long term. They also create less waste but require regular washing and eventual replacement. Disposable pads offer convenience and ensure a fresh cleaning surface every time. However, ongoing costs can add up.

Last, the water tank design can significantly impact maintenance needs. Self-contained units require manual emptying and refilling, which means more hands-on time but a lower unit cost. Dock-based systems that auto-empty dirty water and self-refill offer true automation but have a higher initial cost and can take up more precious floor space.

Best Robot Mop Overall: Roborock Qrevo S

Roborock

Pros Cons Mop and vac performance matches premium models Poor obstacle avoidance 180-minute battery life No hot water mop washing Efficient mapping and navigation Compact dock with large capacity tanks Comprehensive app control

The Roborock Qrevo S is our best overall pick because it is consistently highlighted as a robot cleaner that delivers premium performance at a mid-range price. This robot mop gives stiff competition with more expensive models, which is evident in both mopping and vacuuming performance, which makes it an efficient all-in-one robot cleaner. It may lack premium luxuries like hot water mop washing and flexi-arm edge cleaning. Still, it does include dual mopping with automated pad maintenance, auto-lifting for carpets, and automatic emptying.

The core performance of the Qrevo S is the envy of most others in its price bracket. It features dual spinning mops that rotate at up to 200 RPM, supported by an app-controlled water flow of 30 levels that you can customize for different floor types. The mops perform well in stain removal, even when tackling tough, dried-in dirt and stubborn stains. Additionally, the three-stage mop pad cleaning and drying system is effective.

For vacuuming, the Qrevo S has a 7,000 Pa suction power. This may be lower than higher-priced models, but the difference in real-world performance is minimal. It carries out the vacuuming every bit as well as, and in some cases even better than, more expensive models. This effectiveness is particularly apparent when users set a daily clean, and it excels on both hard floors and carpets, efficiently tackling dirt, debris, crumbs, grains, and pet hair.

In terms of navigation and mapping, Roborock has implemented LiDAR technology. This tech uses laser pulses to measure distances and create maps. The Qrevo S efficiently creates these maps quickly and with good coverage, and room navigation is impressive. However, it’s the obstacle avoidance capabilities of this robovac that demonstrate the mid-range pricing. The lack of a built-in camera often makes it erratic. However, it will perform better on uncluttered floors, and a camera-less robot is one less security issue to worry about.

Cleaning customization options are available in the intuitive Roborock companion app. It offers comprehensive control and an AI-powered SmartPlan to optimize the bot’s cleaning settings automatically. It can tailor parameters, such as optimal suction power and logical cleaning routes, among others. After performing its job, the robot returns to base and empties the dustbin, washing and drying the mops, and refilling its tanks. These actions are mostly quiet, with only the dustbin emptying making a distracting noise.

The station is relatively compact, even though the water tanks have an impressive 5L capacity, while the dust bag can hold 2.7L. The latter ensures you don’t need to get your hands dirty for up to seven weeks. All in all, while lacking some comfort features, the Roborock Qrevo S has everything you need for effective home cleaning and is available at an eye-catching price.

Best Budget Robot Mop: iRobot Roomba Combo Essential

iRobot

Pros Cons Strong hard floor performance Poor navigation in large spaces Good battery life No auto-empty function Effective mopping for daily maintenance Struggles with deep-pile carpets and tough stains Simple, intuitive app interface Excellent value

A budget-friendly robot vacuum and mop, such as the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential, offers entry-level cleaning and excellent value. It’s a basic machine with limitations to be expected at this price point, so it’s best suited to smaller homes where simple, scheduled cleaning is the order of the day. At 3.15 inches tall and 6.17 pounds in weight, it’s smaller and lighter than premium models. The compact dock only charges, and emptying must be done manually; there’s no auto-empty function and no way to add one. However, the dustbin removal system is simple and easy to use.

The dock requires free space of 1.5 feet on either side and four feet in front, and the same distance away from stairs to operate effectively. Setup is quick and easy—download the iRobot Home app and create an account to get going. In the app, you can control basic mop and vacuum features, set cleaning schedules and timers, set the Clean While I’m Away function, and analyze historic cleans. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

The single V-shaped brush design makes it the only Roomba without iRobot’s dual rubber rollers. It’s a multi-surface bristle brush with a triple-pronged edge-sweeping brush for getting into sides and corners. However, despite the rock-bottom pricing, the overall build quality is pretty solid and well-constructed with premium materials.

The basic mopping system is surprisingly effective for everyday use, particularly on hardwood floors. The Combo Essential may lack advanced features like scrubbing or pressure application, but it does a thorough job for day-to-day upkeep. The three water levels must be set manually, and the simple microfiber pad does well enough, although you’ll need to get busy yourself on particularly tough or dried-on stains. You can use it for up to 30 washes before buying replacement mops (there are two in the box), and it reattaches with a simple Velcro.

Vacuuming is also efficient. Although iRobot doesn't explicitly state the suction power, it is sufficient. You can set schedules with three suction levels for different surfaces and cleaning needs in the companion app, but the machine cannot change levels automatically. It can easily take on dirt, debris, and pet hair. In addition to hardwood floors, it also works well on low-pile carpets. Anything deeper, and it does begin to struggle.

Mapping and navigation are decent, but there are limitations. It can get erratic with complex layouts or when cleaning particularly narrow spaces, but it does a good job in obstacle avoidance and covers the entire area in small rooms. Performance will be limited on cluttered floors, and you may run into problems when scheduling it to clean whole large homes. Operation is relatively quiet, but the robo-cleaner may run out of power occasionally when it’s on its way back to base due to its navigation issues. However, the battery life is as stated, with two full hours of cleaning.

Best Robot Mop for Hardwood Floors: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Roborock

Pros Cons Effective cleaning on hard floors Inconsistent obstacle avoidance Comprehensive self-maintenance features Large size Good battery life with auto-resume after charging Quick setup with minimal assembly

If you’re looking for a robot mop that shines on hardwood floors, look no further than the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. However, no robot vacuum/mop is perfect, and the mighty S8 Pro Ultra isn’t without its flaws. For a start, it is big. With a 13.8-inch diameter, a 3.8-inch height, and a 10-pound weight, lighter and more compact options are available. Additionally, the docking station takes up a lot of room at 16.7 x 20.2 x 17.7 inches. However, this is the trade-off for such a feature-rich machine and despite all the modern navigation tech and comprehensive cleaning components, it remains streamlined and far from being an eyesore.

The RockDock Ultra (the docking station) enables autonomous operation through self-cleaning, self-drying, and waste management. It comes with a pre-installed 2.5L dust bag and clean and dirty water tanks with handles. You’ll need a 2.3-foot space in front of it for docking purposes and 1.6 feet clear above for refilling empty water tanks.

Minimal assembly is required out of the box, and setup is straightforward. Basic app configuration is required at the start, and initial mapping is fairly quick and pain-free. However, unless physical doors separate your rooms, it can be a little finicky to manually divide each area in the app. But once it’s done, you’re ready to go. Obstacle avoidance is also good most of the time, but inconsistencies occur, especially with difficult objects like cables and cords, and it can occasionally get stuck in narrow spaces.

In terms of performance, the strong 6,000Pa suction power effectively picks up pet fur, hair, dust, and dirt. Like most robovacs, it can struggle with concentrated messes, and due to its height, it might not be able to reach under low furniture. It performs particularly well on hard floors, with impressive cleaning at Max and Max+ settings. When tackling big jobs, adding the mop function on top of the vacuum can take care of business more effectively, and water control is automatic with little evidence of over-wetting hardwood floors.

The robot cleaner will get stuck in for 40 minutes before returning to the base to clean the mop. Of course, Roborock recommends using its proprietary cleaning solution for best results, and it may come as no surprise that no bottle is included in the package.

Transitioning from hardwood to carpet is effective. The VibraRise system automatically lifts when moving off the hard floor, and the suction power automatically changes. On normal settings, you’ll get more than two hours of battery life, an extra hour if you use quiet mode, and around the same time when using a vacuum/mop combination. The machine will return to base when it reaches 20 percent battery and will recharge for three to four hours. Once full, its cleaning program will auto-resume.

Maintenance is mostly automated, though human intervention is required at times. Dust bags shouldn’t need to be emptied until the seven-week mark, but the water tank needs to be emptied and refilled after every mopping. Additionally, components like the side brush and roller brushes should be cleaned as required.

Best Robot Mop for Pets: Ecovacs Deeboot T30S

Ecovacs

Pros Cons Handheld vacuum included for hard-to-reach places Large base station footprint ZeroTangle technology for pet hair management Room division mapping can be finicky Powerful 11,000Pa suction Extensive battery life Sophisticated OMNI station

With an 11,000Pa suction power and anti-tangle brush technology, the ECOVACS DEEBOOT T30S is particularly effective at handling pet hair, while its hot water mopping system effectively cleans up any pet-related messes. The high suction power enables consistent performance even when dealing with heavy shedders and is essential if you have more than one pet in the household. This performance may be better on hardwood floors, but it also does a great job on carpets. However, daily vacuuming is recommended to get the best out of the T30S on carpets.

ECOVACS calls the anti-tangle tech ZeroTangle, and it effectively transforms pet hair pickup from a mundane daily chore into a hands-free operation. The design of the V-shaped bristles is optimized for long pet hair, and the system includes the main brush on top of an effective side brush for edge-to-edge room cleaning. Manual removal of pet hair is occasionally needed, though this maintenance is simple and no tools are required.

The mopping system is also advanced, with dual pads and automated washing and drying in the base station. An extended edge-cleaning pad is included, and the system heats water to a piping-hot 158 degrees Fahrenheit. It can effectively tackle sticky messes over multiple passes of scrubbing and mopping, including paw prints and potential accident spots. After each cleaning, the hot water thoroughly sanitizes the mop pads, and then they are heat-dried in preparation for the next cleaning session.

If the biggest problem with your floors is indeed pet hair and other pet messes, you can target specific areas in your home for extra care and attention. With TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies, you can create detailed home maps and customize them with zone-specific cleaning. This allows you to target high pet-traffic areas, such as feeding and sleeping areas. Navigation is precise, and the robot cleaner will even find its way around pet beds, feeding bowls, toys, and other obstacles. You can schedule extra cleaning for these specific areas for any time of the day, ensuring your home is fresh and clean on your return. Furthermore, with its quiet operation, pets are less likely to be anxious, and it also operates at a level where it won’t disturb TV viewing.

Battery life is substantial, too, with runtimes anywhere between three and five hours, depending on your settings. However, you probably will never run out of charge due to the frequent trips back to the base to wash the mop pads. When the pads are being sanitized, the robot also recharges again. This combination of long battery life and opportunistic charging is particularly valuable for homes needing frequent cleaning due to pet hair. If the battery does run out, charging time is quick.

When work is done, the OMNI base station automatically empties the dust bag, washes the mop, and refills the water tank. Your intervention is minimal, which allows you to focus on what your pet really needs: your love and undivided attention.

Best Robot Mop/Vacuum Combo: Dreame X40 Ultra

Dreame

Pros Cons Excellent suction Large base station Advanced obstacle detection Loud at maximum suction Hot water mop cleaning with auto-drying Extending arms for corners and edges Extensive app customization options

With both vacuum and mop features on one device, you can tailor functions for both cleaning modes. This is a valuable feature for homeowners with mixed flooring. A mop/vac combo also saves space by eliminating the need for separate machines and improves cleaning time.

The Dreame X40 Ultra is one such robot combo and is a thoroughly fancy machine that performs admirably in both functions. It automatically detects floor types and adjusts its cleaning approach and features an automatic mop detachment if you require only vacuuming. This ensures carpets don’t get accidentally dampened during vacuuming, but if you need all your floors cleaned in one sitting, the mop will raise up to 22 mm to ensure carpets don’t get wet. Conversely, when the robot cleaner vacuums and detects liquid on hard floors, it will lift the brush and set the mops to work. The X40 Ultra also features an excellent side brush and mop that can get right to the edges and into corners for a thorough cleaning.

The hot water temperature for automatically cleaning the mops is a piping-hot 158 degrees Fahrenheit, and the included cleaning solution does an excellent job of preventing odors. The clean water tank has a 4.5L capacity, and the dirty tank holds 4L. In addition, there’s an optional plumbing connection for automatic water management, ensuring you’ll never have to go near dirty mop water again. Furthermore, the dust bag holds up to 75 days' worth of vacuumed dirt before requiring an emptying.

But how well does it clean? In short, it does an outstanding job. The X40 Ultra combines a powerful 12,000 Pa suction with intelligent dust and debris management. It successfully picks up everything from food crumbs and grains to pet hair, with a particularly pleasing performance on carpets. The efficient combination of vacuum and mop benefits hard floors, and the robovac/mop can take on dried-in stains and sticky messes without pre-cleaning.

For navigation and obstacle avoidance, the Dreame X40 Ultra features an AI-enabled RGB camera, which it combines with 3D structure light scanning. It can identify around 120 objects, create detailed maps of your home, and recognize various floor surfaces accurately.

Any obstacles it encounters when cleaning are photographed for your review afterward, while it can easily navigate its way around cluttered floors. Additionally, the bot can handle thresholds up to 22mm in height, eliminating the need for you to manually pick it up between various room cleanings. As a bonus, you can also use the camera to check in on what your pets are up to during the day while you are at work.

Operation is generally quiet on standard settings, with just the occasional decibel elevation. It can be louder when set to higher suction levels. But if you work from home, you can schedule quieter cleaning modes when concentration is required, or you’re in a Zoom meeting.

FAQ

Are robot mops safe for hardwood floors?

The majority of robot mops perform well on hardwood floors. However, to be absolutely sure, you might want to check manufacturer recommendations for specific hardwood finishes and read user reviews to see if your potential purchase releases no more water than is necessary when mopping. Robot mops should release a small amount of water so that they can clean it up immediately without soaking your floor. When mopping is complete, your hardwood floor should be almost dry to minimally wet.

Additionally, your floor should be sealed before performing any kind of mopping on it, robotic or otherwise. This is because unsealed floors are susceptible to moisture damage. Additionally, you should consider the mopping frequency. It isn’t necessary to set a daily schedule for mopping hardwood floors. Most people will perform a daily vacuuming, but once or twice a week, or as needed, is plenty for this type of surface.

Other factors to consider to ensure your precious timber isn’t damaged include anti-scratch features like non-abrasive brushes and rubberized bumpers. Machines with cleaning modes from which you can select hardwood floors or customizable settings to suit your preference can also be beneficial. However, above all, it is best to keep on top of ‘bot maintenance to ensure your cleaner consistently performs as it should.

Can robot mops also vacuum?

Hybrid robot cleaners are machines with vacuum and mop capabilities. There are single-purpose cleaners that are dedicated vacuumers or moppers, but having separate machines only takes up precious space, makes for more complex cleaning schedules, and requires more maintenance. If you have no interest in a robot vacuum, you will be better off seeking a single-purpose robot mop. But with such excellent hybrids available today, it might make more sense to opt for a hybrid.

Will robot mops run onto my carpet? How do you stop them from doing so?

Most modern robot mops have sensors or virtual barriers, such as boundaries you set through the robot's app to create "no-go zones” to avoid carpeted areas. Check if your chosen model includes these features. Some basic models may lack carpet detection, so you may have to set physical barriers. Many hybrid robot cleaners also have mop-lifting technology for when moving off hard floors onto carpets. This works best on low-pile carpets, but check to see if the lift height is enough to clear whichever you have.