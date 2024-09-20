New iPhone, new case. Since you can't take the case from past generations and snap it to your iPhone 16 Plus, a new case is in order. And really, there's never a reason to go without one, even if you opt for a budget case in the end.

What to Look For in an iPhone 16 Plus Case in 2024

With such an expensive phone like the iPhone 16 Plus, you shouldn’t be going without a case. It’s only a matter of time before it falls, but what will it be? From the table? Maybe you miss your pocket or purse? Or maybe someone else will bump into you.

Keeping that in mind, the best case for the iPhone 16 Plus has got to withstand the day-to-day wear and tear. You know, the scrapes and bumps it picks up along the way. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate (PC) are the most common materials. If you get a case with a layer of both, that’s a great start.

Another feature to look out for is protection around the corners. Dropping a phone and landing corner first can cause substantial damage. What to look for is some impact absorption or the use of air channels to create cushioning. Military-grade drop protection is a plus!

Practically, it should also be a concern. Protection is important, but more of it results in a thicker case, like the ones from OtterBox. This is fine, but you could lose out on wireless charging and MagSafe accessories. Those features honestly aren’t as important if you need a more rugged case. A wired charger is still viable (and faster).

Lastly, while style should be your last priority, plenty of aesthetic iPhone 16 Plus cases blend color, durability, and functionality. You can even go clear and show off the phone’s natural color!

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 14 2 18 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best iPhone 16 Plus Case Overall: Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case

Spigen

Pros Cons Three layers of protection No screen protector (but supports one) Supports wireless charging and MagSafe accessories Chunky buttons and a built-in kickstand

The most well-rounded case you could ask for is the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case. It does its name justice through military-grade protection, because you can never be too safe. No two drops are going to be the same, after all.

What’s particularly impressive is that the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case maintains great protection despite being rather slim. It hardly adds any thickness to the iPhone 16 Plus, so little, in fact, that you can still use MagSafe accessories and wireless charging.

One standout feature of the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case is the buttons. It doesn’t have cutouts for the iPhone 16 Plus buttons but well-defined buttons—and they’re quite chunky!

Best iPhone 16 Plus Case Overall Spigen Tough Armor MagFit iPhone 16 Plus Case $25 $60 Save $35 Combining PC, TPU, and XRD impact foam, the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case grants three layers of protection to your iPhone 16 Plus without being bulky and unusable. $25 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Budget iPhone 16 Plus Case: Tauri 5-in-1 iPhone 16 Plus Case

Tauri

Pros Cons Drop protection up to 15 feet It needs ridges to help with grip Includes case & tempered glass protector for screen & camera A lot of colors to pick from, including clear

Even budget cases offer pretty good protection, but the Tauri 5-in-1 iPhone 16 Plus Case is a little special. It’s rocking military-grade protection and raised edges along the screen and camera to prevent spidering. With this case, your iPhone 16 Plus could walk off a 15-foot drop.

The Tauri 5-in-1 iPhone 16 Plus Case has another trick up its sleeve: a screen protector and lens protector. Not only do you have protection against falls, but the 9H-rated tempered glass shields the display and camera, too.

One aspect that’s also welcomed and appreciated is the numerous color options. The case itself is mostly transparent, with an aesthetically pleasing border around the edges. There’s a clear option too, and it has anti-yellowing properties if you’d rather show off the iPhone 16 Plus in all its glory.

Best Budget iPhone 16 Plus Case Tauri 5-in-1 iPhone 16 Plus Case $16 $25 Save $9 The Tauri 5-in-1 iPhone 16 Plus Case isn't just the best budget option, it's one of the best deals, too. You get full body protection—a case, a screen protector, and lens protector. $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick: SUPCASE UB Mag

SUPCASE

Looking for a case that's both rugged and MagSafe compatible? SUPCASE's UB Mag Case for the iPhone 16 Plus is a perfect fit for you. This case is certified for drop protection of up to 15 feet, is MagSafe compatible, and is clear so your phone's colorway can shine through. Ths UB Mag also offers an integrated camera button, with 46 copper conductors to make sliding the button easy.

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Mag The SUPCASE UB Mag is a simple snap-on case that’s 15 ft drop test certified by MET Labs. The UB Mag is made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with TPU bumpers. It’s MagSafe compatible and features include generous bezels to guard the lenses and display from damaging surfaces while the precise cutouts ensure seamless access to all ports and features.

See at SUPCASE

Best iPhone 16 Plus Wallet Case: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Wallet Case

Smartish

Pros Cons Holds 3 cards No screen protector (but supports one) Texture is grippy, but doesn’t stick to your clothes Small cutout for pushing stored cards

Aside from a few cards, like your license, you can easily make a painless transition from wallet to wallet case with the Smartish Wallet-Slayer Vol. 1 Wallet Case. And since the case has drop protection, you can shield your phone from harm, too.

At the back of the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Wallet Case is a narrow but generous slot where you can stuff three cards, as well as emergency cash. To access your important cards quickly, there’s a small cutout for your thumb opposite the opening. Thankfully, it’s too narrow for anything to fall out the other end.

Kudos to Smartish for having a wallet case with a grippy texture that doesn’t stick to clothing. The chunky buttons along the side are always very obvious and really easy to find, even in the dark. In fact, the bezels are thicker as well, and raised around the edges of the screen and camera for extra protection.

Best iPhone 16 Plus Wallet Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 iPhone 16 Plus Wallet Case $25 $30 Save $5 The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Wallet Case doubles as a solid case, but better as a wallet. It can hold multiple cards at once, including cash, just in case of an emergency. $25 at Amazon

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Plus Case: OtterBox Defender Series Casex

OtterBox

Pros Cons Four points of protection No screen protector (but supports one) Corners are designed to absorb impact MagSafe magnets and anchor points for accessories

For you adventurous type, or the clumsy, the OtterBox Defender Series Case is like a shield around your iPhone 16 Plus. You can trust that its military-grade protection will kick in if and when accidents happen.

The OtterBox Defender Series Case protects your phone in four different ways—a three-layer sandwich of silicone, hard shell, and foam, as well as reinforced corners. They’re designed to absorb the shock of a fall if your luck is particularly rotten and your phone falls corner first.

Despite such a high level of protection, the OtterBox Defender Series Case still maintains a relatively slim profile. You’re welcome to use a screen protector, too. There are really defined bumps along the sides and cutouts, so none of the phone’s features are lost.

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Plus Case OtterBox Defender Series Case (iPhone 16 Plus) The OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 16 Plus Case offers four points of protection, from the backing to the corners. Additionally, it's textured, giving a better grip on your phone, so you're less likely to drop it. $65 at Amazon See at OtterBox

Best Clear iPhone 16 Plus Case: Speck Clear iPhone 16 Plus MagSafe Case

Speck

Pros Cons Resists UV discoloration No other protective layer, other than the case Wireless charging and MagSafe-compatible Ridges for better grip Can withstand a drop of 8 feet

The iPhone 16 Plus’s color roster is stunning—the classic black, pearl white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. They’re to die for, so it’s understandable to want a clear case, just to show off those beautiful colors. The Speck Clear MagSafe Case without sacrificing a bunch of protection.

Using a combination of polycarbonate and impact-absorbing cushioning in the corners, your phone can walk away from a drop of up to 8 feet. Do you know of any tables that high? Otherwise, that’s more than enough. The bezels are raised as well, adding an extra precaution that could save the screen or the lens.

More importantly, the material of the Speck Clear MagSafe Case is designed to resist UV discoloration. It’s much more resistant to yellowing over time.

Lastly, if you truly need your wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, the Speck Clear MagSafe Case is fully compatible. Perhaps one of Apple’s magnetic wallets or the Belkin Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger.

Best Clear iPhone 16 Plus Case Speck Clear iPhone 16 Plus MagSafe Case With a combination of solid drop protection and anti-yellowing material, the Speck Clear MagSafe Case is the perfect option for showing of your iPhone 16 Plus's natural color. $40 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Thin iPhone 16 Plus Case: Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Case

Spigen

Pros Cons Grippy texture and ridges No screen protector (but supports one) Durable build made of TPU, PC, and impact foam Wireless charging and MagSafe-compatible You'll forget you have a case

It’s crazy to think the Spigen Rugger Armor MagFit Case only adds 0.08 to your iPhone 16 Plus, and yet it’s quite durable. Being a mix of TPU, PC, and impact foam, the case is perfect for shielding against day-to-day accidents without adding a lot of weight to your pocket.

Some extra attention was paid to the sides of the Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Case by way of numerous ridges. That gives your fingers a better grip, as does the texture of the case overall. The buttons have texture too, and keeping in with the theme of a slim profile, the buttons aren’t comically big.

Lastly, and not surprisingly, the Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Case supports MagSafe accessories. That includes the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger!

Best Thin iPhone 16 Plus Case Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit iPhone 16 Plus Case Spigen's homework was "slim and protective" and they brought home the Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Case. It's the perfect blend of the two, right down to the subtle buttons and grippy texture. $23 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case: Rumwot Leather Case

Rumwot

Pros Cons Fine, genuine leather feel You must take proper care of the leather Metal framing around the camera for protection Wireless charging and MagSafe-compatible Raised bezels to guard the glass

If you have a taste for the finer things, the Rumwot Leather Case is that kind of subtle yet striking stylistic choice to bring an outfit together. More importantly, it doesn’t come at the cost of features and you maintain solid drop protection.

The case itself has that fine leather layer, then the shell underneath. Together, they offer some basic scratch and drop resistance. Special attention was made to the frame around the camera and the edges of the case itself by way of a metal frame and raised bezels, respectively.

The Rumwot Leather Case doesn’t add much depth to your iPhone 16 Plus; in fact, it’s very slender and lightweight. Although the leather is soft and smooth, the etching of the material gives the case a natural grip.

Best Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case Rumwot Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case Using just the top layer of cowhide leather, the Rumwot Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case is soft, supple, and full grain. Luckily, the style doesn't come at a cost to features because you still mantain wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility. $30 at Amazon

FAQ

Can I use my iPhone 15 Plus case on my iPhone 16 Plus?

No. The iPhone 16 Plus has minute differences that make them incompatible, such as the placement of the buttons and an entirely different dimension to the camera.

Can I use an iPhone 16 Pro Max case on my iPhone 16 Plus?

No. In addition to the cameras being different, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is notably larger than the iPhone 16 Plus. You'd need a new case.

How do I clean my iPhone case?

Whether it's made of some kind of plastic or silicone, here's what you need to clean your iPhone case:

Two microfiber towels, one for cleaning and the other for drying

A bowl of warm water

Dish soap

Toothbrush

Try to avoid dish soap that's too harsh and the toothbrush is optional. If you do use a toothbrush, which I recommend, then stick to a soft brush. With your materials, here's what you do to get the case sparkly clean:

Mix dish soap with the warm water. Just a drop is good. Dip your microfiber cloth in the water, ring it out really good. You want it damp, not soaking wet or dripping. Gently wipe and scrub the case clean. Brush in circles and don't press too hard. Dry the case with the dry, leftover microfiber towel.

Afterwards, leave your case to dry for an hour or so in a dry area, but keep it out of the sun.

What is the difference between the different iPhone 16 models?

The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max are surprisingly similar to one another. Most of the features are shared between all four phones.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus use the same A18 chipset, the same number of GPU and CPU cores, even the same camera and SOS features. What separates them is the 16 Plus has a better battery life by five hours and a bigger display.

When you compare the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, the story is the same—bigger display and better battery life on the 16 Pro Max. Both use the A18 Pro chipset, with one more GPU and CPU core than the A18.

Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are also rocking a 48MP ultra wide camera and Dolby Vision, as opposed to the 12MP ultra wide camera and no Dolby Vision on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.