One way to speed up your PowerPoint workflow is to navigate the program's many areas, tabs, groups, menus, and commands using only your keyboard. What's more, keeping your hands on your keyboard helps you maintain a central posture, minimizing your chances of suffering from mouse shoulder pain.

The keyboard shortcuts in this guide apply to Windows computers. Mac keyboard shortcuts in PowerPoint can follow the same principle, though the Alt key on a Windows keyboard is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

The first and possibly most useful keyboard shortcut that you should learn is F6, as it allows you to jump between the five main areas of the PowerPoint interface in Normal view:

  • The View buttons in the bottom-right corner
  • The ribbon along the top of the PowerPoint window
  • The Notes pane underneath the slides
  • The Thumbnail pane down the left-hand side of the PowerPoint window
  • The main workspace area where you design and edit your slides.

Press Shift+F6 to jump back to the previous area.

Once you've landed on the Thumbnail pane on the left, use the following keyboard shortcuts to navigate this area and organize your slides:

Action

Shortcut

Select all slides

Ctrl+A

Go to the next slide

Down Arrow

Go to the previous slide

Up Arrow

Go to the first slide

Home

Go to the last slide

End

Move the selected slide upwards

Ctrl+Up Arrow

Move the selected slide downwards

Ctrl+Down Arrow

Move the selected slide to the beginning of the presentation

Ctrl+Shift+Up Arrow

Move the selected slide to the end of the presentation

Ctrl+Shift+Down Arrow

Add a new slide after the selected slide

Ctrl+M

Duplicate the selected slide

Ctrl+Shift+D

Delete the selected slide

Delete

Jump from a selected slide's thumbnail to the main workspace

F6

These keyboard shortcuts are useful for navigating and organizing the content in the main slide workspace once you've toggled through the F6 options to activate this area:

Action

Shortcut

Select all objects on a slide

Ctrl+A

Jump to the first or next object on a slide

Tab

Jump to the previous object on a slide

Shift+Tab

Move a selected item

Arrow keys

Add text to a selected text box

F2

Add a new slide

Ctrl+M

Make a copy of the current slide

Ctrl+Shift+D

Go to the next slide

Page Down

Go to the previous slide

Page Up

Go to the first slide

Home

Go to the last slide

End

Jump from the main workspace to the Thumbnail pane

Shift+F6

Selecting and Formatting Text in PowerPoint

To select individual words or lines in a text box, but not all text, when a text box is selected, press F2 to activate the cursor. Then, use the Up, Down, Left, and Right Arrow keys to move the cursor to the relevant position before using the following keyboard shortcuts to select the text:

Action

Shortcut

Select individual characters to the left or right of the cursor

Shift+Left Arrow or Shift+Right Arrow

Select the rest of the line to the left or right of the cursor

Shift+Home or Shift+End

Select the line above

Home > Shift+Up

Select the line below

End > Shift+Down

Select all text in the text box before the cursor

Ctrl+Shift+Home

Select all text in the text box after the cursor

Ctrl+Shift+End

Alternatively, you can apply formatting to all text within a text box by ensuring the outline of the text box is selected, rather than individual words. If the cursor is flashing in a text box, press Esc to exit the shape while keeping it selected.