Tripods aren't just for high-end cameras—they can also help you take great photos and videos with your smartphone. An iPhone tripod will also work well on your desk, enabling you to turn your iPhone into a convenient webcam for video calls.

Things to Consider Before Buying an iPhone Tripod in 2024

Stunning time-lapses of after-dark city lights, blur-free photos of colorful sunset skies, and professional-looking YouTube videos will probably have some stabilizing accessory behind their detail and sharpness. Despite the optical and enhanced electronic image stabilization featured on modern iPhones, achieving truly professional results requires the stability that only a quality tripod can provide.

There are other tips for capturing spectacular smartphone photos at night, but a solid tripod is an excellent start. While we recommend compact models for iPhones here, you may very well wish for a full-size tripod. If you don’t mind lugging one around, you might prefer the superior stability and eye-level shooting they offer for presentations, interviews, and portrait photography.

When choosing your iPhone tripod, the mount type should be your first consideration. Some tripods are MagSafe compatible, which makes them a convenient MagSafe accessory for users of iPhone 12 and newer. However, the magnets may not be as strong as you expect. You should confirm their strength by reading reviews beforehand. Traditional clamps remain the most reliable grip, but they don’t offer the same quick-release convenience.

Where and what you are shooting will also determine which features matter most. You might prefer a tripod with precise angle adjustments if you shoot products or cuisine. Vloggers may want a tripod that conveniently converts into a grip. In contrast, those shooting the great outdoors might want to consider stability, wind resistance, and the ability to adapt to uneven terrain.

Portability is also an important consideration, especially if you are an on-the-go vlogger or frequent traveler. Build quality is a factor here, too, especially if you want your tripod to survive all those flights and bashing around that happens when you’re moving between locations or cramming gear into bags. Robust construction is also essential when mounting your iPhone in precarious positions or challenging weather.

Beyond the essential stability of the tripod, there are other features to consider. If your primary goal is creating video content, you might want to have a fluid head for smooth panning. It’s just one vital factor to consider if you want to shoot travel videos that people will watch. Other additional features include a Bluetooth remote that allows you to get in the shot without waiting on a timer. In contrast, multiple mounting points allow vloggers to add other accessories to the tripod, such as a microphone.

Best iPhone Tripod Overall: Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe

Pros Cons Hybrid magnetic and clamp mount Magnetic strength could be stronger Flexible legs can wrap around various objects Requires additional arms for full accessory setup 360-degree mount rotation Quarter-inch threads for additional accessories Portable and compact

With both a traditional clip and a magnetic mount, the Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe has a hybrid attachment system on top of the company’s signature flexible legs. The MagSafe mount is compatible with all modern iPhones from iPhone 12 and later. It’s a quick-attach magnetic mount that instantly grips your iPhone when you hold it close, and the clamp’s jaws add an extra layer of security should you feel the need. The latter can be particularly reassuring when mounting your iPhone in precarious positions.

It’s those familiar GorillaPod legs that allow you to position the tripod in such ways. The rubberized ball joints create spine-like legs that can contort into all manner of positions. You can wrap the tripod firmly around branches or poles, hang it from pipes, or even get the precise angle on uneven ground. These flexible legs also allow you to explore creative positions a regular rigid tripod cannot match. Furthermore, the mount can rotate 360 degrees at 30-degree intervals, giving iPhone photographers even more shooting versatility.

This tripod is an excellent accessory for vloggers. It features two additional quarter-inch mounting threads that allow you to add accessories, such as a Joby Beamo LED. You’ll need to purchase additional arms for this purpose, but once you do, you’ll have an excellent mini setup for content creation that you can easily slip into a bag when on the go.

Best iPhone Tripod Overall JOBY GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe The Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe brings flexible, secure mounting to content creators and smartphone shutterbugs seeking swift iPhone shooting on the go.

Best Budget iPhone Tripod: UBeesize Tripod S

Pros Cons Flexible legs can wrap around objects Build quality better suited to casual use Universal mount for phones and cameras Unstable in windy conditions Compact and portable Includes a 33-foot range remote control Doubles as a grip

The Ubeesize Tripod S is another device that offers iPhone users creative positions and angles thanks to its bendable legs, which can hold almost any angle and stabilize everyday objects. Ubeesize states that the mount is usable for any smartphone up to 3.54 inches wide. For iPhone users, this isn’t a concern. Even the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple’s biggest phone, is just over three inches wide.

However, this budget-friendly tripod does not have MagSafe. The universal phone mount is a clamp only, attached with a standard quarter-inch thread. This means that the mount is compatible with cameras, too, including GoPros. It may also handle a mirrorless camera or even a small DSLR, but you might not want to mount professional-grade equipment on such a small, affordable tripod. It’s simply not designed for that.

Like GorillaPods, you can wrap the Ubeesize Tripod S around branches and poles or bend them into angles you wouldn’t be able to with a traditional tripod. The non-slip legs keep the tripod steady, though you might want to temper your expectations if the wind picks up. Additionally, you can use the included remote control to get in the shot yourself from anywhere up to 33 feet away.

The rubber-coated metal legs and foam padding are durable enough for the price point, although the tripod will unlikely be with you for years if you put it through the wringer. However, it’s compact and easy to carry around, and you can even use it as a grip for taking selfies and videoing yourself, meaning there’s one less accessory to take with you on vacation.

Best Budget iPhone Tripod UBeesize Tripod S The UBeesize Tripod S is a budget-friendly, flexible tripod that offers creative shooting angles for smartphones and light cameras.

Best Compact iPhone Tripod: Peak Design Mobile Tripod

Pros Cons Ultra-compact design Expensive Premium aluminum build Smooth leg deployment Adjustable ball head Ball head maintenance tool is included

With its 2.7oz weight and half-centimeter thick, credit card-sized form factor and solid aluminum construction, the Peak Design Mobile Tripod is the standout choice for a compact iPhone stabilization accessory. It also doubles as a handy kickstand and a secure selfie grip. It’s even MagSafe compatible via Peak Design’s SlimLink magnetic system.

However, it would be best to note that the magnetic attachment is specifically for Peak Design cases. It is compatible with MagSafe, and the hold is pretty decent, just not as strong as it is with the proprietary case. In addition, lateral iPhone movements can cause slipping, but it holds firm if you try to pull it off.

The TPU-coated feet on the aluminum legs are stable and dampen vibrations, particularly for sharper photos in low-light and timelapse videos. They deploy smoothly with a satisfying splicing motion, though you must work at an inherently low height like any compact tripod. On top of the strong, stumpy legs is a micro-ball head, allowing precise angle adjustments. This means that the tripod supports portrait and landscape modes and allows for better orientation for video calling or media consumption when you’re not shooting.

Best Compact iPhone Tripod Peak Design Mobile Tripod The Peak Design Mobile Tripod is a premium, credit card-sized tripod that combines solid aluminum construction with MagSafe compatibility.

Best iPhone Tripod for Video: Joby GripTight PRO Video GorillaPod Stand

Pros Cons Smooth pan and tilt movements Rotation can be stiff to adjust Secure phone mounting No lock on spinning section Flexible legs wrap around objects Compatible with any iPhone, with or without case Easy portrait and landscape switching

As smartphone cameras continue to develop, shooting video on iPhones has never been better. You can now shoot 4K video at 120FPS on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. So, with this capability, you might want to consider a tripod specifically built for smartphone videography.

The Joby GripTight PRO Video GorillaPod Stand is an excellent choice thanks to its fluid pan and tilt head. It’s an advanced version of the iconic GorillaPod, and it features the same flexible legs you can wrap around branches and poles or adjust to a multitude of creative angles. You can even wrap it around your hand to form a handle when walking and talking while vlogging.

Construction is robust. The tripod consists of anodized aluminum with ABS plastic components. Furthermore, iPhone mounting is secure with its stainless steel locking jaws and TPE grip pads. It fits absolutely any phone, with or without a protective case. You can switch seamlessly between portrait and landscape modes, and the anodized aluminum panning arm helps create smoother, more controlled movements when shooting videos.