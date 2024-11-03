No two keyboards are the same—one could be better for typing while the other would be better for gaming. Maybe you don’t like the form factor or want to cut back on cables by opting for a wireless keyboard. Either way, you should have the best keyboard for your situation.

What to Look For in a Keyboard in 2024

Keyboards have certainly fractured and splintered into so many different types. You have ones that are wireless or Bluetooth, some with no numberpad, and even ones that are customizable. If you back up a few steps you’ll see keyboards fall into one of two camps: membrane and mechanical.

Mechanical and membrane simply refers to the way the keys register keystrokes. Membrane keyboards have a thin, almost rubber-like layer underneath the keys, while mechanical keyboards use spring-loaded switches.

Membrane keyboards tend to have a spongy feeling when you type, which helps to cut down on fatigue if you’re someone who types for several hours. If it’s accuracy you’re after, a mechanical keyboard is the superior experience, especially with feedback.

However, mechanical keyboards do have a reputation for being notably louder, whereas membrane keyboards aren’t and usually cheaper, too. In an office setting, membrane keyboards are more desirable. After all, you aren’t doing any gaming at work. Right?

Speaking of gaming, mechanical keyboards also shine here. The way the springs pop the keys back into position is invaluable in terms of tactile feedback. Every time a key clicks, you know it registers a keystroke and it’s ready to do it again.

Outside of that, you want to consider form factors, like tenkeyless keyboards (TKL) and 65% layout or even a 40% layout. These cut away portions of the keyboard that you may never use, like the number pad and the arrow keys (and everything above it). For reference, a traditional keyboard is full-sized.

Best Keyboard Overall: Keychron Q6 Max

Keychron

Pros Cons Excellent build quality Expensive Hot-swappable mechanical switches Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless, and USB-C Every key is programmable + extra keys and knob

The Keychron Q6 Max Keyboard is like a dream—a keyboard that can be customized to your liking, from the hot-swappable mechanical switches, to the programmable keys. And with all the connectivity options, it’s hard not to use the keyboard with just about every device you have.

In fact, the Keychron Q6 Max Keyboard features 2.4 GHz wireless mode and Bluetooth 5.1, and you can connect with a cable via USB-C. Up to three devices can be connected at once and switch between at a moment’s notice.

If you love macros, key combos, and shortcuts, the Keychron Q6 Max also fully supports changing the function of every key and even has a programmable knob. You do this through QMK and VIA, which is incredibly easy and intuitive.

The switches support just about any 3-pin and 5-pin MX mechanical switches, and you don’t need to warm up a soldering iron to do so! That said, the default keycaps are made of PBT, a higher-quality material that gives the keys a thocky sound regardless of the switches you use.

Best Keyboard Overall Keychron Q6 Max Although you're welcome to swap out the switches for your preferred 3-pin and 4-pin, the Keychron Q6 Max is just as fantastic as it is. The entire body is made of tough aluminum, you have three types of connectivity, and you can remap any of the keys $240 at Amazon See at Keychron See at Micro Center

Best Budget Keyboard: Corsair K55 RGB Pro

Corsair

Pros Cons Extra buttons for macros + media control It's a chunky keyboard IP42 dust and spill-resistance Wrist rest isn't that comfortable Really easy to clean Comfortable for typing and good gaming performance

Membrane keyboards get a bad rap in the sphere of gaming. Although it's true that mechanical keyboards tend to be better for gaming, the Corsair K55 RGB Pro Keyboard is a stark reminder that it isn't always the case. And if you're on a tight budget (because we both know PC parts aren't cheap), it's a sacrifice worth making.

It doesn't take much to actually activate the keys, and the latency is surprisingly low for a membrane keyboard. This also comes in handy for typing, with the rubber dome switches giving you soft, bouncy feedback.

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro Keyboard is also quite durable. Being IP42 dust and spill-resistant, you can rest easy if you happen to splash some water on the keys. And it's easy to deep clean, too.

For some customization, there are extra buttons along the left-hand side—six in total. With iCUE, you're welcome to add macros, functions, and shortcuts. You also have dedicated media keys and additional control over the keyboard, like the ability to lock the keyboard with a single button press.

Best Budget Keyboard Corsair K55 RGB PRO For what you pay, you wouldn't expect such a comfortable typing experience from the Corsair K55 RGB Pro. You also wouldn't expect an equally good gaming experience, despite it being a membrane keyboard, but it nails both with ease. And the extra buttons are particularly handy for macros! See at Amazon See at Corsair See at Best Buy

Best Ergonomic Keyboard: Logitech ERGO K860

Logitech

Pros Cons Can connect with three devices at once Uses AAA batteries Up to 24 months of battery life Supports macOS, Windows, Linux, and smart devices Adjustable memory foam wristrest

The Logitech ERGO K860 Split Keyboard is a one-two punch in ergonomics. It’s designed to support your wrists and hands, creating a much more comfortable and natural typing experience. And since it supports macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS, you’re encouraged to use it as often as possible.

The trick is in the shape of the Logitech ERGO K860. There’s a split down the middle of the alphabet, and each portion is tilted inward. Why? If you rest your hands on the keyboard, in the proper position, you’ll notice your wrists are turned towards one another.

If you do that with the Logitech ERGO K860, you avoid that continuous strain because your hands and wrists tilt naturally with the angle of the keys. Additionally, the plush memory foam wrist rest is thick enough to give your wrists a little more lift and avoid bending them as much.

Best Ergonomic Keyboard Logitech ERGO K860 $111 $130 Save $19 The Logitech ERGO K860 Bluetooth Keyboard is highly recommended for users who want an ergonomic wireless keyboard, given it's semi-split layout and slight curve to better match the natural position of your hands when typing. $111 at Amazon See at bestbuy See at Lenovo

Best TKL Keyboard: Nuphy Gem80

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Great option for entry-level keyboard enthusiasts You'll have to assemble it yourself 1000Hz polling rate over 2.4Ghz wireless & wireless Choice between wired and wireless Can add amenities like keycaps, mats, and wrist rest

Not only does the Nuphy Gem80 take the spot as the best TKL keyboard, but it's also one of the best keyboards for pretty much anyone who wants to get into customizable keyboards. It even arrives disassembled, waiting for you to put aside the time and effort to piece it together.

When you do have the Nuphy Gem80, it won't take long for you to fall in love with it. For starters, the 1,000Hz polling rate is fantastic, especially over wireless, and that's right in line with what you'd want from, say, a gaming keyboard.

Secondly, the weight of the Nuphy Gem80 is a combination of aluminum and a PC bottom case, giving it some nice weight and durability. Even if you're a furious typer, you more or less have to try to move the Nuphy Gem80.

Lastly, the Nuphy Gem80 doesn't just let you customize the keycaps and switches, but also program the keys through QMK and VIA. You can create your own layers, macros, and even the lighting.

Best TKL Keyboard Nuphy Gem80 Gem80 packs the wireless performance of a gaming keyboard, a refined thocky sound signature, and an abundance of part choices into its splendidly polished aluminum chassis. $149.95 at Nuphy

Best Keyboard for Gaming: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

SteelSeries

Pros Cons Hall effect magnetic switches A plush wristrest would have been better Adjustable actuation and latency Choice between 60%, TKL, and full-size form factors Can program two actions to one key

For gaming, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Keyboard is downright impressive due to its hall effect magnetic switches. You may have heard of hall effect joysticks before—the same technology applies here.

Unlike mechanical switches, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Keyboard registers keystrokes using magnetic switches. This ensures that the latency and actuation are always on point; in fact, you can adjust both of those settings.

Are you playing a game that requires rapid tapping? With the Rapid Trigger feature, you can do that! And with actuation, you have a range between 0.1mm to 4.0mm. All it takes is the little OLED display in the corner, which also acts as a hub for notifications and PC info.

Best Keyboard for Gaming SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless The Apex Pro TKL is built to a remarkably high standard, gives you tons of customization options, and features adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches for luxurious gaming sessions. $249 at Amazon See at steelseries

Best Bluetooth/Wireless Keyboard: Razer Pro Type Ultra

Razer

Pros Cons Connects with four devices at once Razer Synapse 3 isn't compatible with macOS Good ergonomics and a plush leatherette wristrest Quiet, linear switches Up to 214 hours of battery life

Why get a separate keyboard for multiple devices when you could have the Razer Pro Type Ultra Keyboard and connect with four at a time? The keyboard makes it so easy, too. You'll switch between your connected devices without pairing with Bluetooth by simply pressing the Function key, followed by 1, 2, or 3.

And really, you can’t ask for a quieter mechanical keyboard. With the Razer Pro Type Ultra’s linear switches, you aren’t going to disturb your next-door neighbor if you happen to use the keyboard in an office setting. More importantly, you retain the mechanical feedback people worldwide love so much.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra Keyboard's ergonomics are also a welcome addition, especially if you’re typing, gaming, or both. It has a narrow tilt and a soft, plush wrist rest made of leatherette, which gives it a nice, premium feel.

Best Bluetooth/Wireless Keyboard Razer Pro Type Ultra The Razer Pro Type Ultra Wireless Keyboard is as quiet as it is comfortable, thanks to the soft-touch coating on the keys and a large, plush leatherette wrist rest. More importantly, it lets you connect with four devices at once via Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless, and quickly switch between them. $160 at Amazon See at Razer See at Micro Center

Best Keyboard for Mac: Logitech MX Keys S

Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Connects with three devices at once Having backlight on drastically cuts down on battery life Low-profile keys USB-C charging Up to five months of battery life

If you’re a big fan of the Apple Magic Keyboard, and are looking for something more, the Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard is a natural step forward. It has low-profile keys, just like the Apple Magic Keyboard, with small depressions to further prevent your fingers from wandering.

The Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard also features a Mac layout—Command key and all—so the learning curve is extremely shallow. Speaking of layout, the keyboard comes in two sizes: full size and compact, the latter of which has a 75% layout. If you can do without the number pad, the MX Keys Mini will save you a good amount of space.

What’s most impressive is the Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard’s battery life. At a full charge, you could get as much as five months of use. However, having the backlight on at all times will reduce that to 10 days. The brightness can be adjusted or turned off entirely, so you'll have no problem finding a happy medium.

Best Keyboard for Mac Logitech MX Keys S If you're a big fan of the Apple Magic Keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys S is the natural progression. It has low-profile keys, with small indentations to prevent your fingers from wandering. The rechargeable battery is also phenomenal, lasting up to 5 months (without backlighting). It even recharges via USB-C! See at Amazon See at Logitech

FAQ

What is the difference between a mechanical keyboard and a non-mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards use mechanical switches to register keystrokes; non-mechanical keyboards, like membrane keyboards, use an electrical contact to register keystrokes.

What is TKL?

“TKL” is an acronym for TenKeyLess, a type of keyboard that doesn’t have a numberpad. Keyboards with numberpads are known as full-sized keyboards.

Can I use any Windows keyboard with Mac?

Yes, virtually any Windows keyboard will work on Mac, as long as you can connect directly to the computer, use Bluetooth, or connect wirelessly using a USB dongle. However, keep in mind some keys may function differently.

How do I clean my keyboard?

Whether you have a membrane keyboard or mechanical keyboard, the process is more or less the same. However, depending on how dirty your keyboard is, you may need some or all of the following items:

Warm water with a pinch of soap

Cotton swabs

A microfiber cloth

Keycap remover

Pure isopropyl alcohol

An electric duster

A screwdriver

If your keyboard isn’t particularly dirty, you can get away with just the first four items. For deep cleaning, I recommend the whole shopping list.