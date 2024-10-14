OLED TVs have long been synonymous with exceptional picture quality. And with the arrival of the QD-OLED tech, they have only gotten better. However, which OLED TVs stand out and deserve your money? Let's find out.

What to Look for in an OLED TV in 2024

An OLED TV is an easy choice when you want the absolute best picture quality. Thanks to their self-emissive nature, the OLED panels can produce perfect blacks and have a near-infinite contrast ratio. This helps them offer impressive picture quality with vibrant colors. The OLED TVs also have wide viewing angles and a near-instant pixel response time.

There are two kinds of OLED TVs on the market: WOLED and QD-OLED. WOLED TVs use color filters to produce red, green, and blue colors and an extra white sub-pixel to enhance the brightness. On the other hand, QD-OLED TVs use quantum dots to produce red, blue, and green colors, and as quantum dots are very efficient, there is no need to use an extra white sub-pixel to boost brightness.

TVs using a QD-OLED panel are generally brighter and more color-accurate than WOLED TVs. However, some WOLED TVs rely on technologies, such as Micro Lens Array (MLA) or an enhanced heatsink, to boost their brightness to match or surpass the QD-OLED TVs.

Besides choosing between WOLED and QD-OLED panels, you must consider which features you want while shopping for an OLED TV. For example, if you're going to game a fair bit on your OLED TV, you'll want advanced gaming features, such as a low input lag, HDMI 2.1 inputs for 4K 120Hz/ 144Hz gaming, support for variable refresh rate to reduce screen tearing, and a high refresh rate panel.

Similarly, if you are a movie buff with a collection of DVDs or you watch older movies on cable or streaming services, good image processing is necessary to get the most out of this lower-resolution content. A TV's upscaling performance will suffer if the image processing is lacking. Features like HDR support and Filmmaker Mode are also helpful in getting the best performance from the content you watch.

Finally, if you prefer one smart TV platform over the other, it's a good idea to confirm if your OLED TV pick uses that platform. Otherwise, you'll have to use a streaming device to use it.

For more advice on TV shopping, we recommend going through our complete guide on buying a new TV.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 12 10 16 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best OLED TV Overall: LG C4

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Impressive picture quality Some green tint when viewed from an angle Dolby Vision support Advanced gaming features

LG's C-series has long been home to some of the best OLED TVs, and the company's C4 continues that tradition by delivering an exceptional TV experience. It's a fantastic OLED TV that will keep most TV viewers happy. It has a sleek and premium design with thin bezels, a stone finish on the back, and excellent build quality.

The 4K panel has an impressive color gamut, producing a punchy, vibrant picture with high brightness. Whether you watch SDR or HDR content, the visuals look appealing. The TV is also pretty color-accurate and supports Dolby Vision HDR for enjoying dynamic HDR content.

The C4 excels at gaming with its low input lag, 144Hz native refresh rate, and support for all popular VRR technologies, allowing for nearly tear-free gaming. All four HDMI ports are rated for HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing you to enjoy up to 4K 144Hz gaming.

LG has also improved imaging processing, and the TV does an excellent job of upscaling lower-resolution content. You get plenty of detail.

webOS is LG's smart TV operating system of choice. It's easy to use and gives you access to all popular streaming services and apps, including some cloud gaming services.

Another great thing about the LG C4 is its availability in multiple sizes, ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches, giving you plenty of options to match your needs. Notably, the 42-inch and 48-inch models don't get as bright as the bigger C4 models.

Finally, among other imperfections, you may notice a slight green tint on the C4 when looking at the screen from an angle. This issue plagues most LG OLED TVs.

Best OLED TV Overall LG C4 $1297 $2000 Save $703 The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people. It delivers fantastic picture quality, is available in a wide range of sizes, and has all the features you may want. $1297 at Amazon $1297 at B&H Photo Video $1300 at LG

Best Budget OLED TV: LG B4

LG

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality Expensive compared to LED TVs 4K 120Hz panel Some green tint when viewed from an angle Advanced gaming features Dolby Vision support

Although there aren't any actual budget OLED TVs, you can consider the LG B4 if you have a tighter budget. It's the most affordable OLED TV on the market. It sits below the C4 in LG's portfolio and has a pretty good feature set.

Like other OLED TVs, it delivers a fantastic picture quality. While it doesn't get as bright as some of the most expensive models, it has good brightness, enough to handle glare or provide respectable HDR performance. Speaking of HDR, there is support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

The TV's impressive color gamut results in lifelike and vibrant visuals, and the excellent reflection handling helps reduce distracting reflections from impacting your viewing experience. The LG B4 also has good upscaling capabilities.

Despite its mid-range pricing, this LG TV is a good option for gamers, as it packs a 4K 120Hz panel with four HDMI 2.1 ports to enable 4K 120Hz gaming. It also supports all popular VRR formats, has a low input lag, and is fully compatible with modern consoles.

WebOS handles smart functions and is easy to use. It also has a wide selection of apps and games, including popular streaming services.

The B4 also has a good build quality, and except for its metal feet, everything looks elegant and premium. You can buy it in sizes ranging from 48-inch to 83-inch.

If even the B4 doesn't fit your budget, and you really want an OLED TV, your next best options include a pre-owned TV, an older model on sale, or an open-box unit. However, you'll have to be quite careful and inspect the TV if you get a pre-owned unit. Older models will typically be less bright and lack some of the features you get in the B4. Also, make sure the open-box unit has some sort of warranty or return policy for when you encounter an issue.

Best Budget OLED TV LG B4 OLED $997 $1297 Save $300 The LG B4 is a good choice for folks who can't afford the more expensive OLED models. It has excellent picture quality, advanced gaming features, and five sizes. $997 at Amazon $1000 at LG $1000 at Best Buy

Best OLED TV for Gaming: Samsung S90D

Samsung

Pros Cons Superb picture quality No Dolby Vision support High brightness 4K 144Hz panel with VRR support Low input lag

This QD-OLED TV from Samsung is an excellent choice if you are a gamer and want the latest technologies. Featuring a 144Hz 4K panel and four HDMI 2.1 class ports, the S90D is ready for high refresh rate gaming. It also supports all popular VRR formats and has built-in low-frame compensation (LFC) to reduce screen tearing. Plus, you get a responsive experience thanks to low input lag.

Besides the advanced gaming features, the S90D provides fantastic picture quality with high peak brightness. The colors are accurate, and the picture is lifelike. So whether you're playing games or watching your favorite show on Netflix, you'll have a great time. There is also HDR support, but you are limited to HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

The Samsung TV is good at upscaling but falls short of the image processing offered by LG and Sony OLEDs.

The S90D is running Tizen for smart TV functions. It's easy and responsive. It also offers access to popular streaming services and has native apps for cloud gaming services, including Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The only prominent feature it lacks is Dolby Vision support. If this is a deal-breaker, consider the LG C4, our best overall pick, or the LG G4. Both of these are amazing gaming TVs with all the advanced features.

Best OLED TV for Gaming Samsung S90D $1298 $1798 Save $500 The Samsung S90D is a fantastic OLED TV for gaming. It uses a QD-OLED panel to produce lifelike visuals and has advanced gaming features, including a 144Hz refresh rate. $1298 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1598 at B&H Photo Video

Best OLED TV for Movies: Sony A95L

Sony

Pros Cons Impressive picture quality Only two HDMI 2.1 ports Excellent color accuracy Dolby Vision support Superb upscaling

Sony's A95L OLED TV is a year older than our other recommendations, but it's still the best TV for enjoying movies. It's a QD-OLED TV, like the Samsung S90D, and as such, it delivers impressive picture quality with great color accuracy.

Sony's image processing is one of the biggest reasons the A95L is so great for watching movies and TV shows. This helps the TV avoid banding in HDR content and deliver unmatched upscaling. The TV also removes judder from all sources. So whether you're watching a DVD, enjoying a 4K stream from Disney+, or catching a classic on cable, the experience is always excellent.

Sony has included support for Dolby Vision HDR, and thanks to the TV's high brightness and fantastic color gamut, the HDR experience is superb. Surround sound formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, are also supported, and you can pass both onto your connected AV receiver or soundbar using the built-in eARC port. This Sony offering is also an excellent gaming TV with a 120Hz 4K display. It supports VRR and has a low input lag.

Google TV runs smart TV functions, is feature-rich, and has an extensive app library. You also get built-in Chromecast support to stream content from your phone. Finally, the A95L looks terrific and has a premium design with solid build quality. Whether placed on a media center or mounted on a wall, it will look great.

The only annoyance of the A95L is that it has only two HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which doubles as an eARC port. Otherwise, it's a fantastic TV.

You can buy it in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

Best OLED TV for Movies Sony A95L The Sony A95L is an amazing TV for watching movies, thanks to the company's impressive processing. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and has a QD-OLED panel for excellent color accuracy. $2698 at Amazon See at B&H Photo Video See at Best Buy

FAQ

What is OLED?

OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode or organic LED. It's a type of display in which electric current is used to light up organic material. As OLED displays don't use a backlight, they are called "self-emissive" displays. OLED panels are used in smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, TVs, and other devices.

What's the difference between OLED and QLED?

OLED and QLED are two different display technologies. OLED displays are "self-emissive" and don't need a backlight to produce a picture. QLED displays, based on LCD technology, use LED or Mini-LED backlighting to produce a picture. Additionally, as denoted by the Q in the name, QLED displays use quantum dots for better color accuracy. Notable, quantum dots are also used in QD-OLED displays, a type of OLED display.

How do I clean an OLED TV?

You can clean your OLED TV with a dry microfiber cloth. However, if you encounter a stubborn mark or stain, you can dampen the microfiber cloth with some distilled water for help. But don't spray the water directly on the screen or use harsh chemicals, including those with alcohol.

Can you lay an OLED TV flat?

You can lay an OLED TV flat. However, you'll have to be careful and avoid putting excessive pressure on it. It's also a good idea to use a padded or soft material to protect the screen while lying the TV flat. Moreover, always consult the TV manual for any specific instructions or precautions.