The best NAS devices for Plex make it easy to access your favorite media across a variety of devices. These four products offer you a great way to build your own server and upgrade your streaming game.

What to Look For in a NAS Device for Plex

Plex is an incredible piece of software. At its core, Plex is all about giving you an easy way to access your favorite media—aggregating all your TV shows and movies into a single unified location. Plex can be run directly off your laptop or desktop, but picking up a NAS (network-attached storage) device is essential if you're looking to create a more robust setup.

Not all NAS devices are up to hosting your Plex server. That means you'll need to be careful about which ones you pick. To simplify things, you can check out the massive NAS database put together by Plex. Using this, you can hone in on which products support which features.

Ideally, you'll want something with hardware-accelerated transcoding. This allows the device to stream media without stuttering or lagging. Different devices support different levels of hardware-accelerated transcoding, with some capable of offering the service for 4K footage, while others only support up to 1080p footage. Whatever the case, pay attention to this when picking up a device.

You'll also want to pay attention to its RAM and number of bays. The more RAM you have, the better it can handle all your data. And the more bays you have, the more options you'll have for expansion. It's also important to consider built-in ports (such as HDMI and GbE), allowing you to quickly output to different devices or connect to an existing system.

Other factors to weigh include warranties and backup software, though most NAS devices nowadays are adequate on both accounts. But if you're nervous about losing your data, take a closer look at these to ensure you have the proper coverage.

To help you sift through the hundreds of options, here's a look at the best NAS devices for Plex. These range from affordable, entry-level devices to ultra-premium products designed for enthusiasts. They also span PC and Mac, ensuring a NAS setup for you regardless of your rig.

Best NAS for Plex Overall: Synology DiskStation DS224+

Synology

Pros Cons Handles 4K transcoding very well Lacks an M.2 slot Multiple RAID options Both bays can handle 16TB each 92mm fan keeps everything nice and cool Small and compact

Not only does the Synology DiskStation DS224+ take the cake as the best option for Plex servers overall, the baked-in software—DiskStation Manager—is easy to get acquainted with. It also has just enough RAM (2GB) to get you started, with the option to make upgrades down the road.

The crowning jewel of the Synology DiskStation DS224+ is the Intel Celeron J4125, which is exactly what you want in a Plex server, given its doing all the heavy lifting with hardware transcoding. That’s assuming you plan on streaming movies, especially if said content is 4K, which it does really well with very little hitching.

Let’s not gloss over the fact that the Synology DiskStation DS224+ is also quite small, making it a breeze to find a place for it in your home. Ideally, you want it near your modem. That way you can take advantage of the two Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back.

Best NAS for Plex Overall Synology DiskStation DS224+ The Synology DiskStation DS224+ is surprisingly affordable yet packed with premium features. This includes native support for Mac and access to the versatile DiskStation Manager Software.

Best Budget NAS for Plex: TerraMaster F2-223 Two-Bay NAS Storage

Terramaster

Pros Cons Great price Only two bays 4GB RAM that can be expanded No HDMI output Offers several backup options

Plex requires certain specifications to run properly on a NAS device, so you won't want to lower your budget too far when searching for a good product. The TerraMaster F2-223 is about as affordable as it gets, clocking in at just over $250, yet still robust enough to handle Plex.

With 4GB RAM that can be upgraded to 32GB, it's a solid choice right out of the box yet gives you plenty of room to grow. It also supports up to 40TB of storage, so you shouldn't have any problem holding all your content. Other useful features include 4K hardware transcoding and two 2.5GbE ports to sync with existing systems. Best of all, it comes with several integrated backup solutions, ensuring your files are always safe.

This budget NAS has a few downsides, including its lack of bays. There's also no HDMI output, though both are minor caveats for an otherwise impressive product. Consider giving it a look if you're starting on your Plex journey and want to move your collection to a dedicated system.

Best Budget NAS for Plex TerraMaster F2-223 Clocking in at a great price, the TerraMaster F2-223 is ideal for Plex thanks to expandable RAM, impressive compatibility, and several powerful backup options.

Best High-Capacity NAS for Plex: QNAP TS-464-8G-US Four-Bay NAS

QNAP

Pros Cons Sleek design Expensive Four bays for incredible capacity Large footprint 4K transcoding 4GB RAM

Are you already running Plex off a NAS system and looking for an upgrade? Then you'll need to check out the QNAP TS-464-8G-US Four Bay NAS. Its name is nothing short of terrible—but beyond that awkward name is a premium NAS.

No corners were cut when designing the TS-464, as it features four bays, two 2.5GbE ports, HDMI output, and four USB ports (two 2.0 and two 3.2 Gen 2). That gives you plenty of ways to integrate it with other gear and makes it quite futureproof. You'll also get 4GB RAM, support for 4K output, and support for NetBak Replicator and Time Machine backup software.

Toss in hardware-accelerated transcoding for smooth playback, and it's easy to see why the TS-464 is a popular NAS for Plex.

There are a few drawbacks to this product, the most obvious of which is its price. It's also quite large and requires a fair chunk of space on your desktop. But considering everything else it offers, those should be fairly easy to overlook.

Best High-Capacity NAS for Plex QNAP TS-464 $550 $589 Save $39 Plex users with a large (and growing) library will find the QNAP TS-464 to be a great upgrade, offering four bays, 4K transcoding, and 4GB RAM.

Best Mac NAS for Plex: Synology DiskStation DS423+

Synology

Pros Cons Four-bay capacity Expensive Works with Mac Might be excessive for casual users DiskStation Manager Software

The Synology DiskStation DS423+ is a bit expensive, but it's a great option for Mac users. Along with native support for Finder, it uses the DiskStation Manager OS to help manage your network. That makes it great to use with Mac, as you can quickly navigate all your content without frustration.

Another big win for the DS423+ is that it offers software and hardware-accelerated transcoding for Plex. This ensures smooth, stutter-free playback and a smooth viewing experience. Not all NAS products offer this, so it's a great inclusion.

Other notable features include four bays for plenty of expansion room, two gigabit Ethernet ports, read speeds up to 226 MB/s, and write speeds up to 224 MB/s. The price and four bays might be overkill for casual users, but this is the product to get if you're willing to shell out for a robust Plex setup on Mac.

Best Mac NAS for Plex Synology DiskStation DS423+ The Synology DiskStation DS423+ not only works with Mac, but it offers four bays for expansion and supports both software and hardware-accelerated transcoding.

FAQ

What is Plex?

Plex is a streaming service that hosts a massive library of media and allows you to upload your own content. Essentially, it can be used to catalog all your favorite content in one place and streamline your streaming. Learn more about Plex with our extensive overview.

How do I build a NAS for Plex?

You'll first want to create a Plex account. Then, you'll need to hunt down a NAS that offers support for Plex. Here's a useful spreadsheet provided by the company to help your search, though we'd recommend picking one of the four mentioned above.

What is RAID?

RAID stands for redundant array of independent disks, which is a way of storing data across multiple drives for faster and better processing. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our guide on using multiple disks.

Should I use a certain type of drive with a NAS device?

You'll want to make sure you're using a drive that supports NAS. If you need help, check out our roundup of the best NAS hard drives.