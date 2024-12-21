While the portability of MacBooks is handy, they aren’t the best for everyone. That’s why we’re looking at the best Mac for every type of person, whether you’re editing 4K video or browsing the web.

What to Look For in a Mac

While you might immediately think of a MacBook when you think of an Apple computer, the Mac comes in all shapes and sizes. Aside from laptops, you’ll find all manner of desktop-oriented Mac computers, ranging from small and affordable to bigger and much more specialized.

Once you’ve picked between a desktop and a laptop, you’ll need to choose whether you want a built-in monitor. The iMac features a built-in display, while other desktop Mac monitors require a monitor.

While you’ll still find the occasional Intel-based Mac for sale, their days are numbered, as Apple has effectively completed the transition to using its chips. Apple Silicon-based computers have great performance in general, but some are more powerful than others, so keep this in mind.

In late 2024, several Macs received an upgrade that saw the base RAM upgraded to 16GB, up from 8 GB. This means that even the base-level model of any Mac should serve you fairly well, but remember that you may want more RAM if you use your computer for more intensive workloads like video rendering.

How much storage you need will vary from person to person, but if you plan to hang onto a computer for a while, opting for more is never a bad idea. While you may regret too little storage, there aren’t many situations where you’ll be sorry you had so much free space on your SSD.

Pros Cons Ultra-compact all-in-one design All-in-one design isn't for everyone Speedy thanks to the M4 chip Ports are lacking Beautiful, functional design Sharp display

While laptops tend to outsell desktop PCs, we’re not mobile when it comes to computing. If you’re always at the same desk when you use your computer anyway, you may as well take advantage of the larger screen space of the 24-inch iMac (10-core M4, 2024).

The version of the 24-inch iMac we’ve focused on here isn’t as spaced out as it could be, and even then, it costs only slightly more than a 15-inch MacBook Air with similar specs. That said, this is the 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU version of the Apple M4 chip, which means it has a little extra power compared to the base model.

Looking at the iMac, the main attraction is the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. By default, you get the standard glass, but for an extra $200, you can choose Nano-Texture glass. This aims to reduce glare in areas with bright lighting, so keep this in mind if you have a skylight in your office.

The base RAM on this model is 24GB, which can be expanded to 32GB for an extra $200. Storage starts at 512GB and can be expanded to 1TB for $200 or 2TB for $600.

Best Mac Overall 24-inch iMac (10-core M4, 2024) The 24-inch iMac pairs a speedy, efficient Apple M4 chip with a beautiful Retina display to create the ideal all-in-one computer. It even ships with an Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse so it's ready to go out of the box. $1250 at Amazon $1899 at Apple

Apple

Pros Cons Fantastic performance Awkward power button location Compact design means it fits almost anywhere Not a gaming powerhouse Starts at 16GB RAM Incredible value

Choosing the best budget Mac was an exercise in compromises for quite a while. That suddenly changed in late 2024 with the release of an unexpected gem. The Mac mini (M4, 2024) isn’t just a great budget Mac; it’s a great computer, period.

The first thing you might notice about this Mac mini model is that it’s even more mini than previous models. If there’s one downside to redesigning the Mac mini, the power button has been placed somewhat oddly underneath the computer. On the other hand, modern computers sleep fairly aggressively, so you shouldn’t need to access the button all that often.

The base version combines the 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU M4 chip, and 16GB RAM, and even this model can easily support a pair of 4K monitors. The 256GB of onboard storage may be limiting, however. You can upgrade both, going as far as 32GB RAM and 2TB storage, though this can get pricey.

Best Budget Mac Apple Mac Mini (M4) Powered by an impressive M4 chip, the redesigned Mac Mini starts with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. $579 at Amazon See at Apple

Best Mac for Photo and Video Editing: Mac Studio (M2 Ultra, 2023)

Apple

Pros Cons M2 Ultra still offers heavy-duty performance Price means this is largely for professionals Runs quiet, even under heavier workloads Great port selection

If you love the form factor of a Mac mini, but it had the power of a Mac Pro, you’re not quite going to get that, at least not yet. That said, if you’re looking for incredible creative performance in a compact package, the Mac Studio (M2 Ultra, 2023) is your best bet.

This model uses an older processor, but in this case, it’s an M2 Ultra chip, which features a 24-core CPU and a 60-core CPU alongside a 32-core neural engine. If that’s not enough, you can upgrade to a model with the same number of CPU and neural engine cores but a 76-core GPU.

All those cores may not lead to an apparent speed increase if you’re only browsing the web, but if you’ve got a heavy-duty workload, they’ll chew through certain tasks. For example, video and graphics professionals will see huge gains in certain workflows.

The base configuration of this CPU option comes with 64GB of unified memory. You can upgrade this to 128GB for $800 or 192GB for $1,600. Base storage is 1TB, upgradeable as far as 8TB, though this option will add an extra $2,200 to the price.

After the above, this almost seems an afterthought, but the Mac Studio also features more ports than most Macs. You get two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports on the front, four more on the back, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a 10Gb Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and even an SD card slot.

Best Mac for Photo and Video Editing Mac Studio (M2 Ultra, 2023) If you need serious power in a relatively small package, consider the Mac Studio. It's like a super-charged Mac mini, but you'll need to bring your own display and peripherals. See at Apple

Apple

Pros Cons 8-core M4 chip still has plenty of speed on tap A laptop may be better for some students 24-inch display is sharp with plenty of room Maybe the best-looking iMac design to date

While laptops are great for students, if you already have an iPad you use as your main device, a desktop makes a great computer. The larger screen is handy for working with multiple apps, and you’re less likely to leave it behind, making the 24-inch iMac (8-core M4, 2024) a perfect choice.

This may be ever-so-slightly more modest in the specs department than our overall pick, with eight cores each for CPU and GPU, but the M4 chip’s performance is still well on display here. While 16GB of RAM is plenty, the 256GB storage may not be enough if you’re storing a lot of video, though you can always plug a hard drive into one of the two onboard Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports.

Apple’s iMac has been a fairly svelte all-in-one for years, and that’s still the case with the most recent models. That means that despite the larger screen, this should fit nearly anywhere. Meanwhile, the 24-inch screen is just large enough to pull double duty as a TV if you need it to.

One thing to watch out for is that this iMac's base model doesn’t feature an Ethernet port. If you only use Wi-Fi, this isn’t a big deal, but if you plan to plug into a network, make sure to add Gigabit Ethernet for $30.

Best Mac for Students 24-inch iMac (8-core M4, 2024) Powered by an impressive M4 chip, the 24-inch iMac starts with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, an 8-core CPU, and an 8-core GPU, available in a range of colors. $1250 at Amazon See at Apple

Pros Cons Great performance, as expected from the M4 Thicker than some older models Incredible battery life Sharp Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate Decent port selection

It seemed that Apple lost its way with the MacBook for a time, introducing unpopular features like the TouchBar and losing some like the MagSafe port. Fortunately, it seems that MacBook has returned to glory, and the humble 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) is proof.

This isn’t the biggest or fastest MacBook Pro you can buy, but it’s a testament to the speed of the M4 chip that this is still the best Mac laptop for most people. The build quality on recent MacBook Pro models has been excellent, the hardware is great, and the price is reasonable for what you get.

Looking at the specifics, Apple’s trackpads have long been among the best, if not the best, in the business, and that hasn’t changed on the latest MacBook models. The company has also long since said goodbye to the butterfly keyboards that caused it so much trouble a few years ago.

This base model features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB RAM. It can be fairly heavily upgraded to a 14-core CPU, 32-core GPU M4 Max chip, 36GB RAM, and 1TB SSD configuration without bumping up to the 16-inch size.

Best MacBook 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) $1499 $1599 Save $100 Powered by an impressive M4 chip, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, available in Space Black or Silver. $1499 at Amazon See at Apple

FAQ

Are all Macs MacBooks?

No. MacBooks refer to Apple's laptop computers like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The company also sells desktop computers like the iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

What is the difference between a Mac and an iMac?

A Mac refers to any Apple Mac computer. An iMac is a specific model of Mac that Apple sells, featuring an integrated display.

How Long Does a Mac Last?

On average, laptops tend to last between three and eight years, with most landing comfortably around the five-year mark. Beyond this, the computer might begin to feel slower. Buying a Mac with more RAM and storage space can help extend the longevity somewhat later on.

Why do creatives use macOS over Windows?

There are multiple reasons, and plenty of creatives use Windows. That said, Apple's excellent hardware build quality and intuitive user interfaces make it easy for the operating system to "stay out of the way." Additionally, macOS has a reputation as a very stable operating system.