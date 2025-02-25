The iPhone 16e is the newest affordable iPhone in Apple’s portfolio, and it packs several exciting features, including an OLED display, the A18 chip, and a 48MP wide-angle shooter. But it’s missing MagSafe support. Fortunately, you can add MagSafe by opting for a MagSafe case.

Best Overall Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Spigen’s Rugged Armor MagFit is a much-loved case lineup that offers solid protection at a reasonable price, making it excellent value for money. The iPhone 16e variant, available in two colors, includes extra corner protection, raised edges, and textured sides. Moreover, the carbon fiber accents add to its look. $18 at Amazon See at Spigen

Premium Pick Dbrand Grip As the name suggests, the Dbrand Grip delivers an enhanced grip. But that’s not the only good thing about it. The case has military-grade impact resistance, a relatively thin design, and clicky buttons. You can also customize it using the company’s many skins at the time of ordering. It’s a bit expensive, though. See at dbrand

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Mag The iPhone 16e doesn't come with MagSafe capabilities, so you need to get a case that adds in the magnets for you. The UB Mag is made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with TPU bumpers. It’s MagSafe compatible and features include generous bezels to guard the lenses and display from damaging surfaces while the precise cutouts ensure seamless access to all ports and features. $24.99 at SUPCASE

Best Value ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case $10 $20 Save $10 The HaloLock Classic Hybrid from ESR is an excellent choice if you want a transparent case to flaunt the iPhone 16e colorway or design. It offers 11-foot drop protection and has raised edges to keep the screen and the rear camera from surface scratches. It’s also pretty thin and affordable. $10 at Amazon See at ESR

Best Rugged Case UAG Essential Armor This rugged case from UAG has a modern industrial design and is available in five exciting colors to match your aesthetic. The company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 15 feet thanks to its impact-resistant build and reinforced corners. It also features precise cutouts and lanyard loops. $40 at Amazon See at UAG

Best Grippy Case Smartish Gripmunk Magnetic The Smartish Gripmunk Magnetic is a slim, protective case for the iPhone 16e, available in eight vibrant colors and designs. With textured sides for enhanced grip, raised edges to protect the display and rear camera, and air pocket corners to absorb impacts, this case offers both style and protection. $25 at Amazon See at Smartish

What to Look for in an iPhone 16e MagSafe Case

The new iPhone 16e is the only iPhone in the 16-series that lacks official MagSafe support. As a result, it doesn’t come with any built-in magnets. So, if you want to use MagSafe accessories with the phone, you need a MagSafe case.

The MagSafe cases are like regular cases, but they include built-in magnets to support MagSafe accessories. So when you’re picking up a MagSafe case for the iPhone 16e, you have to look for all the same things that you want in any good smartphone case with added support for MagSafe.

One of the first things you’ll want to look for is the level of protection. Depending on how abusive you are to your iPhone, you can pick from slim to rugged cases. As the level of bulk is typically directly proportional to the level of protection, you’ll have to strike a balance between the two unless you are okay with a bulky case.

The case design is also an important consideration. Unless you opt for a transparent case, the case’s design will be what you and the others see. Fortunately, the accessory market is full of case designs, from funky to sober.

Plus, you’ll want to keep an eye on your budget. Thankfully, you can get excellent iPhone 16e cases in almost every price segment, and the cost of a case doesn’t always define how good it is.

Finally, you don’t have to buy a single case. You can opt for multiple cases to suit different needs for different occasions.