Are you taking your laptop on the go more often? Get a proper laptop bag that both protects your device and fits your lifestyle.

What to Look for in a Laptop Bag in 2024

Laptop bags come in various shapes and sizes, from the more traditional satchel-style bags to laptop backpacks, sleeves, and messenger bags. Choosing the right one for you will depend on how you like to travel and how far you'll be traveling.

For instance, if your laptop is being carried from the parking lot to the office, you might prefer the more streamlined style of a laptop sleeve. These are far less bulky and more suitable for those who like to travel light. They also have the added bonus of being significantly cheaper than larger laptop bags or backpacks.

However, if your daily commute is on public transportation, you'll want something more durable that offers more in the way of robust protection. Premium laptop backpacks are often made from tougher, more water-resistant materials, and provide more cushioned protection for your tech. On the downside, they tend to be considerably more expensive.

Consider the best laptop bag for your lifestyle. You should also note the bag's capacity for any extras you want to take with you. Additionally, you should look at how adjustable each bag is. After all, if you're going to carry it with you or around you all day, it needs to provide you with a decent level of comfort.

Below, we've shortlisted some of the best options to suit various requirements and budgets to make the job of choosing a little bit easier.

Best Laptop Bag Overall: Mous Extreme Commuter Backpack

Pros Cons AiroFoam protection for your laptop and tablet Very expensive Tamper-resistant FidLock technology Made from water-resistant materials

While its price tag might be enough to drop you to the floor, there's no denying the sheer quality of the Mous Extreme Commuter Backpack. For your laptop, this is the equivalent of traveling by limousine, surrounded by all the luxuries it could want.

This stylish laptop bag is available in 18-liter and 25-liter capacities and features dedicated storage compartments for your laptop and tablet, lined with AiroFoam to protect them from any potential drops or knocks. Access at the top has the benefit of tamper-resistant FidLock technology, and its YKK zippers are also lockable.

Water-resistant components abound in its construction, including a PU coating and Aquaguard zippers, to ensure your tech stays protected against the elements. Its carry straps are fully adjustable to provide a comfortable fit for any wearer, even if you're under five feet tall or over six feet.

There are pockets and compartments galore here, too, and you'll find no shortage of space for all your accessories and chargers. Plus, there's a handy and secure side pocket for your water bottle.

There's no denying that the Mous Extreme Commuter Backpack is a hefty investment. However, this sleek and professional laptop backpack oozes quality and is built to last, making it the best overall choice for many.

Best Laptop Bag Overall Mous Extreme Commuter The Mous Extreme Commuter laptop backpack offers premium protection for your laptop, plus versatile storage solutions for all your accessories. See at Mous

Best Budget Laptop Bag: Lenovo Laptop Bag T210

Pros Cons Affordable Not the most exciting choice, visually Provides a decent amount of internal storage space Lacks some of the protection that more premium bags offer High-quality finish

If you're looking for a no-frills laptop bag that won't break the bank, the Lenovo Laptop Bag T20 is a practical and affordable choice.

Made from water-repellent polyester, this travel-friendly laptop bag features dedicated and padded storage for a 12-inch, 15.6-inch, or 17-inch laptop (depending on the model selected). It also has internal storage for notepads and accessories and a zippable front pocket.

The T20 can be carried by the top handle, or by using the removable satchel strap. Plus, an integrated luggage strap is on the back for secure attachment to a suitcase handle.

The Lenovo Laptop Bag T20 is an excellent money-saving option for traveling or your daily commute. It boasts a sturdy construction, plenty of internal padding, and a reasonable price point.

Best Budget Laptop Bag Lenovo Laptop Bag T210 $14 $20 Save $6 Practical and affordable, the Lenovo Laptop Bag T20 is a worthy choice for buyers on a budget, offering both water-repellent protection and plenty of storage space. $14 at Amazon

Best Laptop Bag for 17-Inch Laptops: Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack

Pros Cons Large capacity backpack with tons of storage space Expensive Water-resistant and highly durable Ventilated back panel and ergonomic straps for all-day comfort

For 17-inch laptop owners, you need something a little more sturdy to transport your laptop safely. The Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack is a durable, high-volume laptop bag with a spacious 20-liter capacity.

With a dedicated laptop compartment, a large main compartment, and roomy front pockets, the Authority has plenty of space for all your tech equipment and carry-on essentials. There's an in-pocket key keeper, side storage for a water bottle, and organizational pockets for pens, phones, and more.

This premium laptop backpack is made from 100 percent recycled post-consumer waste. It features a water-resistant boot for keeping moisture out and bottom compression straps for cinching. An Airmesh ventilated back panel keeps things cool and comfortable, and ergonomic padded front straps provide extra comfort for all-day wear.

However, the Authority carries a whopper of a price tag, putting it firmly out of reach for budget buyers. Yet, if you're looking for a long-term investment that will stand the test of time, you'll appreciate the build quality here. Treated right, this laptop backpack will last you for years, making that premium price point much easier to justify.

Best Laptop Bag for 17-Inch Laptops Timbuk2 Authority The Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack has a 20-liter capacity, providing ample room for a 17-inch laptop and all your tech accessories. It offers durable and robust protection for all your valuables and is comfortable for all-day wear. $159 at Amazon

Best Laptop Messenger Bag: Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0

Pros Cons Offers a surprising amount of storage space Expensive Water-resistant and durable Lacks a bit of rugged protection Versatile design that allows it to be carried in several ways

Messenger bags are known for being lightweight and comfortable, and this Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 is no exception. Available in small. medium, and large sizes, it can house any laptop up to 17 inches and comes with a dedicated storage pouch for that purpose.

There's a large central compartment for files, notepads, or clothing, a stretch side pocket for a water bottle, and a Napoleon side entry pocket that can be accessed without opening the flap. You'll also find a padded interior pocket that can fit a 9.7-inch tablet.

Like the Authority Laptop Backpack, the Commute Messenger is made from 100 percent recycled post-consumer waste and has a water-resistant bottom. You'll find a Vista loop for attaching bike lights, a luggage pass-through, and dual silencer strips for quiet closure.

If there's a downside to this messenger bag, it's that it offers less robust protection than some laptop bags and laptop backpack alternatives. Additionally, at just a shade below the $150 mark, this bag does not come cheap, either.

However, this is a durable, high-quality messenger bag with plenty of versatility. In an instant, you can switch it from a shoulder bag to a cross-body bag to a briefcase, all while keeping your laptop secure for whatever the day brings.

Best Laptop Messenger Bag Timbuk2 Commute The Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 offers versatile and practical storage for your laptop and accessories, making it the ideal traveling companion. $149 at Amazon

Best Laptop Sleeve: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve

Pros Cons Offers 360-degree shockproof protection No carry straps Made from water-resistant fabrics Will suit anyone who prefers to travel light

If you favor a laptop sleeve, then the tomtoc 360 Laptop Sleeve could be right up your street. This protective sleeve is made from 100 percent recycled post-consumer fabrics and is available in various sizes to accommodate your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, from the 11-inch model up to the 16-inch one.

It offers water-resistant protection on the outside, and the interior is equipped with CornerArmor Technology, which provides 360-degree shock-proof protection for your laptop. It has an extra pocket on the outside for storing charger cables, a mouse, or a power bank, and there's a small strap you can attach an AirTag or key onto.

As a laptop sleeve, the Tomtoc 360 lacks any carry handles or straps, so it needs to be carried by hand, tucked under your arm, or inside another bag or holdall. This could make it unsuitable for all-day travel, but for shorter trips, the reduction in bulk is a welcome relief and means you can travel much lighter.

It has a sleek and stylish look with a textured finish and is ideal for professional meetings or remote working. It offers lightweight convenience with robust protection at a reasonable price point. Additionally, being made from recycled plastic bottles, it also represents a more sustainable choice for a laptop sleeve.

Best Laptop Sleeve tomtoc 360 For those who like to travel light, the tomtoc 360 laptop sleeve is an efficient, lightweight storage option for your laptop, and boasts a sleek and professional look. $29 at Amazon

FAQ

Is it safe to put a laptop into a bag when it's switched on?

When storing your laptop in a laptop bag, it's good practice to switch it off completely before you do so. If you leave your laptop on inside a laptop bag, you run the risk of it overheating and becoming damaged.

Is it safe to put a laptop into a bag when it's in sleep mode?

Leaving your laptop in sleep mode generates less heat than when it is fully powered on, although sleep mode does still produce heat from your laptop. For this reason, we recommend that you switch off your laptop completely before storing it in a laptop bag.

Can I use any bag to hold my laptop?

While you can (in theory at least) carry your laptop inside any bag, you should look for a bag that has a dedicated laptop compartment instead.

More often than not, these more specialist types of bags offer much more cushioning and protection for your laptop, and can greatly reduce the risk of it becoming damaged while in transit.