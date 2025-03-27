Quick Links
One way to speed up your PowerPoint workflow is to navigate the program's many areas, tabs, groups, menus, and commands using only your keyboard. What's more, keeping your hands on your keyboard helps you maintain a central posture, minimizing your chances of suffering from mouse shoulder pain.
The keyboard shortcuts in this guide apply to Windows computers. Mac keyboard shortcuts in PowerPoint can follow the same principle, though the Alt key on a Windows keyboard is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.
Navigating and Organizing the PowerPoint Interface
The first and possibly most useful keyboard shortcut that you should learn is F6, as it allows you to jump between the five main areas of the PowerPoint interface in Normal view:
- The View buttons in the bottom-right corner
- The ribbon along the top of the PowerPoint window
- The Notes pane underneath the slides
- The Thumbnail pane down the left-hand side of the PowerPoint window
- The main workspace area where you design and edit your slides.
Press Shift+F6 to jump back to the previous area.
Once you've landed on the Thumbnail pane on the left, use the following keyboard shortcuts to navigate this area and organize your slides:
|
Action
|
Shortcut
|
Select all slides
|
Ctrl+A
|
Go to the next slide
|
Down Arrow
|
Go to the previous slide
|
Up Arrow
|
Go to the first slide
|
Home
|
Go to the last slide
|
End
|
Move the selected slide upwards
|
Ctrl+Up Arrow
|
Move the selected slide downwards
|
Ctrl+Down Arrow
|
Move the selected slide to the beginning of the presentation
|
Ctrl+Shift+Up Arrow
|
Move the selected slide to the end of the presentation
|
Ctrl+Shift+Down Arrow
|
Add a new slide after the selected slide
|
Ctrl+M
|
Duplicate the selected slide
|
Ctrl+Shift+D
|
Delete the selected slide
|
Delete
|
Jump from a selected slide's thumbnail to the main workspace
|
F6
These keyboard shortcuts are useful for navigating and organizing the content in the main slide workspace once you've toggled through the F6 options to activate this area:
|
Action
|
Shortcut
|
Select all objects on a slide
|
Ctrl+A
|
Jump to the first or next object on a slide
|
Tab
|
Jump to the previous object on a slide
|
Shift+Tab
|
Move a selected item
|
Arrow keys
|
Add text to a selected text box
|
F2
|
Add a new slide
|
Ctrl+M
|
Make a copy of the current slide
|
Ctrl+Shift+D
|
Go to the next slide
|
Page Down
|
Go to the previous slide
|
Page Up
|
Go to the first slide
|
Home
|
Go to the last slide
|
End
|
Jump from the main workspace to the Thumbnail pane
|
Shift+F6
Selecting and Formatting Text in PowerPoint
To select individual words or lines in a text box, but not all text, when a text box is selected, press F2 to activate the cursor. Then, use the Up, Down, Left, and Right Arrow keys to move the cursor to the relevant position before using the following keyboard shortcuts to select the text:
|
Action
|
Shortcut
|
Select individual characters to the left or right of the cursor
|
Shift+Left Arrow or Shift+Right Arrow
|
Select the rest of the line to the left or right of the cursor
|
Shift+Home or Shift+End
|
Select the line above
|
Home > Shift+Up
|
Select the line below
|
End > Shift+Down
|
Select all text in the text box before the cursor
|
Ctrl+Shift+Home
|
Select all text in the text box after the cursor
|
Ctrl+Shift+End
Alternatively, you can apply formatting to all text within a text box by ensuring the outline of the text box is selected, rather than individual words. If the cursor is flashing in a text box, press Esc to exit the shape while keeping it selected.