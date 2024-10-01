If you've picked out the iPhone 16 Pro from Apple's latest lineup, you'll want to equip it with a stylish and protective case.

What to Look for in an iPhone 16 Pro Case

With the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 lineup, peripheral manufacturers will be scrambling for the top spot in terms of their range of eligible cases. But which style of case is right for you, and how do you go about choosing the perfect fit?

Typically, there's an element of trade-off to consider when choosing a suitable phone case. Slim cases are great for their lightweight convenience but lack rugged protection compared to more robust options. Conversely, rugged cases provide excellent protection against drop damage but can add unwanted bulk to an already sizeable phone.

Consider the level of protection you want from your phone case versus the look and style you're going for. Some cases do a good job of blending the two, such as the Spigen Tough Armor AI MagFit, but if you don't want to compromise on a particular feature, you may need to opt for something a bit more specialized.

For everyday convenience, you might want to look for a case that's compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, or one that comes with an integrated kickstand for easy hands-free viewing. Plus, if you use your phone a lot, you might want to pick something that can be easily cleaned, to keep it in tip-top condition.

With a dazzling array of cases already available, there are plenty of options for iPhone 16 Pro users to choose from. We've hand-picked some of the best for you here, covering various styles and budgets, to make it easier for you to pick the perfect companion for your phone.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Case Overall: Spigen Tough Armor (AI) MagFit

Pros Cons Military-grade drop protection Expensive Wireless charging and MagSafe compatible Integrated kickstand

If you're looking for an iPhone 16 Pro case with a slim form factor that ticks all the right boxes in terms of its functionality, the Spigen Tough Armor (AI) MagFit is that case. Made from a durable Polycarbonate and TPU blend, the Tough Armor MagFit boasts a sleek and professional look that also talks the talk, thanks to its tough exterior.

Its shock-absorbing corners are lined with AI-enhanced foam, offering Military-grade protection against drop damage. Raised bezels offer decent protection for your phone screen and camera lens, giving this case a rugged quality that doesn't compromise on those slim, good looks.

You'll find an integrated kickstand on the reverse for hands-free viewing, while the case itself is compatible with wireless charging and your favorite MagSafe accessories. It even comes with a touch-sensitive button cover for the camera control that provides haptic feedback to help you take the perfect shot.

It may not be the cheapest iPhone 16 Pro case out there, but the Spigen Tough Armor AI MagFit is one of the best, blending its convenient functionality with professional looks and tough protection.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Case Overall Spigen Tough Armor AI MagFit Case for iPhone 16 Pro $27 $60 Save $33 With Military-grade drop protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a sleek, professional look, the Spigen Tough Armor AI MagFit is one of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases on the market. $27 at Amazon

Best Budget iPhone 16 Pro Case: ESR for iPhone 16 Pro Case

Pros Cons Affordable The translucent design is difficult to get excited about MagSafe and wireless charging compatible Military-grade shockproof protection

After shelling out for a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro, you may find yourself light on funds to buy a decent case for it. Happily, the ESR for iPhone 16 Pro offers plenty of bang for your buck, with your buck being less than $15.

This clear-style case preserves the sleek look of the iPhone 16 Pro and boasts a precision fit with a slim form factor. It offers Military-grade shockproof protection courtesy of its Air Guard corners and is compatible with both MagSafe and wireless charging.

ESR claims the high-grade magnets in its case can hold up to seven times the weight of the iPhone 16 Pro, meaning that your MagSafe accessories are going nowhere, once they've been snapped in place.

If you don't like this model's clear style, you can choose from one of 23 other styles or designs to suit your taste. For the price of entry, the ESR for iPhone 16 pro is an absolute steal and a very worthy budget pick.

Best Budget iPhone 16 Pro Case ESR Classic Hybrid Case for iPhone 16 Pro Boasting an ultra-slim translucent design, precision fit, and MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility, the ESR for iPhone 16 Pro is an excellent option for buyers on a budget. $15 at Amazon

Promoted Pick: SUPCASE UB Grip

If you're looking for a great balance between protection and affordability, SUPCASE has a variety of great selection of cases to choose from. For the iPhone 16 Pro, the UB Grip is one of the best choices. You'll get 20-foot drop protection, 'airbag' technology to protect the corners, and a built-in Camera Control Button that uses 46 copper pins to register your gestures.

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Grip Case Originally introduced for iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s now here for all iPhone 16 series. Designed for durability and functionality, this case offers top-tier protection with a modern twist. There is also a special camera control button, which uses copper pins to ensure your gestures are movements are registered. $26 at Amazon $25.99 at SUPCASE

Best iPhone 16 Pro Wallet Case: TORRO Premium Leather Case

Pros Cons Wallet and phone case in one Expensive Wireless charging compatible Not suitable for vegans Military-grade drop protection

Heading out with pockets full of stuff is never a good look, and thanks to the TORRO Premium Leather Case for iPhone 16 Pro, you don't have to. This folio-style wallet case contains space for three credit cards, plus a separate compartment for cash, meaning you can leave your regular wallet behind.

Being made from premium cowhide leather, this case is not a vegan-friendly option, but it's hard to deny the sheer quality of this case. The stitching is precise, and the finish is immaculate, down to the magnetic closing clasp. Plus, the case itself is even compatible with MagSafe chargers.

While this case does not provide military-grade drop and shock protection, it features geometric air pockets around the inside perimeter that give it some durability and guard against more minor impacts.

The case can be folded to provide a convenient kickstand for hands-free viewing, while precision cutouts allow easy access to all ports. If you love the look and style of a traditional leather wallet, the TORRO Case should be at the top of your wish list.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Wallet Case Torro Folio Case for iPhone 16 Pro Reduce the bulk by combining your wallet and phone case with the Torro Folio Case for iPhone 16 Pro. It has space for your credit cards and cash and is embellished with Torro's signature red stitching for a high-quality professional finish, $43 at Amazon

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Pro Case: URBAN ARMOR GEAR Monarch Pro

Pros Cons Military-grade drop protected to 25 feet Very expensive Multi-layer design makes it very durable Non-slip tactile grip

More rugged than all the Expendables movies put together, the UAG Monarch Pro Case for iPhone 16 is the one to own if you have designs on taking your iPhone 16 Pro with you into the great outdoors.

It's made with a multi-layer design that features a shock-resistant core, bolstered by layers of carbon fiber, polycarbonate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber, and provides Military-grade drop protection from heights of up to 25 feet.

Anti-slip traction grip around the outside edges ensures a secure tactile experience, even with wet-weather hands. Raised bezels keep your camera lens and screen protected against accidental damage, and large, tactile buttons make it easy to use in any conditions.

All this rugged protection does come at a price though, and you'll be paying a shade under $80 for this case. However, its durability is second to none, and if you're planning any serious outdoor adventures, it's a relatively small price to pay to keep your phone safe from harm.

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Pro Case UAG Monarch Pro Case for iPhone 16 Pro For outdoor enthusiasts, the UAG Monarch Pro is the best way to protect your iPhone 16 Pro against the elements. Military-grade drop tested to 25 feet, with a multi-layered design to provide extra cushioning, this is one of the most durable cases money can buy. $80 at Amazon

Best Clear iPhone 16 Pro Case: TORRAS Crystal Clear for iPhone 16 Pro

Pros Cons Slim form factor Has a relatively no-frills design Anti-yellowing and anti-fingerprint properties Anti-fall airbag cushioning

Clear cases are ideal for anybody who wants to keep their brand-new handset protected, without spoiling its looks. If this is you, you'll appreciate the translucent elegance of the TORRAS Crystal Clear for iPhone 16 Pro.

Made from ultra-thin slim-fit silicone, this clear style case matches the iPhone 16 Pro's sleek aesthetic. The TPU from which this case has been fashioned features anti-yellowing properties as well as an anti-fingerprint coating, to help preserve its look over an extended period.

Additionally, it houses Military anti-fall airbag technology to protect it against accidental drops and shocks, making it a much tougher prospect than it might first look. On the downside, it's not compatible with MagSafe, although it is wireless charging compatible.

Price-wise, this clear case sits at the more budget-friendly end of the scale, being relatively affordable for most. It's an ideal choice for anyone who appreciates simple, no-frills elegance in their mobile accessories.

Best Clear iPhone 16 Pro Case TORRAS Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 16 Pro $16 $24 Save $8 If you want to enjoy your iPhone 16 Pro's elegant good looks while keeping it well-protected against drop and shock damage, the Torras Crystal Clear Case is the ideal solution. An effortless blend of form and function. $16 at Amazon

Best Thin iPhone 16 Pro Case: Mous Super Thin 2.0

Pros Cons Only 1.1mm thick Expensive Oil and scratch-resistant coating Lacks any rugged protection Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging

The Mouse Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro offers a super slim profile along with all the trimmings you'd expect from a premium iPhone 16 Pro case. At just 1.1 millimeters thick, you'll barely even notice that it's there at all.

Made from flexible polycarbonate, this ultraslim case provides a precision fit for your iPhone 16 Pro. It has an oil and scratch-resistant coating, is compatible with both MagSafe accessories and wireless charging, and is available in one of four color tones.

On the downside, this premium case lacks the rugged protection that you might expect. This appears to be the trade-off for having such a slim form factor, so if you're looking for Military-grade drop protection or air-cushioned corners, you'll need to look elsewhere.

However, if thin is your thing, and you don't want to sacrifice the convenience of wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility, this is a slick and good-looking option that will suit buyers with a more ample budget.

Best Thin iPhone 16 Pro Case Mous Super Thin 2.0 case for iPhone 16 Pro At just 1.1mm thick, the Mouse Super Thin 2.0 is one of the slimmest iPhone 16 Pro cases money can buy. Boasting sleek good looks, along with convenient MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility, this is equipping your phone in style. See at Mous

Best Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case: Nomad Traditional Leather Case

Pros Cons Has a unique high-quality look Expensive Satisfying tactile buttons Not vegan-friendly Compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging Lacks any rugged protection

The Nomad Traditional Leather Case for iPhone 16 Pro outfits your iPhone with a sophisticated full-wrap leather look. It's made from sustainably sourced leather that will develop into a unique patina as it ages and wears.

This high-quality finish is also compatible with wireless charging and your favorite MagSafe accessories, so you don't need to sacrifice modern convenience for the sleek and individual finish that the Nomad Case provides.

Precision cutouts mean this leather case will fit your 16 Pro like a glove, while anodized aluminum buttons add to the satisfying tactile feel. However, as you may expect, the protection offered by this case is thinner than the cowhide it has been made from. There's no air cushioning or military-grade protection here, so bear this in mind if you're considering the real leather look for your iPhone 16 Pro.

However, if you love the look of real leather, the Nomad Traditional Leather Case is sleek, high-quality, and unlike anything else on the market right now.

Best Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case Nomad Traditional Leather Case for iPhone 16 Pro With its high-quality, premium cowhide finish, the Nomad Traditional Leather Case will give your iPhone 16 Pro a unique look, aging like real leather over time. See at Nomad Goods

FAQ

What is the difference between the different iPhone 16 models?

There are four new iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The most obvious difference between them is the different display sizes (6.1-inch, 6.7-inch, 6.3-inch, and 6.9-inch, respectively).

Both the 16 and the 16 Plus have refresh rates of 60Hz, while the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max versions boast a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Additionally, the 16 and the 16 Plus are available with up to 512GB of storage, while their larger counterparts, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max offer up to 1TB of storage.

Elsewhere, the lower-capacity models provide USB speeds of 480Mbps, while the larger, more powerful models can crank things up to 10Gbps, and come with more advanced camera functions and capabilities.

However, each version of the iPhone 16 offers wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7.

Can I use my iPhone 15 Pro case on my iPhone 16 Pro?

No. The dimensions of the iPhone 16 are bigger than the 15 (the former being 5.89 inches tall, compared to the 5.77 inches of the latter), which means that your iPhone 15 case will not fit your iPhone 16.

Can I use an iPhone 16 case on my iPhone 16 Pro?

The iPhone 16 Pro has a different dimension than the iPhone 16 (5.89 inches, compared to just 5.81 inches), so it's not possible to use an iPhone 16 case on an iPhone 16 Pro.

How do I clean my iPhone case?

One of the most effective ways to clean an iPhone case is to use a slightly damp, lint-free cloth, dipped into some mild, soapy water.

Alternatively, you can try cleaning with disinfecting wipes, provided you have first checked the manufacturer's instructions to ensure there are no chemicals in the disinfectant that could cause damage to the case.