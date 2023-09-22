The last thing you want to see is your iPhone 15 Plus slipping out of your hands and smashing on the ground. You can’t prevent every drop, but you can prevent against major damage with the right case.

Best Overall Spigen Mag Armor MagFit $21 $45 Save $24 iPhone 15 Plus users who prioritize function over fashion should consider the Spigen Mag Armor MagFit. It's a slim yet protective MagSafe-compatible case that offers excellent drop protection and a secure grip at a surprisingly affordable price point. $21 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Budget Spigen Ultra Hybrid With a TPU bumper and raised edges to safeguard your iPhone 15 Plus, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers surprisingly robust protection and durability despite its budget-friendly price. The clear case lets you show off your iPhone's original design, and it's available in several stylish color options for the protective borders. $35 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Pro The Unicorn Beetle PRO has includes a built-in screen protector, a kickstand with 3 unique viewing angles that double as a ring holder, and a free rotating belt clip holster. $25 at Amazon See at SUPCASE

Best Wallet Case Scooch Wingmate for iPhone 15 Plus The Scooch Wingmate iPhone 15 Plus case cleverly conceals 3–5 cards in a sleek design that looks more like a standard protective case than a bulky wallet. Its hidden card slot conveniently doubles as a kickstand, and it comes in various designs, from plain old black to an eye-catching Wildflowers print. $28 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Smartish Gripzilla for iPhone 15 Plus With air-cushioned corners and six-foot drop protection, the MagSafe-compatible Smartish Gripzilla lives up to its rugged reputation. In addition, you get protective bezels for the screen and camera, while its ergonomic finger grooves provide a superior grip. $30 at Amazon

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for iPhone 15 Plus $26 $60 Save $34 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for iPhone 15 Plus offers a clear case that gives your phone plenty of extra protection, but also features support for Apple MagSafe accessories and wireless charging. $26 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Thin Case TORRAS Magnetic Slim The TORRAS Magnetic Slim case adds minimal bulk to your iPhone 15 Plus yet still provides solid protection with its innovative four-ply TPU build. It doesn't skimp on features, either, with its MagSafe compatibility and grippy soft coating. See at Amazon

Best Leather Case Nomad Modern Leather Folio If you want something a bit more stylish, the Nomad Modern Leather Folio stands out with its premium Danish full-grain leather. This case combines luxury with practicality thanks to its protective TPU interior and MagSafe compatibility, and you can choose from either folio or standard designs. See at Nomad Goods

What to Look For in an iPhone 15 Plus Case

The design differences between the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus aren’t huge, so you may be tempted to try to reuse your old case. While the old case may somewhat fit, the new model is slightly smaller, so you won’t get a good fit. You also can’t guarantee the buttons will line up, so you’ll want to spring for a new case.

One of the most important decisions to make when buying a case is the form factor, as this can heavily affect the day-to-day usability of your phone. For example, a slim case doesn’t offer the most protection but makes for an easier fit in your pocket. Folio-style cases offer additional screen protection, as well as letting you prop your phone up like a tablet for watching videos.

You’ll also want to think about the material your case uses. If you’re just thinking about protection, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) offers plenty of resistance against damage from drops, but doesn’t look great. Plastic composite offers more protection, while other materials like leather offer a balance between protection and aesthetics.

Where and how you use your phone also deserves a fair amount of consideration, as while every case offers protection compared to no case at all, they’re not all built equal. If you’re frequently taking your phone to places most other people wouldn’t dare, you may want to consider a rugged case. These are bulkier but offer more layers of protection to keep your phone extra safe.

Of course, which case you buy also depends on how much you want to spend. While you can easily spend upwards of $50 on a case, you don’t have to. Affordable cases can still offer plenty of protection; you’ll just want to make sure you’re buying from a well-known and trusted brand.

Finally, think about the type of look you’re going for. A clear case gives you a look at your phone’s finish while offering protection. On the other hand, some cases let you add an entirely different style to your phone, depending on what you’re looking for.