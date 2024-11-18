Keep your devices powered up when you're on the go, by choosing one of the best portable power banks to top them up.

Best Power Bank Overall Anker 737 PowerCore $107 $150 Save $43 The Anker 737 Power Bank has an impressive 24,000mAh power supply with 140W two-way fast charging capabilities, using Power Delivery 3.1 technology. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously and boasts a smart digital display that gives useful at-a-glance readings on battery power, charge times, temperature, and more. It can be fully charged in just one hour, and considering its power, it's reasonably lightweight and compact. $107 at Amazon

Best Budget Power Bank UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Power Bank The UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Power Bank is not a budget power bank per se, but when you consider its specs, it represents great value for money. It provides 100W charging speeds, offers multi-device charging, two-way fast charging (with 65W input power and 100W output power), and features a snazzy battery display screen. Retailing for around $80, you're getting an impressively fast and efficient power bank at a comparatively low price. Perfect for keeping your devices topped up without breaking the bank. $80 at Amazon

Best High-Capacity Power Bank Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank Boasting a whopping 250W of charging power (divided between its ports), the Anker Prime Power Bank is the one to buy if you're looking for a portable charger that can cope with the kind of high-capacity demand that would make other power banks buckle. It can fast charge up to four devices simultaneously and offers app control with real-time stats, sound alert location, and optimized charging capabilities. It sports a 100W wireless charging base and has a gorgeous OLED smart display for you to check your essential charging info. $235 at Amazon

Best Small Power Bank Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $20 $30 Save $10 Small and discreet, the Anker Nano Power Bank is the ideal choice for delivering pocket-sized power on the go. Dual USB-C ports powered by PowerIQ 3.0 technology provide 22.5W of charging power, ideal for keeping your smartphone topped up while you're out and about. It features a built-in foldable USB-C connector for convenient two-way charging on the go and its compact form factor means you won't be adding any unwanted bulk to your pocket. It's the ideal lightweight portable power solution. $20 at Amazon

Best Rugged Power Bank Urban Armor Gear 10,000mAh Power Bank The Urban Armor Gear 10,000mAh Power Bank is one of the most durable power banks on the market. Military-grade drop-tested, IPX6 water-resistant, and with weatherproof covered ports, it has some seriously rugged credentials. It provides 10W of wireless charging power, or 20W with USB-C charging, and can charge two devices simultaneously. When magnetically attached to your device, its auto-charge function kicks in, and it even comes with a sturdy integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing while charging. $100 at Amazon

Best Solar Power Bank QiSa Solar Charger Ideal for camping trips or outdoor expeditions, the QiSa Solar Charger is waterproof, drop-proof, and dust-proof and capable of keeping your devices juiced up in more extreme environments. It features four solar panels that provide approximately 10W of wireless charging power, and it can charge up to three devices at once. It can operate in adverse temperature conditions and provides overcharge protection and short circuit protection to boot. It even has a built-in flashlight for your outdoor adventures. $48 at Amazon

Best MagSafe Power Bank Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a foldable and magnetic portable charger that provides snap-on charging convenience for your iPhone. It has a slim, 0.5-inch profile and features a built-in kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing while charging. It provides 7.5W of charging power and comes with a USB-C cable for charging the 5,000mAh battery itself. Plus, you can easily check the battery status with the LED indicator lights along the MagGo's profile. $45 at Amazon

What to Look for in a Power Bank

When shopping around for a suitable power bank, you need to consider the type of devices that you want to use it for. For instance, if you're planning on staying productive on the go, you may need to use your laptop in situations where you don't have access to a power outlet. Laptops typically use a large amount of power, so you'll need a more powerful, premium power bank.

Pocket-sized power banks are great for keeping your smartphone or tablet topped up, but their power supply is much lower, so you may struggle to keep larger devices charged if you're using one of these.

You may need to charge several devices simultaneously, in which case you'll need a power bank that can supply charging power to multiple devices simultaneously. You should also look at how long each power bank takes to recharge once drained, as the input and output power levels of each power bank will vary considerably.

Portability is an important factor, as you'll likely not want to be bogged down with heavier, more unwieldy devices if you're working remotely or while traveling. Additionally, some power banks offer wireless charging capabilities, while others use USB connections only.