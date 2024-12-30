The world of Linux is constantly evolving for the better. In 2024, you could log into a Linux desktop to get a unique and modern PC experience, or you could get back to the basics by taking hold of the terminal.

Below are How-To Geek's 10 most popular Linux-oriented articles we published in 2024. Listed in descending order of page views, these are the articles you clicked the most. From hot takes to basic command guides, you'll find all kinds of good reads from our esteemed crew of Linux authors.

10 These Are the 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros



When it comes to Linux, functionality often takes center stage. However, as a long-time Linux user, I can tell you that Linux can be a real looker. So, if you want to spice up your Linux machine, here are my top five picks for the most beautiful Linux operating systems or distros.

By Dibakar Ghosh - Published Aug 1, 2024

9 12 Basic Networking Commands Every Linux User Should Know

Linux is a great OS for networking. It's a top system for servers for a reason. Linux distros come preinstalled with many networking tools, and you can install more from your package manager. Here are some of the Linux networking commands you should know.

By David Delony - Published Nov 10, 2024

Many people say they would switch to Linux if it didn’t mean having to give up on a specific app. In my case, it’s the opposite. There are quite a few Linux-only apps that I love, and more are popping up now than at any time in recent memory. Whenever I use anything other than Linux, these are the apps that I miss.

By Bertel King - Published Aug 2, 2024

For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week. Here’s how I stopped and found the right distro for me.

By Faisal Rasool - Published Sep 6, 2024

While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system, the truth is that most installations of Linux are not on desktop computers, and not even on personal computers at all!

By Sydney Butler - Published Jul 6, 2024

5 Why I Ditched Linux for Samsung DeX

Canonical pursued convergence with the Ubuntu Phone, an effort to make a phone that was also a PC. Purism has promised this same thing with the Purism Librem 5. Linux companies primed me to want convergence, but Samsung DeX is the one who sold it to me.

By Bertel King - Published Nov 21, 2024



Ever find yourself tinkering with settings or exploring new tools on your Linux system and wonder if you're becoming more proficient? If you've been using Linux for a while, here are five signs that might indicate you're moving into advanced user territory.

By Dibakar Ghosh - Published Dec 1, 2024

I had a lot of free time on my hands during summer breaks and my favorite pastime was tinkering with my tech. I'd tinker with software, PCs, and phones mostly. When I found myself getting bored with Windows (which had been my only daily driver forever), I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try.

By Faisal Rasool - Published Oct 6, 2024

2 5 Things You Can Do on Linux but Not on Windows



Windows may be the most popular desktop OS, but it's not the most capable one. Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas—from full control over how your desktop looks to reviving decade-old hardware abandoned by Microsoft’s OS. To prove my point, here are five things Linux can do, but Windows can't!

By Dibakar Ghosh - Published Oct 3, 2024

1 5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu

Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users. It's often the first distro people try when switching to Linux. But sometimes, you outgrow your first love. That's what happened to me and Ubuntu. Here are five key reasons I decided to move on.

By Dibakar Ghosh - Published Aug 24, 2024

Honorable Mentions

If you want more, here are ten more popular Linux reads from 2024 worth checking out if you missed them: