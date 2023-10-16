Although the iPhone 16 is here, there are still plenty of reasons to keep your iPhone 15 in tip-top shape. If you aren't going to upgrade your iPhone 15, you should style it with a nice, protective leather case.

Best Overall Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 Series The Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 Series picks up where Apple's leather cases left off, using high quality leather and a TPU inner portion for extra protection with a classic, timeless look. See at Nomad Goods See at Walmart

Best Faux Leather Case Flaunt SQUARE Case for iPhone 15 Series The FLAUNT CASES Crocodile Faux Leather Case comes in an edgy square design with unique faux leather patterns that protect your phone and project chicness. With 8-foot drop protection and scratch resistance, it'll keep your iPhone 15 from day-to-day accidents. See at Flaunt Cases

Best With Kickstand WTCASE Magnetic Leather Case for iPhone 15 Series The WTCASE Magnetic Leather Case features a kickstand for hands-free and multi-angle viewing as well as Standby Mode. For the sake of functionality, the case supports MagSafe and wireless charging. $24 at Amazon

Best Premium Leather Case Bullstrap Portfolio Case for iPhone 15 series $71 $89 Save $18 The BULLSTRAP Bourbon Leather Case truly looks and feels premium, as well as fashionable to boot. It's also quite practical, given the built-in wallet. See at Bullstrap $71 at Amazon

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Series The MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Wallet Case stylishly turns your iPhone 15 into a wallet holding up to three cards and banknotes. See at Mujjo

What to Look for in an iPhone 15 Leather Case

Unlike regular iPhone 15 cases, leather cases are classy and luxurious. However, certain factors are worth considering when shopping for the best iPhone 15 leather cases.

Fit is the first thing to consider when looking for an iPhone 15 leather case to buy. We've selected the best leather cases for iPhone 15, and yes, they fit perfectly. A good iPhone 15 leather case should also protect your phone against sweat, scratches, scuffs, smudges, spills, and other day-to-day wear and tear at the bare minimum.

Finishing is another key factor to consider when buying iPhone 15 leather cases. You'll want to get leather cases with premium stitching, styling, and finish that also patina (age well). Aesthetics is a big reason to pick up a leather case, so the last thing you want is a case that will degrade in terms of looks over time.

The iPhone 15 is MagSafe compatible and also supports wireless charging—most cases support these features, but not all of them. If this is important to you, make sure to double-check that your chosen case is MagSafe compatible! There's not much of a point to a case if you need to keep taking it off.

While shopping for leather iPhone 15 cases, you might expect to spend a little more than usual. Surprisingly, the best leather cases for iPhone 15 in this roundup are all reasonably priced.