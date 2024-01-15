The Meta Quest 3 is an impressive package out of the box, but this powerhouse standalone mixed reality headset can be so much more if you pair it with the right accessories. Let's look at how you can upgrade your virtual experience.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Carrying Case Casematix Custom Hard Shell Case For Meta Quest 2/3 This hard case from Casematix ensures your Quest VR headset will make it to where you want to take it in one piece, by way of a hard shell exterior and soft, inner foam for cushioning. $59 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Controller Grip Covers DESTEK Silicone Controller Grips for Meta Quest 3 $10 $21 Save $11 These grip covers streamline and improve the standard Meta Quest 3 controller experience by way of magnetic straps and silicone material. $10 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Headphones Soundcore by Anker Wireless VR Earbuds Anker's wireless buds built for the Quest 3 eliminate all the lag and other common issues other wireless headsets have in VR, using LC3 audio codec. For comfort, it also comes with three sets of ear tips. See at Meta

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Replacement Headstrap DESTEK QH3 Head Strap Destek offers an affordable and comfortable alternative to Meta Elite Strap, thanks to its memory foam cushioning and double-strap design, which reduces overall facial pressure. See at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Prescription Lenses Zenni VR Prescription Lenses Zenni's official lenses make it affordable and easy to get perfect prescription lenses to use your Quest 3 without glasses. The lenses feature anti-scratch, anti-reflective, and a water-resistant coating. See at Meta

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best USB Link Cable Syntech Link Cable $18 $23 Save $5 The Syntech link cable for Quest 3 offers a lengthy, reliable, and affordable alternative to the official fiber optic cable from Meta. $18 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Battery Pack Binbok VR T3 The Binbok VR T3 offers both a comfortable strap, and a hot-swappable magnetic battery that adds two hours to your play time per battery. See at Amazon

What to Look for in a Meta Quest 3 Accessory

While there are a diverse set of accessories for a device like the Meta Quest 3, there are some universal things we want to see in an accessory to make it worth considering.

First, the accessory must improve some aspect of the standard Quest 3 experience. Different people have different needs, and no accessory will perfectly meet all those needs. For example, some people may not find the Quest 3 comfortable as it comes from the factory, but with the right accessory, this can be addressed. Some accessories might look like an improvement at first, but turn out to be pointless, or even make the experience worse.

Second, we want accessories that are reasonably priced. One of the major strengths of the Quest 3 is its competitive pricing, so you don't want to erase that advantage with overpriced add-ons. The value proposition must be significant.

Third, the accessory must make your Quest 3 more convenient or pleasant to use in some way, with few if any drawbacks in other areas. For example, a new head strap should significantly increase comfort without making the headset too hard to adjust or put on.

Lastly, the accessory needs to be durable, especially since the Quest 3 is a wearable that will be jostled around, bumped into walls, and taken from place to place as a portable system. If one of these accessories helps make the Quest 3 even more durable, then all the better!