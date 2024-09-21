Nobody really wants to cover up their beautiful new phone with a case. That said, if you want that phone to actually stay beautiful, keeping it protected with the right case is the best way to keep it looking as good as the day you bought it.

What to Look For in an iPhone 16 Case in 2024

While you don’t have to use a case with your phone, you’re just asking for trouble if you don’t. Even if you have AppleCare+ coverage, you’ll still need to wait for a repair or replacement if you actually end up damaging your phone during an unexpected drop. Even a budget case can be the difference between nothing and a ruined phone.

One of the most important aspects of the case to consider is the material. The vast majority of cases, even those with other exteriors, use a combination of softer thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and harder plastic composite (PC) materials. This combination both protects against strikes and softens impacts.

One area you’ll want to specifically look at is the corners of the case. Many cases feature reinforced corners, as this is where the most force can be transferred to the phone during a drop. If you’re looking to be especially careful, or you frequently bring your phone to riskier job sites, you may want to invest a little more in a rugged, more protective case.

Of course, the material used for the protection doesn’t limit the material you can choose for the outside of the case. A leather case, for example, will still typically use TPU for extra protection, with leather providing the feel and appearance. TPU isn’t all that limited either, as clear cases that let you see the phone beneath still use the same material.

On the other hand, if you don’t feel you need much protection, you can always opt for a slim case. These are lighter, easier to fit into pockets, and generally work better for those of us who are using cases reluctantly. The tradeoff is that these don’t offer the same level of drop protection as heavier duty cases.

On the other hand, if you’re going to add bulk to your phone, you can always lean into it. As phones get larger, the wallet case is becoming an increasingly popular option, as it lets you keep your cards, cash, and other important bits and pieces all in one place. Just make sure not to lose it.

Best iPhone 16 Case Overall: Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe

Pros Cons Features a conductive layer + sapphire crystal for Camera Control On the expensive side compared to other cases MagSafe compatible Available in a variety of different colors

There are plenty of reputable and reliable case manufacturers out there, but going to straight to the source is rarely a bad idea, especially when the source is Apple. That’s only part of what makes the Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe a great buy, though.

This case features a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer in the case to enable Camera Control, an aspect you won’t find in just any case. It also features a soft, microfiber lining that almost feels like it cleans the surface of your phone when you place it into the case.

The case supports MagSafe accessories, and as its an Apple case, there should be no worries about magnet strength. It’s also compatible with Qi and Qi2 wireless chargers, and comes in a bunch of color options.

Best iPhone 16 Case Overall Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple's cases might not be cheap, but they're high quality and you know you're buying from a reputable brand every time. They also feature the same high quality the brand's other products are known for. $49 at Apple

Best Budget iPhone 16 Case: BENTOBEN for iPhone 16 Case

Pros Cons Good protection for a budget case Limited color options Translucent design is unique Features MagSafe

Most budget cases will offer decent protection against most accidental drops, but some go further than others. The BENTOBEN for iPhone 16 Case certainly won’t break the bank, but it has a nice combination of protective touches and useful features that you don’t see in every budget case.

The case has a thick TPU bumper around the outside, which should protect nicely from drops, including corner impacts. This also extends to form lips above the screen and camera edges, preventing the fragile glass from touching surfaces when you set your phone down. You also get MagSafe support, nice to see at this price.

While it isn’t a transparent case, this isn’t entirely opaque either. Instead, it’s a translucent matte design that lets you see the phone underneath, albeit tinted by the color of the case.

Best Budget iPhone 16 Case BENTOBEN for iPhone 16 Case Just because a case is cheap, that doesn't mean that it doesn't offer great protection, and this is a great example. With bumpers all around, your phone is protected from most every angle, plus the case has a fun translucent look. $14 at Amazon

Best iPhone 16 Wallet Case: TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 16

Pros Cons Magnetic closure keeps your cards and cash safe Bulky compared to non-wallet cases RFID blocking for personal info protection Space for four cards and cash

A good wallet case doesn’t just protect your phone, but it also helps keep your cards and cash safe. The TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 16 meets both of those criteria, and also functions as a handy kickstand to prop up your iPhone for watching videos or making FaceTime calls.

This wallet case features space for four cards, in addition to a larger money pocket. This is kept closed by a magnetic flap, but more importantly, the case also blocks RFID, which can help protect your personal information. Despite the vegan PU leather exterior, the case still uses TPU to keep your phone protected.

It’s worth mentioning that this case doesn’t support MagSafe accessories, but it will work with wireless chargers.

Best iPhone 16 Wallet Case TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 16 While the TUCCH wallet case isn't the fanciest on the market, it's made from vegan leather, features RFID blocking, and keeps your cards and cash safe with a magnetic closure. $20 at Amazon

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Case: Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Designed for iPhone 16 Case

Pros Cons Sleek design compared to many rugged cases Bulkier than standard cases Impact foam for extra protection Carbon fiber accents look nice

It doesn’t matter whether you have a tough job or an adventurous weekend lifestyle, but if your phone ends up in more danger than most, you probably want a heavier duty case. All it takes is one look at the Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Designed for iPhone 16 Case to know that it offers up some serious protection.

While the case uses TPU and PC materials like most cases, it also uses Impact Foam for extra drop protection. The carbon fiber accents on the case likely don’t do anything to add any protection, but they give the case a high-tech, almost racing-inspired look that helps the Spigen look sleeker than many rugged cases.

This case is compatible with MagSafe, but also Spigen’s MagFit ecosystem, which seeks to expand this concept beyond Apple devices. The upside here is, if you already own any MagFit accessories, they’re compatible with this case.

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Case Spigen Rugged Armor $23 $40 Save $17 Spigen is a well-known and reputable brand in the world of iPhone cases, and the Rugged Armor series is both tough and super convenient thanks to the company's MagFit line of accessories. $23 at Amazon

Best Clear iPhone 16 Case: Apple iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe

Pros Cons Same Camera Control features at the Apple Silicone case No matte or shaded options MagSafe compatibility Materials are treated to prevent yellowing

A common complaint with clear cases is that they start to turn yellow over time. While this will happen over time with most clear plastic, it’s also a sign of cheaper materials when it happens too soon. One simple way to avoid this is to opt for the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe.

Just like the silicon case from Apple, one of the main advantages of the this case over countless cheaper cases is the sapphire crystal and the Camera Control feature. Of course, you also get MagSafe support, and Apple specifically mentions that the materials and coatings used in the case are “optimized to prevent yellowing over time.”

Unlike some other clear cases, this one is only available in one variety, with no various matte or shaded options.

Best Clear iPhone 16 Case Apple iPhone 16 Clear Case with MagSafe Similar to Apple's Silicone case, the Apple clear case features a conductive layer and sapphire crystal for Camera Control that give it an advantage above clear cases from other brands. MagSafe is another bonus. $49 at Apple

Best Thin iPhone 16 Case: Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 16 Magnetic Case

Pros Cons Low-profile makes for easy pocketability Not every color features MagSafe Air pockets for good protection in a thin case Microfiber-lined interior is kind to your iPhone's finish

Many thin cases mean trading away some protection in the name of a thinner, easier to use case. When it comes to the Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 16 Magnetic Case, it’s definitely thinner, and plenty easy to use, but it also seems to offer quite a bit of protection, especially compared to the thin cases of old.

Air pockets in the corners are the key to much of the protective features here, as these increase the all-important drop protection. The case even features a microfiber lining, similar to some of Apple’s own cases, that cushions your phone inside the case. You even get MagSafe support.

One thing to be mindful of with this case is that while it comes in a variety of colors, not all of them are MagSafe-compatible. If MagSafe is important to you, be sure to double-check that your color of choice does feature support.

Best Thin iPhone 16 Case Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 16 Magnetic Case $20 $25 Save $5 This thin case makes use of strategic air pockets at the corners to provide extra protection from a thin case. It also features a plush microfiber lining that treats your iPhone 16 extra gently inside. $20 at Amazon

Best Leather iPhone 16 Case: Belemay Compatible with iPhone 16 Leather Case

Pros Cons Vintage-inspired leather look Heavy compared to other cases Develops a unique patina over time Self-healing ability to deal with scratches

Sure, you might have just bought a new iPhone, but not everything has to look brand new, right? That’s exactly why you wrap that fancy new iPhone in a vintage-inspired case like the Belemay Compatible with iPhone 16 Leather Case. It’s the perfect mix of old meets new.

This case is made from premium leather, treated for an especially vintage look. This means that over time, the leather will develop a unique patina so every case has its own look. Belemay also advertises the leather’s “self-healing” ability, meaning it can deal with smaller scratches with a few rubs across the surface.

The case uses protective bumps around the camera and display to protect the most important glass elements of the phone, and comes in four rustic varieties.

Best Leather iPhone 16 Case Belemay Compatible with iPhone 16 Leather Case If you don't like your new electronics to look too new, this vintage-inspired case is the perfect fit. With leather that will develop a unique look over time, this case is sure to keep your phone looking one of a kind. $37 at Amazon

FAQ

What is the difference between the different iPhone 16 models?

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max use 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and Always-On display technology. Colors and features also differ across models.

Can I use my iPhone 15 case on my iPhone 16?

No. The buttons and camera block layouts are different, so old cases won't fit the iPhone 16.

Can I use an iPhone 16 Pro case on my iPhone 16?

No. The size is off, plus the shape of the camera block is totally different, so the case from one won't fit on another.

How do I clean my iPhone case?

For most materials, a clean cloth with warm water and mild hand soap is all you need to clean your iPhone case. Materials like leather will require more care.