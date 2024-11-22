Outdoor smart plugs offer a weatherproof solution for automating your yard’s electrical devices. These adapters allow you to control everything, from string lights and sprinklers to security cameras and pool pumps, giving you a smarter yard.

What to Look for When Buying an Outdoor Smart Plug

With an outdoor smart plug, you can schedule, monitor, and control outdoor electronics through smartphone apps and voice commands. Not only do they help save energy by ensuring devices only run when needed, they also provide a convenient way to control your outdoor lights, heating, and garden equipment from anywhere. However, there are some essential factors to consider before deciding on which outdoor smart plug to purchase.

The first is compatibility. The smart plug you buy must integrate easily into your existing smart home ecosystem. Most outdoor smart plugs will support the main platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant. Some will support SmartThings, while if you’re invested in the HomeKit ecosystem, look for one designed with Apple in mind. While still in the rollout stage, Matter is also becoming increasingly supported. It’s a new standard intended to make life easier when using differently branded devices together. Despite this, the reality remains that the more compatible the plug, the easier it will integrate into your smart home.

Your next consideration is the power capacity. It’s essential for safety reasons that your smart plug can handle the power requirements of what you plug into it. Check the maximum load capacity and avoid overloading it. Larger devices like lawnmowers don’t have any business connected to a smart plug. Keep your power tools and garden maintenance equipment connected to a regular wall outlet. However, devices that require automation, like garden lights or pool pumps, are ideal for smart plugs.

You’ll also want to check the IP rating. An outdoor smart plug should have some level of water and weather resistance. For this reason, it is unsafe to use regular smart plugs outdoors. The IP rating should be at least IP64. This makes it fully sealed against dust and debris while offering protection against splashes and inclement weather. The higher the final digit in the IP rating, the better the water resistance. Build quality goes hand-in-hand with water resistance if you want your plug to last a long time. Check for durability and whether it has rubber flaps to protect the ports when not in use.

Wi-Fi range is another essential consideration, especially if your yard is far from your router. Most outdoor smart plugs use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, which provides better range and wall penetration than 5GHz signals. However, walls still reduce the signal strength even at 2.4GHz, so for reliable performance, you'll want a decent Wi-Fi signal where you plan to place the plug.

Finally, you’ll want an outdoor smart plug that is easy to set up.

As discussed, choosing a plug compatible with your existing ecosystem will make the setup much easier. However, check online reviews and ensure app setup and control are just as smooth. You should also consider the app's features. Scheduling and automation are a given and must work well, but the plug should also react quickly to your commands, whether through the app or by voice.

Best Outdoor Smart Plug Overall: Tapo P400M Smart Outdoor Plug

Pros Cons Works with all major smart home platforms No energy monitoring Good weather protection Reliable response Long-range coverage

TP-Link was one of the first to bring Matter compatibility to outdoor smart plugs with the Tapo P400M. This means broad ecosystem support, whether you use Alexa, SmartThings, HomeKit, or Google Home. Setup is relatively simple once you have first navigated the app’s request to identify your product’s SKU number. The Tapo app, somewhat inconveniently, does not do this automatically and there is an extensive list to choose from.

However, once that’s out of the way, the plug can handle rapid-fire commands, such as a voice request of “Alexa, turn on the porch light” quickly followed by an app tap on “Outlet 1 OFF.” This results in swift responses without freezing or confusion. Flexible scheduling and timers or sunset/sunrise-based automation are also easy to configure.

Connectivity is another standout feature, with the P400M providing up to 300 feet of coverage in open areas. This is reduced to 164 feet if the signal travels through walls. Additionally, both outlets have power buttons that illuminate brightly. You can set them to Night Mode for a scheduled off-period or disable them completely, should you wish.

This dual-outlet smart plug also offers excellent weather resistance. Rubber flaps protect each independently controlled outlet, and the device has an IP65 rating. This means it can handle heavier rain and snow in addition to jet spray from all angles, which performs better than many of its smart plug rivals. It can also handle extreme temperatures, from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius), ensuring it will survive most weather conditions.

Best Outdoor Smart Plug Overall TP-Link Tapo Smart Outdoor Plug

Best Budget Outdoor Smart Plug: Wyze Plug Outdoor

Wyze

Pros Cons Affordable App can be finicky Power monitoring with usage alerts No HomeKit support Long Wi-Fi range (300ft) IP64 weather resistance Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT

Quality outdoor smart plugs don’t need to be pricey. The Wyze Outdoor Plug is one that offers quality at a reasonable price, despite the company’s spotty history of security breaches. It’s among the most affordable outdoor smart plugs you can find, and security breaches won’t impact this particular device.

It features two independently controlled outlets and an IP64-rated weather-resistance rating. Like other outdoor plugs with this rating, it isn’t designed to withstand heavy downpours and sprinklers, but it is fully dustproof and offers effective protection against splashes, light rain, and snow.

One surprising feature, especially at its price point, is its power monitoring function. You can track your energy consumption and set usage alerts via the Wyze app. While getting this app to perform well may take a bit of practice, the hardware performs very well. Responses are swift, and the energy monitoring is accurate.

The Wi-Fi range is also impressive. At 300 feet, it matches that of more expensive outdoor smart plugs. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Furthermore, its IFTTT support enables automation, allowing lights to turn on and off based on triggers like motion detection or schedules you set, such as at sunrise and sunset. All in all, if you are a budget-conscious smart homeowner who seeks impressive features and functionality at a more affordable rate, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is a top choice.

Best Budget Outdoor Smart Plug Wyze Plug Outdoor

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for Alexa: Amazon Basics Outdoor Smart Plug

Pros Cons No hub required Only works with Alexa IP65 weather-resistance Easy setup

The Amazon Basics Outdoor Smart Plug has all you need for simple outdoor automation with Alexa. It features two independent outlets you can control through voice commands or the Alexa app. You don’t need an Echo speaker to set it up or use it. However, the speaker does enable voice commands. But without it, you can still create schedules, set routines, and control your devices remotely.

Setup is simple—Alexa detects the device once plugged in, and you can rename each outlet once connected. With an input of 120VAC, 60Hz, and a maximum output of 15A, each outlet handles up to 1,875W. You can use one outlet to power the pool pump while the other decorates your yard with charming lights.

Its IP65-rated design completely protects it against dust while offering some resistance to rain, snow, and water jets. Silicone covers for the outlets add a layer of protection when not in use, and individual power buttons offer manual control. However, the connectivity range isn’t as impressive as some of its rivals, but at 150 feet, it’s still a good enough scope for most yards.

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for Alexa Amazon Basics Outdoor Smart Plug

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for HomeKit: Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40A)

TP-Link

Pros Cons Perfect HomeKit integration with simple iPhone setup Pricey Strong Wi-Fi range (up to 300ft) No power usage tracking Compatible with all major smart platforms

While the Kasa EP40A is an excellent choice for Apple HomeKit, it’s also fully compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and SmartThings. However, its ease of use for those invested in the Apple ecosystem makes it the best choice for those particular users. It may be a bit more expensive than regular smart plugs, but if you’re an Apple user, you should know the drill by now.

This dual-outlet smart plug is remarkably easy to set up. Just scan the HomeKit code on the box with your iPhone, and you’re ready to go. The build quality is robust, and its IP64 rating offers full protection against dust, light rain, and splashes, though you should avoid water sprinklers and heavy rain.

With each outlet handling up to 15A/1875W, you won’t have to worry about overloading it with typical usage. However, the Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet in open spaces is most impressive. This allows the plug to respond instantly to commands and precisely follow your schedule. You’ll find scheduling and timers on the Kasa app, which also has an Away Mode, meaning you can simulate occupancy of your home by setting the plug to turn on lights or other devices randomly while you are away.

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for HomeKit TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug EP40A

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for Ring Users: Ring Outdoor Smart Plug

Ring

Pros Cons Robust weather protection Requires Ring Bridge Detailed scheduling Limited to Ring app and Alexa control Links with Ring devices No energy monitoring Mounting hardware included

For those already invested in a Ring ecosystem, the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug is the ideal pick. However, for newbies to this ecosystem, you should know that Ring products require a Ring Bridge to work, which adds to your initial outlay. This small, white box plugs into your router and acts as a translator between your Wi-Fi network and devices. You might be able to save a few dollars by investing in a Ring Outdoor Smart Plug and Bridge bundle. After that, you’re all set to buy more Ring devices.

If you are considering committing to the system, you should know that you can only have one Bridge per household. You can control up to fifty devices through the Ring app or Alexa. However, it will not work with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, or other smart home platforms.

The setup is straightforward through the app. You can also use the app to independently control each of the two outlets, set schedules, or look at usage logs. The plug works well for those holiday season lights and you can schedule things to come on or off with the rising or setting sun. You can also connect the plug to other devices, which means you can set lights to turn on automatically when your camera detects movement.

Each outlet has an illuminated power button and protective rubber caps. These caps contribute to the plug’s IP66 rating, making it completely dustproof and protected against heavy downpours, snow, and powerful water jets. Amazon states that during use, the water resistance rating drops to IP64. This is still good protection against light rain, splashes, and snow. The plug can also withstand extreme temperatures from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius), making it a reliable year-round option.

Best Outdoor Smart Plug for Ring Users Ring Outdoor Smart Plug

FAQ

Can I use any smart plug outside?

No, manufacturers don’t design all smart plugs for outdoor use. If you need an outdoor smart plug, you should look for one that is labeled specifically so. Even then, you should check the IP rating of the plug. An IP64 rating or higher will protect it against dust, light rain, splashes, and water jets. The higher the last digit, IP65, IP66, etc., the better the protection.

Are outdoor smart plugs waterproof?

Outdoor smart plugs are typically water resistant but not fully waterproof. Check the IP rating of the plug you are interested in before making a decision.

What are water resistance ratings?

Water resistance is based on the IP rating. The first number is protection against dust. It is on a 0-6 scale, with six offering complete dust protection. The second digit indicates the device’s protection against water. It is on a 0-9 scale, with zero (or X, which means no testing was done) offering no protection whatsoever and nine offering complete protection (which is extremely rare). You should ensure outdoor smart plug protection by opting for a minimum of IP64. However, if water resistance is your primary concern, the higher the rating, the better the protection. IP68 is usually the best protection you’ll find for any device, smart plug, or otherwise.