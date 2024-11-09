A portable projector is perfect for enjoying a backyard movie night or providing a cinematic camping experience. However, finding the best bet for your needs can be tricky.

What to Look for in a Portable Projector

Portable projectors give you the freedom to move your large-screen adventures to a place of your choosing. These are like regular projectors but are typically more compact. They often include a built-in battery or can run from a power bank to avoid dependence on AC outlets. Some portable projectors also double as outdoor projectors and have weatherproofing to withstand the elements if needed.

When shopping for a portable projector, you must consider everything you want in a good projector and make sure its portability credentials match your needs.

For example, if you often use the projector away from AC outlets, it's a good idea to pick one with a built-in battery. Remember that most projectors tone down the brightness when used on battery and typically have 2–3 hours of battery backup.

Besides, a compact size and a built-in handle or carry case are essential if you plan to move around with the projector.

Apart from the portability concerns, you have to consider the resolution and brightness of your projector. Although you can find 4K portable projectors, 1080p projectors typically provide the best value and deliver reasonably sharp picture quality. Projector brightness also plays a significant role in picture quality, as dimmer projectors will crush shadow details and impact your viewing experience. It's a good idea to look for at least 300 ANSI lumens brightness, but higher is better.

Built-in auto image correction tools make setup hassle-free, particularly if your projector often moves places. Moreover, if you are space-constrained, look for a shorter-throw projector to get a bigger picture.

Lastly, a built-in smart TV OS removes the dependence on external devices to stream content. For a deeper understanding of what makes a projector tick, read our guide on "how to pick a projector."

Best Portable Projector Overall: Xgimi Halo+ (2024)

Pros Cons Solid picture quality No handle Compact design with a built-in battery Poor out-of-the-box color accuracy Google TV OS with licensed Netflix

Xgimi's portfolio is full of several high-quality projectors. However, its Halo+ (2024) is the best option for folks wanting a portable solution. The 2024 model enhances the already fantastic projector by incorporating updated Google TV software and a licensed version of Netflix. This means you won't need to resort to workarounds or a dedicated streaming stick to enjoy Netflix. The rest of the projector remains the same, which is a tried and tested 1080p portable projector that exceeds expectations.

Among its portability credentials, the Halo+ has a compact design, a built-in 59Wh battery, and integrated 5W twin Harman Kardon speakers. The battery delivers 2.5 hours of playtime, meaning you can safely watch one full, regular-length movie without needing an AC power source. Remember, you won't get the brightest picture on battery power.

The Xgimi offering uses DLP technology and an LED light source, providing excellent picture quality and brightness for a portable projector. It also supports HDR10. Other highlights include a full suite of image correction tools, including auto keystone correction, intelligent screen alignment, obstacle avoidance, and autofocus. So you won't have to struggle to get a perfectly aligned image.

Moreover, there is one full-size HDMI port to connect streaming devices or gaming consoles, Wi-Fi 5 for internet connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.0. Unfortunately, there is no handle or strap to carry the Halo+ around, and its out-of-the-box color accuracy isn't the best.

Best Portable Projector Overall Xgimi Halo+ (2024) The Xgimi Halo+ (2024) is an excellent portable projector with an integrated battery, Google TV with Netflix, and a reasonably bright picture.

Best Budget Portable Projector: Yaber T2 Plus

Pros Cons Attractive design Could be brighter Good picture quality Speakers are average Built-in battery and handle

If you're working with a tight budget, the Yaber T2 Plus is a great choice. This sleek portable projector delivers a 1080p image and features a built-in battery that can run for up to 2.5 hours. It also comes with a handy handle that can prop up the projector at an angle, making it a convenient and versatile choice.

Like the Xgimi Halo+, the T2 Plus has a full suite of image correction tools, including autofocus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. Although the Yaber offering isn't the brightest projector, it provides a respectable 450 ANSI lumens brightness on AC power. As a result, you'll have a good experience watching movies or TV series on the go or outdoors. The T2 Plus also comes bundled with a Google TV dongle, which you can use to access all the streaming services you may want, including Netflix.

Another advantage of the Yaber projector is the solid selection of connectivity options, which include Wi-Fi 6, an Ethernet port, and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also a full-size HDMI port, a USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, it comes with twin JBL speakers, a dust-proof build quality, and the ability to turn the projector into a Bluetooth speaker.

Best Budget Portable Projector Yaber T2 Plus The attractive T2 Plus portable projector from Yaber is perfect for a tight budget. It delivers good picture quality and comes with a Google TV dongle.

Best Mini Portable Projector: Anker Nebula Capsule 3

Pros Cons Ultra-portable Low brightness Built-in battery and speaker Expensive Android TV OS Audio image correction tools

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 is a portable projector the size of a soda can. It provides good picture quality and is an excellent option for a tiny projector for on-the-go entertainment. It projects in 1080p resolution and has an LED light source.

Despite its small size, the company has managed to sneak in a battery that can provide up to 2.5 hours of runtime, like other portable projectors with a battery. There is also a built-in 8W speaker, making it an all-in-one device like our best overall pick. Another good thing about the Anker offering is the built-in Android TV OS, which is easy to use and supports popular streaming services. However, to install Netflix, you have to rely on a workaround, and it's not available via the Play Store.

In other features, you get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and an audio jack. You also get built-in image correction tools for a no-effort setup.

As you can expect, the projector's small size causes a handicap. It has a relatively low brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, which goes down when using the projector on the battery. Alternatively, you can opt for the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser, the same projector but with a laser light source that increases the brightness by 100 lumens. But it's also significantly more expensive.

Best Mini Portable Projector Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Mini Projector Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is a nifty little portable projector for folks who want something capable but tiny. It also packs a battery and speaker.

Best Portable Projector for Movies: BenQ GP100A

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality Shadow details are crushed when playing 4K HDR Blu-rays High peak brightness No built-in battery Android TV dongle with Netflix support

BenQ makes some of the best projectors on the market, and its GP100A is no exception. It's a portable projector that delivers impressive visuals and is quite feature-rich. It's also one of the brightest projectors among our recommendations and is rated for 1000 ANSI lumens.

Like other BenQ projectors, the projector comes bundled with an Android TV dongle that you can use to access your favorite streaming service, including Netflix. You also get support for AirPlay and Chromecast to stream content from your mobile device. Other highlights include auto keystone support, a 20W 2.1-channel speaker system, and two HDMI ports for connecting external devices.

Although the GP100A lacks a built-in battery, the company has included a USB-C port that can accept power from a power bank capable of at least 45W USB PD. So you can run it even when no AC outlet is in sight. It's also heavy for a portable projector. However, there is a rubber carry handle to make things easier.

Unfortunately, the GP100A seems to crush shadows when dealing with 4K HDR Blu-rays. Fortunately, there is no such issue with HDR streaming. So, if you want to watch a lot of HDR Blu-rays with your portable projector, you'll be better served by the company's Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12, our previous pick for the best overall category. The EF12 is also a fantastic projector with 1000 ANSI lumens brightness. However, it can't run from a power bank.

Best Portable Projector for Movies BenQ GP100A The BenQ GP100A is a fantastic portable projector for enjoying movies. It's pretty bright and is bundled with an Android TV dongle for streaming.

Best Portable Projector for Gaming: BenQ X300G

Pros Cons Fantastic picture quality No built-in battery High peak brightness Relatively expensive Low input lag No HDMI 2.1 ports Support for 1440p 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz gaming

Gamers looking for a portable projector will appreciate BenQ's X300G. This 4K projector has a lot to like, including a low input lag for responsive gaming. While it doesn't support 4K 120Hz gaming, you can game at 4K 60Hz, 1440p 120Hz, or 1080p 240Hz. It also packs specialized gaming modes for different genres to enjoy an optimized experience. Additionally, there is 3D support. So, if you still have 3D titles in your catalog, you can enjoy them with this projector.

Another highlight is SettingXchange support, which allows you to download and use expert projector settings for popular gaming titles. HDR10 is also available to enjoy your favorite titles in high dynamic range.

The projector has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one doubling as an eARC port to connect it to a soundbar or AV receiver if you're using it indoors. There is also a USB-C port with DP Alt mode and a regular USB-A port.

Outside of gaming-related features, the X300G has a high 2,000 ANSI lumens peak brightness, allowing you to enjoy the projector even with some ambient light. You also get excellent color gamut and accuracy, resulting in impressive picture quality. Plus, the projector boasts 1.2x optical zoom, auto 3D keystone correction, autofocus support, a bundled Android TV stick for streaming and casual games, and twin 8W speakers.

Finally, it has a sleek design with a built-in foot to adjust the projector angle. Unfortunately, there is no built-in battery or support to run it using a power bank.

Best Portable Projector for Gaming BenQ X300G BenQ's X300G is an impressive portable projector with low input lag, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and 2,000 ANSI lumens brightness.

FAQ

How do I connect a phone or mobile device to a projector?

Depending on your phone and projector, there are a couple of ways to connect it to a projector. If your phone's USB-C port supports DisplayPort output, you can use a USB-C to USB-C/ HDMI/ DP cable to connect to your projector. If you're using a USB-C to USB-C cable, make sure the cable is video-capable, and the USB-C port on your projector has DP Alt Mode.

If you don't want to deal with cables, you can use Chromecast or AirPlay functionality to stream content from your phone or mobile devices. Many projectors have built-in Chromecast support. Otherwise, you can also plug in a Google TV streamer to get the same.

Can I connect a DVD player to a projector?

You can connect your DVD player to a modern projector using an HDMI cable if your DVD player has HDMI output. Otherwise, you may need to use an adapter for signal conversion.

Do I need a projector screen to use a projector?

Although it's not necessary to use a screen with a projector, you'll get a better visual experience with a screen. There are various types of screens, and their quality and features can impact the quality of the displayed visuals.

Can portable projectors be used outside?

Portable projectors can be used outdoors. However, if your projector is going to encounter the elements, make sure it is sufficiently protected or has an IP rating for dust or water resistance.