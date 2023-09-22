The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the biggest and most impressive model in the iPhone lineup, and it’s also the easiest to drop. Regardless of which type of case you prefer, we’ve gathered the perfect options to keep your phone safe.

Best Overall Spigen Mag Armor MagFit for iPhone 15 Pro Max $20 $45 Save $25 The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a powerful, but expensive, phone. Protect it with a case that will absorb shocks while you can still use MagSafe accessories. $20 at Amazon

Best Budget Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone 15 Pro Max $17 $30 Save $13 The Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone 15 Pro Max may be an affordable case, but it still offers plenty of protection thanks to TPU and plastic composite layers. The matte finish helps you keep a grip on it. $17 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Mag The SUPCASE UB Mag is a simple snap-on case that’s 15 ft drop test certified by MET Labs. It’s MagSafe compatible and features include generous bezels to guard the lenses and display from damaging surfaces while the precise cutouts ensure seamless access to all ports and features. $17 at Amazon

Best Wallet Max Case TORRO Leather Wallet for iPhone 15 Pro Max The TORRO Leather Wallet for iPhone 15 Pro Max looks like a standard wallet, but it also functions as a kickstand, plus it has support for MagSafe, and comes in a larger variety of colors than you'd expect for a leather case. $43 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Urban Armor Gear Plyo for iPhone 15 Pro Max $38 $50 Save $12 The Urban Armor Gear Plyo for iPhone 15 Pro Max offera rugged protection, support for MagSafe chargers and accessories, and a bunch of designs that let your iPhone's design shine through. $38 at Amazon

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for iPhone 15 Pro Max $20 $50 Save $30 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a design made from TPU and plastic composite to protect your phone while letting you see it, plus it has support for MagSafe chargers and accessories. $20 at Amazon

Best Thin Case TORRAS Magnetic Slim for iPhone 15 Pro Max The TORRAS Magnetic Slim for iPhone 15 Pro Max is an ultra-slim, ultra-light case that you'll barely notice on your phone, and it has support for MagSafe and comes in some excellent color options. $22 at Amazon

Best Leather Case CASETiFY Leather Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max $54 $72 Save $18 The CASETiFY Leather Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a wraparound design that covers the back and side of your phone, plus it comes in some interesting color options and is compatible with both MagSafe and wireless Qi charging. $54 at Amazon

What to Look For in an iPhone 15 Pro Max Case in 2024

The first thing you need to do is forget about using the case for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, assuming you have one. While the new phone looks similar, it’s a different size and shape from the curves on the edge, so the older case won’t fit properly.

For a new case, you need to choose which type of form factor you’re looking at, and how much grip you need. The iPhone 15 Pro Max isn’t the largest phone on the market, but as the biggest iPhone, it’s the easiest to drop, so a case with extra grip is useful. Aside from this, you can pick from anywhere on the spectrum from ultra-thin and light to larger and bulkier.

If you’re prone to dropping your phone, or you’re often using it in environments that put it in significant danger, you’ll want to opt for a rugged case. These are bulkier but offer much more protection. If you don’t want to go this far, folio-style designs protect your screen and sometimes double as a wallet.

Next, you’ll want to consider the material you want to use. Many cases use thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or plastic composite, which are relatively affordable but offer great protection. Of course, you can also choose more premium materials like leather or micro twill, which Apple uses in its own FineWoven cases.

These materials can add to the price, so you need to decide how much you want to spend. Fortunately, this doesn’t have to affect how protected your phone is, as even budget cases can offer excellent protection. Aside from premium materials, spending more also gets you features like MagSafe.

Finally, don’t forget to have fun with the look. Regardless of material or price point, many cases come in various fun color options, but you can also choose a clear case to see your iPhone’s glorious finish better underneath.