Nobody plans on dropping their phone, but it happens. If you want to protect your iPhone 15, the easiest way to do so is with a case.
Best Overall
Spigen Mag Armor MagFit for iPhone 15$27 $45 Save $18
Like the name suggests, the Spigen Mag Armor MagFit Case is like a suit of protection around your iPhone 15. It's designed with shock-absorbing TPU material, as well as at the corners, and raised edges to protect the screen.
Best Budget
Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for iPhone 15$15 $30 Save $15
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for iPhone 15 may be a budget option, but it comes from a brand with a great reputation and offers plenty of protection to your phone, including a matte anti-slip finish to help you hold on to it.
Promoted Pick
SUPCASE Mag XT
The UB Mag XT includes a zinc alloy built-in camera cover with a protective doily to guard your lens. The camera cover also doubles as a kickstand to offer multiple viewing angles. Other features include generous bezels to guard the display from damaging surfaces and precise cutouts to ensure seamless access to all ports and functions.
Best Wallet Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer for iPhone 15
The Smartish Wallet Slayer Case gives you a reason to leave your wallet at home, by housing three cards and cash at the same time. Meanwhile, your iPhone 15 gains several layers of protection, such as 6-feet drop protection, air-pocket corners, and raised edges around the screen and camera.
Best Leather Case
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 Series
The Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 Series picks up where Apple's leather cases left off, using high quality leather and a TPU inner portion for extra protection with a classic, timeless look.
Best Thin Case
TORRAS Magnetic Slim Fit for iPhone 15
The TORRAS Magnetic Slim Fit for iPhone 15 case is as close as you can get to going without a case while still keeping your phone protected, and the anti-slip finish will help prevent you from dropping it in the first place.
Best Rugged Case
Urban Armor Gear Monarch for iPhone 15$60 $80 Save $20
If you're frequently putting your phone in harm's way, keep it safe with the Urban Armor Gear Monarch for iPhone 15. It features five layers of protection, from a shock-resistant core to alloy metal hardware within the case.
Best Clear Case
Spigen Liquid Crystal for iPhone 15$14 $25 Save $11
The Spigen Liquid Crystal for iPhone 15 protects your phone while still giving you a look at the original finish. If you want to add a little extra pizzaz, you get options that add a light sparkle or a dash of color.
What to Look For in an iPhone 15 Case in 2024
If you’re planning on trying to reuse your iPhone 14 case on the iPhone 15, you’re out of luck. The design of the newer model is too different for older cases to work, so you’ll need a case that is explicitly meant for use with the iPhone 15.
One of the first choices you’ll have to make for a new case is the form factor. Many people want a simple bumper design that protects the phone during falls, and that’s it. On the other hand, a wallet-style case helps to hold your cards and cash, while folio-style designs include a front flap that provides extra protection for the screen.
The material is also an important consideration. While plastic and rubber are the most common, you’ll also see leather, cloth, and other materials used. Your decision of material impacts how much the case protects against damage, as well as how it looks.
You’ll also want to think about where and how you’ll use your phone. Standard cases are enough for most people, but if you’re frequently using your phone in areas where it’s more susceptible to damage, you may want to opt for a rugged case. This offers more protection at the expense of a bulkier design.
Finally, you need to consider whether MagSafe support is essential to you. Many cases are compatible with MagSafe charging, but bulkier cases and leather cases don’t always support this feature, so it’s important to check before buying if this is a key feature.