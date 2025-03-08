With a good pair of open-back headphones, you can experience audio in a much more natural state, especially if you value music, from simply listening to sound mixing. Rejoice, audiophiles—these headphones are for you!

What to Look for With Open-Back Headphones

Compared to, say, a pair of good earbuds or even the best earbuds, open-back headphones put audio performance front and center. In fact, the audio quality is so important, open-back in particular are exceptionally good for sound mixing.

In the case of open-back headphones, neutral is the most ideal sound profile to work with. You don't want to be using headphones that are adding in a bunch (or even a little) boost. When it's flat, you're more or less working with a better foundation, which you then adjust accordingly to the genre.

Keep in mind that open-back headphones are, by design, incapable of having noise-canceling features. If that's what you're looking for, read up on the best ANC headphones!

Comfort is also essential. If you're sound mixing, you have hours of work ahead of you, and you certainly don't want the pressure of earpads and sweat to build up. Velour are very good at releasing heat and are quite comfortable, as are knitted microfiber earpads. Both are great options, though velour tends to be softer and more premium. Also, know that some open-back headphones have varying degrees of clamp force, so you may have to wear a pair numerous times (or stretch them over some books or a ball) before they're truly comfortable.

Durability will also be a concern with headphones, and generally speaking, a more expensive pair will be more durable. A headband made of metal instead of plastic can drastically improve the headphone's durability, especially if the clamp force is too much and the headphones must be stretched.

Adjacent to durability is the cable itself. Having a cable that's always connected is nice, but what's better and more useful is a mini-XLR cable that can disconnect. This usually means you have the option to connect other accessories, too. In the case of the Philips Audio SHP9500 (which is on our list), you can connect a microphone and turn them into a gaming headset.

Best Open-Back Headphones Overall: Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X

Pros Cons Neutral sound profile Clamp force needs to be loosened Portions of the headphones can be replaced Good durability Comfy, velour earpads with memory foam

To be the best overall open-back headphones, they have to be able to do everything and do it pretty well. The Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X does it all—music, mixing, and even gaming. They're exceedingly easy-to-use drivers, not to mention very comfy to wear once you've loosened the clamp force.

In terms of sound, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X leans well into the treble without reaching a pitch that's a downer on the ears. Its bass also has a nice foundation, especially when you've given the EQ some tweaking to bring out its sub-bass. For gaming, that comes in handy for bringing those more subtle, low-pitch effects to the forefront.

What makes the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X particularly great is that most components, like the drivers and the earpads, can be replaced. Why throw out the entire peripheral when you can fix the problem, right? And better yet, the mini-XLR can be removed, while the port is compatible with other cables. It's worth the investment if you want to use the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X with a variety of devices, from sound equipment to gaming consoles.

Best Open-Back Headphones Overall Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X $243 $269 Save $26 Well-rounded, neutral, and comfortable, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X is perfectly suited for mixing, listening, and casual use such as gaming. $243 at Amazon

Best Budget Open-Back Headphones: Philips Audio SHP9500

Pros Cons Light and durable Need to tweak EQ to get the best out of the drivers Detachable 3.5mm cable Soft, breathable earpads and headband

Even on a tight budget, quality open-back headphones aren’t out of reach, not while the Philips Audio SHP9500 is an option. Featuring 50mm neodymium drivers, the SHP9500 delivers solid bass, highs, mids, and a neutral sound profile, especially once you’ve tweaked your EQ settings to lessen the boomy sound and add some sharpness to the treble.

The Philips Audio SHP9500 is also primed for long-term use. Around the headband and earpads, the headphones have a soft, knitted material that is not only comfortable but helps dissipate heat and avoid excessive sweating around the ears. And as a bonus, the headphones have a steel headband for durability.

While the Philips Audio SHP9500 has a 3.5 mm cable that is nearly 5 feet long, you’re welcome to disconnect it. This lets you swap out the cable for your preferred source, even a microphone, which allows you to use the headphones for more than just audio.