Show your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED some love by pairing it with one of the best Switch controllers and taking your gameplay experience to new heights.

What to Look for in a Nintendo Switch Controller

With so many Switch-compatible controllers out there, you may find the wealth of choice overwhelming. To help narrow down your search, it's worth thinking about the types of games that you like to play and how you like to play them.

For instance, if you favor handheld mode over tabletop or docked mode, you'll want to check out options such as the HORI SPlit Pad Pro, HORI Switch Pad Compact (as featured in our list above), or the Nitro Deck. These are all great options for boosting your overall experience in handheld mode, and pack in some extra gameplay features to try out, too.

If you tend to play in docked mode, think about the non-negotiables in your controllers. Those features that you can't live without. For example, if cable clutter isn't your thing, you'll want to go for a wireless option. If you like customizing your setup, keep your eyes peeled for controllers with mappable button controls, a Turbo Mode, or adjustable rumble functions.

RGB lighting is the icing on the cake with a good gaming controller, but it is far from essential. So unless you have your heart set on all the bells and whistles, you may save a few dollars by picking a decent controller that ticks all the other boxes but forgoes the fancy light show.

However you prefer to play your Switch, our selections have been hand-picked to help you find the ideal gaming controller. Catering to various gameplay styles and budgets, there's something for everyone here, so you can shop confidently and get the most out of your game time.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 25 5 15 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts who have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Switch Controller Overall: Gulikit KK3 Max Controller

Gulikit

Pros Cons Hall effect joysticks and triggers Expensive Mappable back buttons Excellent battery life

The Gulikit KK3 Max Controller provides precision gaming on your Switch with its high-quality hall effect joysticks and triggers. This sleek controller works with Bluetooth 5.3 and also comes with a hyperlink adapter for PC.

With three vibration modes and two vibration strengths, a six-axis gyroscope for motion control, and four detachable and mappable back paddles, you can tailor your play style to every game. The joysticks' sensitivity can be adjusted, and Smarttrigger technology allows you to switch between digital and analog trigger modes.

Plus, with customizable RGB ring lighting on the joysticks, you can add a little visual flair to your gameplay. The starring RGB lights have two brightness levels, and they can be adjusted to 'react' to your gameplay inputs.

It comes with a hard shell carry case and can run for up to 28 hours on a full charge. The controller sports a non-slip textured grip, and the buttons provide tactile feedback for more accurate gameplay. All in all, this premium controller is one of the best ways to get the most out of your Switch.

Best Switch Controller Overall Guikit KK3 Max Controller $64 $80 Save $16 The Gulikit KK3 Max Controller enhances your Switch gaming with hall effect joysticks, Smarttrigger tech, and customizable features like vibration modes, mappable paddles, and RGB lighting. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, has a 28-hour battery life, and includes a gyroscope, textured grip, and carry case for precision and comfort in every session. $64 at Amazon

Best Budget Switch Controller: 8Bitdo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller

8Bitdo

Pros Cons Affordable No hall-effect joysticks Bluetooth and USB connectivity Needs to be re-paired with your Switch each time you connect it to a different device Reasonably feature-rich for the price

For less than $30, the 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wireless Controller represents excellent value for money. It offers Bluetooth or wired USB connectivity and is smooth and responsive.

It sports a high-quality textured grip for a satisfying tactile experience and has a wake-on-shake feature for instant and convenient use. It has a built-in rumble function, six-axis motion control, non-linear digital triggers, and double-shot buttons, which is impressive given its modest price tag.

On the downside, if you connect this controller to another device (your PC, for example), you will need to re-pair it with your Switch the next time you want to use it. Although this is only a minor inconvenience, it's something to be aware of, as it may grate over time.

Comfortable enough for extended gameplay sessions, it provides up to 16 hours of playtime on a full charge and is available in blue, orange, and pink colorways. The 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wireless Controller is a solid choice for anybody searching for a low-cost wireless controller who doesn't want to fork out the official Nintendo Pro Controller.

Best Budget Switch Controller 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wireless Controller $24 $30 Save $6 For less than $30, the 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wireless Controller offers impressive value for money. It features both Bluetooth and USB connectivity options, a textured grip, a rumble function, motion controls, and non-linear triggers. It provides 16 hours of battery life and is a great budget alternative to the official Nintendo Pro Controller. $24 at Amazon

Best Switch Joy-Cons: HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact

HORI

Pros Cons Full-size controller for handheld mode Limited choice of color tones Good portability Turbo Mode and mappable triggers

Like the HORI Split Pad Pro, the HORI Split Pad Compact provides a full-size controller for your Switch in handheld mode. Unlike the HORI Split Pad Pro, the HORI Split Pad Compact maintains the slim aesthetic of the original Joy-Cons, making it a far more portable alternative for gaming on the go.

Officially licensed by Nintendo, it provides a full-size D-pad and analog sticks and adds Turbo Mode and mappable rear triggers to your handheld experience. A Turbo Hold feature also sets the button to continually activate Turbo without you having to keep the button pressed, providing you with a more fluid gameplay experience.

Despite being larger than the standard Joy-Cons, the Split Pad Compact is impressively lightweight, and its textured grips on the back panel make it comfortable to hold for longer sessions.

Available in both Light Gray and Yellow or Apricot Red colors, the HORI Split Pad Compact stands out from the crowd with its stylish good looks. For Switch gamers who favor handheld mode, this is the best you can get for gaming on the go.

Best Switch Joy-Cons Hori Split Pad Compact The HORI Split Pad Compact offers a full-size controller for handheld Switch gaming, blending portability with features like a D-pad, Turbo Mode, mappable triggers, and textured grips. Lightweight and stylish, it’s available in bold colors and is perfect for on-the-go gaming while maintaining the slim Joy-Con aesthetic. $48 at Amazon

Best Wired Switch Controller: PDP Afterglow Wave

PDP

Pros Cons Affordable Wired connection only Impressive RGB lighting Mappable back buttons

If you're searching for a wired controller for your Switch, they don't come much better than the PDP Afterglow. This stylish and colorful controller is the bee's knees for high-quality, affordable wired controllers.

This officially licensed controller breathes life into your gameplay with eight customizable RGB zones and four pre-set lighting modes. Its vibrant RGB lighting provides dozens of colorful combinations, making the PDP Afterglow a cool customer.

Its ergonomic form factor features a textured grip on the handles, making it comfortable for extended gameplay sessions. The tactile buttons also provide a solid and responsive gaming experience.

This budget handset has two mappable back buttons, quality-of-life features such as the 3.5mm audio jack for USB chat on supported games, and convenient volume controls that can be accessed via the D-pad.

Best Wired Switch Controller PDP Afterglow™ Wave Wireless Controller - Nintendo Switch $28 $30 Save $2 The PDP Afterglow is a top-tier wired Switch controller with customizable RGB lighting, ergonomic textured grips, and responsive buttons. It features mappable back buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack for USB chat, and D-pad volume controls. Stylish, comfortable, and affordable, it’s an excellent choice for casual gaming. $28 at Amazon

Best Gamecube-Style Switch Controller: NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller

NYXI

Pros Cons Fully customizable Expensive Captures the GameCube aesthetic and adds modern functionality Works in handheld mode

Featuring the stylings of the classic Nintendo Gamecube controller but with all the modern trimmings, the NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller boasts hall effect joysticks and mechanical programmable triggers, to give you a precision gameplay experience.

It features a six-axis gyroscope for motion control, Turbo Mode, and five vibration levels for adjustable gameplay intensity. You can even daub your joy-pad buttons with customizable color effects that react to your in-game actions.

This wireless controller can be split for use in handheld mode, making it the perfect reinvention of a classic. Versatile and customizable, the Wizard can be adapted to suit any genre, letting you play your way, no matter the title.

With the NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller, you get to enjoy the style of the beloved GameCube controller with the substance of a modern-day wireless controller, giving Nintendo fans the best of both worlds.

Best Gamecube-Style Switch Controller NYXI Wizard The NYXI Wizard Gamecube Switch Controller combines the classic GameCube design with modern features like Hall Effect joysticks, programmable triggers, motion control, Turbo Mode, and adjustable vibration. Customizable lighting and split functionality for handheld mode make it versatile and ideal for any genre, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge performance. See at Amazon

Best Switch Fighting Stick: 8Bitdo Arcade Stick

8Bitdo

Pros Cons Fully customizable and moddable Pricey Tri-mode connectivity Lacks portability Great battery life

The 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is the ideal choice for fight fans. It has tri-mode connectivity, so it can be used with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired connections, and it can be fully customized to your liking.

All its buttons are fully re-mappable thanks to the 8Bitdo Ultimate Software, which also provides two dedicated macro buttons. It features a Turbo Mode and can be modded with swappable buttons and joysticks. Plus, its universal mounting plate supports nearly every type of arcade stick, including Sanwa ones.

You can create custom controller profiles and switch between them at any time. Its rechargeable 1000mAh Li-on battery provides 40 hours of playtime on a 2.4g wireless connection and around 30 hours using Bluetooth, so you get plenty of bang for your buck with each charge.

The ultra-moddable 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is perfect for unleashing those button-mashing combos in your favorite fighting games or for hopping across the screen in your favorite platformers.

Best Switch Fighting Stick 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Switch $80 $90 Save $10 The 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is a top choice for fighting game fans, offering tri-mode connectivity, fully re-mappable buttons, macros, and Turbo Mode. It supports swappable parts, including Sanwa sticks, and has a 40-hour battery life. It's ideal for customizable and moddable gameplay across fighting games and platformers alike. $80 at Amazon

FAQ

How do I connect a controller to the Nintendo Switch?

Connecting a controller to your Nintendo Switch is a simple process. On the Home menu, select "controllers" and then "change grip/order." Once you have been taken to the next screen, press and hold the SYNC button for a few seconds on the controller you want to pair and it should automatically sync for you.

Can I use a Switch controller on a PC?

Yes. In most cases, Nintendo Switch controllers can also be used on a PC, either wirelessly or wired. However, if you're PC does not have onboard Bluetooth, you will need to use a Bluetooth adapter to use your controller wirelessly.

How do I clean a Switch controller?

There are a few ways to clean a Switch controller, but one of the best ways is to use alcohol wipes. These will disinfect your controller without leaving soapy residue or moisture behind. Alternatively, you can try using a soft lint-free cloth, that has been dipped in mild soap and warm water.

For a deeper clean, you can try using a toothbrush or cotton swab to clean dirt away from around the joysticks. Any build-up of dirt around these areas can lead to Joy-Con drift, so it's important to give your controllers the once-over every now and then as a preventative measure.

How do I fix Switch controller stick drift?

Cleaning your controllers as described above can help to prevent Joy-Con drift. Additionally, from your console's Home menu, you can navigate to Controllers and Sensors, and then Calibrate Control Sticks. From there, follow the simple on-screen prompts for each thumbstick, and you may find that this eliminates any drift issues you may have been experiencing.

It's also worth knowing that Nintendo has a Joy-Con repair program for hardware that's within its one-year warranty.