One way to speed up your PowerPoint workflow is to navigate the program's many areas, tabs, groups, menus, and commands using only your keyboard. What's more, keeping your hands on your keyboard helps you maintain a central posture, minimizing your chances of suffering from mouse shoulder pain.

The keyboard shortcuts in this guide apply to Windows computers. Mac keyboard shortcuts in PowerPoint can follow the same principle, though the Alt key on a Windows keyboard is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

Navigating and Organizing the PowerPoint Interface

The first and possibly most useful keyboard shortcut that you should learn is F6, as it allows you to jump between the five main areas of the PowerPoint interface in Normal view:

The View buttons in the bottom-right corner

The ribbon along the top of the PowerPoint window

The Notes pane underneath the slides

The Thumbnail pane down the left-hand side of the PowerPoint window

The main workspace area where you design and edit your slides.

Press Shift+F6 to jump back to the previous area.

Once you've landed on the Thumbnail pane on the left, use the following keyboard shortcuts to navigate this area and organize your slides:

Action Shortcut Select all slides Ctrl+A Go to the next slide Down Arrow Go to the previous slide Up Arrow Go to the first slide Home Go to the last slide End Move the selected slide upwards Ctrl+Up Arrow Move the selected slide downwards Ctrl+Down Arrow Move the selected slide to the beginning of the presentation Ctrl+Shift+Up Arrow Move the selected slide to the end of the presentation Ctrl+Shift+Down Arrow Add a new slide after the selected slide Ctrl+M Duplicate the selected slide Ctrl+Shift+D Delete the selected slide Delete Jump from a selected slide's thumbnail to the main workspace F6

These keyboard shortcuts are useful for navigating and organizing the content in the main slide workspace once you've toggled through the F6 options to activate this area:

Action Shortcut Select all objects on a slide Ctrl+A Jump to the first or next object on a slide Tab Jump to the previous object on a slide Shift+Tab Move a selected item Arrow keys Add text to a selected text box F2 Add a new slide Ctrl+M Make a copy of the current slide Ctrl+Shift+D Go to the next slide Page Down Go to the previous slide Page Up Go to the first slide Home Go to the last slide End Jump from the main workspace to the Thumbnail pane Shift+F6

Selecting and Formatting Text in PowerPoint

To select individual words or lines in a text box, but not all text, when a text box is selected, press F2 to activate the cursor. Then, use the Up, Down, Left, and Right Arrow keys to move the cursor to the relevant position before using the following keyboard shortcuts to select the text:

Action Shortcut Select individual characters to the left or right of the cursor Shift+Left Arrow or Shift+Right Arrow Select the rest of the line to the left or right of the cursor Shift+Home or Shift+End Select the line above Home > Shift+Up Select the line below End > Shift+Down Select all text in the text box before the cursor Ctrl+Shift+Home Select all text in the text box after the cursor Ctrl+Shift+End

Alternatively, you can apply formatting to all text within a text box by ensuring the outline of the text box is selected, rather than individual words. If the cursor is flashing in a text box, press Esc to exit the shape while keeping it selected.