The iPhone 15 Pro is an impressive gadget, and it isn’t exactly cheap. You certainly don’t want to drop it and watch it shatter on the sidewalk, which is why you should protect it with one of our favorite cases.

Best Overall Spigen Mag Armor MagFit for iPhone 15 Pro $20 $45 Save $25 Spigen's Mag Armor MagFit case balances robust protection with a slim profile. It features shock-absorbing air cushions and a grippy, textured back and is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging – and you get all this at a wallet-friendly price point. $20 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Budget Caseology Parallax Mag for iPhone 15 Pro The Caseology Parallax Mag for iPhone 15 Pro proves you don't have to break the bank for premium features. This military-grade case combines TPU construction and a 3D Hexa Cube grip pattern with full MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility. $20 at Amazon See at Caseology

Promoted Pick SUPCASE Mag XT Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Mag XT is a rugged single-piece snap-on case. It includes a zinc alloy built-in camera cover with a protective doily to guard your lens. $25 at Amazon See at SUPCASE

Best Wallet Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 for iPhone 15 Pro The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 reinvents the wallet case with its sleek, flap-free design that holds three cards plus cash on the back, complete with a clever thumb slot for easy access. It even lets you use one of your cards as an impromptu kickstand. $30 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Urban Armor Gear Civilian for iPhone 15 Pro $45 $60 Save $15 UAG's Civilian for iPhone 15 Pro strikes a balance between rugged defense and everyday style. Its protective qualities include 20-foot military-grade drop testing and raised protective bezels. Yet, it still maintains a refined aesthetic with a lightweight profile and MagSafe compatibility. $45 at Amazon

Best Clear Case ESR for iPhone 15 with MagSafe $15 $24 Save $9 Maintain your device's eye-catching design through the clear or semi-clear finishes of ESR's iPhone 15 Pro case. It also provides better protection than most clear cases with its military-grade drop protection, Air Guard corners, and raised bezels. And with built-in MagSafe compatibility, you don't sacrifice functionality either. $15 at Amazon

Best Thin Case TORRAS Magnetic Slim for iPhone 15 Pro $10 $20 Save $10 TORRAS's Magnetic Slim Fit for iPhone 15 Pro maintains an incredibly sleek profile while still offering practical features like MagSafe compatibility. The soft-touch coating adds grip and resists fingerprints, and the clever flip-up camera ring kickstand doubles as a finger hold when taking selfies. $10 at Amazon

Best Leather Case Nomad Modern Horween Leather Case for iPhone 15 Pro With a combination of luxurious American-made leather with a protective TPU interior and MagSafe compatibility, Nomad's Modern Horween Leather Case for iPhone 15 Pro fills the void left by Apple's discontinued leather cases. But don't think of it as an Apple replacement. This case is a genuine upgrade. See at Nomad Goods

What to Look for in an iPhone 15 Pro Case in 2024

If you’ve got a case for your iPhone 14 Pro lying around, you may wonder if it will fit the iPhone 15 Pro. The new phone is ever so slightly smaller than its predecessor, with a different shape to the curves on the edges, so while you may be able to make it fit, it won’t fit securely. If you intend to use your phone with any regularity, you’ll need a new case.

One of the major differences between cases is the thickness and form factor, so you’ll need to decide what you’re looking for here first. Thinner cases may not offer quite as much protection, but they’re far less bulky and make an easier fit for pockets. Bulkier cases offer more protection and features, but they will make your phone feel considerably larger.

If you frequently drop your phone or use it on a heavy-duty worksite, you’ll want extra protection. Rugged cases are bulkier than normal cases, but they offer significantly more protection, which can keep your iPhone 15 Pro in working order well beyond what a typical case would do. On the other hand, these are even tougher to fit in a pocket or bag.

You’ll also need to consider the material you use. Many cases are made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), sometimes in conjunction with plastic composite. This offers plenty of protection and is fairly affordable, but there are other options like leather, fabric, and even cases that use wood for some extra style points.

You’ll also need to decide on the type of look and special features you want in a case. Clear cases let you see your iPhone’s finish while keeping it protected, while others use built-in magnets to support Apple’s MagSafe accessories. Other cases double as wallets, letting you leave your normal wallet at home.

Finally, you need to choose how much you want to spend. Affordable cases still offer plenty of protection, while paying more will typically get you super-rugged builds, fancier materials, or extra features.