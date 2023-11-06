With the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has discontinued its trademark Lightning port, replacing it with the more universally compatible USB-C. Investing in a Lightning to USB-C adapter means you can continue to use your existing lightning devices with your new phone.

What to Look for With a Lightning to USB-C Adapter

If you're considering a Lightning to USB-C adapter, you should know that they're not all alike in terms of functionality. It's well worth taking the time to research each adapter's capabilities to determine whether it meets your requirements.

For instance, some adapters won't let you charge devices or transfer data and will only work with audio. There's nothing wrong with that if that's all you're looking for, but it pays to know what you're getting for your money.

Apple's USB-C to Lightning Adapter lets you charge devices, transfer data, and enjoy audio. It comes at a premium price, but due to its versatility, it caters to every iPhone 15 owner.

Other lightning-to-USB-C alternatives feature audio only or charging support but without audio. So knowing which one offers what is essential to choosing the best option for you.

Best Lightning to USB-C Adapter Overall: Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter

Pros Cons Allows charging, data transfer, and audio Expensive Durable Works with CarPlay

Apple's Lightning to USB-C Adapter provides the holy trinity of functions in a single adapter. With charging, data transfer, and audio, you can use all your existing lightning devices with your iPhone 15. In addition, the Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter is compatible with CarPlay, making it a great choice for connecting your device to your car.

The adapter provides a maximum of 24W when charging your iPhone or iPad and transfer speeds that top out at 480Mbps. It comes with a braided cable which is good news for buyers, making it significantly more durable than a regular cable.

However, for all its versatility, this Apple adapter is one of the most expensive you can buy. And unless you're specifically looking for one cable to rule them all, you may not be too keen on spending this much.

Nevertheless, it does everything you could possibly want a USB-C to Lightning adapter to do, and you can't quibble with its functionality. Coupled with its sturdy construction, you have a premium USB-C to Lightning adapter that ticks all the right boxes.

Best Lightning to USB-C Adapter for Durability: Temdan Lightning to USB-C Adapter

Pros Cons Supports charging and data transfer No support for video, audio, or peripherals Very resistant to bending and scratches No cable whatsoever

By incorporating aluminum alloy, the Temdan USB-C Adapter has a durable outer shell that can take a serious beating. It’s resistant to scratches and bending and even has a pull-up resistor that withstands thousands of insertions.

Truthfully, the Temdan USB-C Adapter doesn’t give you much reason to remove it in the first place since it’s nothing more than a cap for a Lightning cable—no cords whatsoever. It supports both charging and data transfer, so you can keep it on for the most part, although video, audio, and peripherals are off the table.

What’s especially nice is that you don’t just get one Temdan USB-C Adapter, you get at least two and also an option for four in a single pack. That means you could adapt multiple devices with a single purchase, which is quite the deal given its durability and features.

Best Lightning to USB-C Adapter for Audio Only: LMUBOY Lightning to USB-C Adapter

Pros Cons Supports charging, headphones, data transfer, and phone calls Cannot be used to charge Apple laptops Small and compact; the cable is very short Compatible with AirPods

In the event you’re looking to connect headphones, whether for calls, music, or both, the LMUBOY Lightning to USB-C Adapter is the clear winner. Having an advanced audio decoder, the audio quality stays intact; in fact, it also has Apple’s seal of approval in the form of MFI certification.

Having MFI certification also means the LMUBOY Lightning to USB-C Adapter can be used with any Apple product, which is handy considering it supports charging and data transfer. However, you can’t charge an Apple laptop with it!

Best of all, the LMUBOY Lightning to USB-C Adapter is quite compact. It doesn’t have an overly long cable—just six inches from end to end—and the Lightning port is rather small. You could easily slip the adapter in your pocket.

Best Lightning to USB-C Adapter for Charging and Data Transfer: Agvee USB-C to Lightning Adapter

Pros Cons Support for charging and data transfer No support for audio Durable design More affordable than some alternatives

If you don't need a Lightning to USB-C Adapter for audio and want something for charging and data transfers, consider the Agvee USB-C to Lightning Adapter. It supports both and will save you money compared to the pricier Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter, which provides audio support you might not want.

Made with a durable aluminum alloy shell, this adapter has been plug-and-unplug-tested to last up to 15,000 uses, with a 15,000 time cable bend capability. Reinforced to minimize the chances of the Lightning tip from breaking, it's tough enough to last a considerable time.

Depending on the connected device, the charging power provided can run up to 30W for devices supporting USB-PD fast charging or up to 12W for everything else. It's heat-resistant too, and provides a secure connection for reliable charging.

Price-wise, it's a far more affordable option. A 2-pack retails around the $20 mark, which is more than reasonable for the charging and data transfer capabilities that it provides.

Best Budget Lightning to USB-C Adapter: ARTEK USB-C to Lightning Adapter

Pros Cons Charging support No support for data transfer or audio Affordable Heat-resistant

If you're restricted by budget and simply want a cost-effective adapter to charge your iPhone 15, this ARTEK USB-C to Lightning Adapter makes a lot of sense. It can be used to charge USB-C devices with a lightning cable, and thanks to its one-piece design, you can leave it attached to your Lightning cable for extra convenience.

As you might expect for the price, you won't be able to use this for data transfer or audio. This is a strictly one-function adapter. It can be used with 5W and 10W chargers, though it's not recommended for fast chargers.

It features a durable aluminum casing with a brushed metal effect and comes in a pack of two. They are handy for when you inevitably lose one of them down the side of the couch. It's also heat-resistant and safe to use without the risk of overheating.

There's very little to complain about for less than $10 dollars for a pack of two quality adapters. Durable enough to stand the test of time and with a reliable charging performance, the ARTEK USB-C to Lightning Adapter is the best of the bunch for budget adapters.

FAQ

What is the difference between a USB-C and Lightning cable?

The main difference between USB-C and Lightning cables is that USB-C has a higher power delivery rate, and is able to charge faster using the same amount of voltage.

What is the difference between USB-A and USB-C?

USB-A connections are the more established connection type to a host machine, such as a PC or laptop, and feature a rectangular port connector. USB-C connections have a more compact design and support faster charging and transfer capabilities than their USB-A counterparts.

Can I charge my iPhone 15 with a Lightning cable?

You can easily charge your iPhone 15 with a Lightning cable, provided that you have a Lightning to USB-C adapter that supports charging capabilities.