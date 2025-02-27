A set of new PC fans can markedly improve the level of airflow inside your PC case, resulting in lower CPU and GPU thermals. RGB case fans can improve airflow, give your PC a facelift, and turn it into a proper light show of a gaming PC.

What to Look for When Shopping for PC Fans in 2025

The first thing you should focus on is the fan diameter. Most cases should work great with 120mm fans, even those with larger fans pre-installed, because fan brackets can often fit multiple fan sizes.

140mm fans are less popular than 120mm fans. If you own a PC housing that can fit 140mm fans, it can most likely also house 120mm, but this usually doesn’t go the other way around.

There are also 200mm and 220mm PC fans, but they’re a niche, and most PC cases do not support them. The other two sizes PC fans can come in are 80mm and 92mm, but these are mostly fans found on CPU air coolers. Virtually zero modern PC cases support 80mm, with some Mini ITX enclosures supporting 92mm fans.

Next, you should decide whether you want RGB or non-RGB fans. In general, non-RGB fans perform better because the main metric they’re optimized for is the overall performance, while RGB fans tend to focus on form over function. That said, the best RGB fans can provide airflow and static pressure levels similar to the best non-RGB fans, but they still lag behind.

While talking about static pressure, PC fans are optimized for two performance metrics: airflow and static pressure. High airflow fans are great at pushing massive amounts of air through the case without obstructions, while high static pressure fans are better at pushing air when there’s resistance in the form of radiators or heatsinks.

In other words, high airflow fans are great at playing the role of case fans, while you should look for high static pressure PC fans if you plan to replace the fans found on your CPU air cooler or AIO liquid cooler.

PC fan airflow performance is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). Note that you shouldn’t bother checking CFM numbers on manufacturer websites since those don’t paint an accurate performance picture because they’re measured at max RPM in controlled environments. It’s better to focus on real-life professional and user reviews instead.

Another important PC fan performance metric is rotations per minute (RPMs), representing how many full rotations a fan makes in one minute. More RPMs should equal better performance, but that’s not always true. What is true is that PC fans get louder at higher RPMs. If you want a whisper-quiet set of PC fans, get a model optimized for high performance at low noise levels and RPMs.

Regarding connectivity, most modern PC fans use 4-pin PWM connectors, while some fans, usually budget offerings, come with 3-pin DC connectors. Most modern motherboards come with four-pin fan headers that are backward-compatible with 3-pin DC connectors. Generally, PWM fans are a better option than DC fans.

It’s also worth mentioning that some RGB fans have proprietary connectors, and you’ll need a custom RGB fan controller for them to work with your PC. Two or three-fan bundles generally come bundled with controllers, but single fans do not.

Last but not least, if you’ve got a regular desktop tower, it should work without issues with any PC fan, no matter how thick it is. On the other hand, small form factor (SFF, ITX) cases don’t have plenty of room to spare. If you’re shopping for new PC fans for your SFF build, you should focus on slim fans with slimmer, 0.59-0.66in (15-16mm) profiles that fit inside a compact PC chassis.

Best PC Fans Overall: Phanteks T30

Phanteks