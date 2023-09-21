Nobody plans on dropping their phone, but it happens. If you want to protect your iPhone 15, the easiest way to do so is with a case.

What to Look For in an iPhone 15 Case in 2024

If you’re planning on trying to reuse your iPhone 14 case on the iPhone 15, you’re out of luck. The design of the newer model is too different for older cases to work, so you’ll need a case that is explicitly meant for use with the iPhone 15.

One of the first choices you’ll have to make for a new case is the form factor. Many people want a simple bumper design that protects the phone during falls, and that’s it. On the other hand, a wallet-style case helps to hold your cards and cash, while folio-style designs include a front flap that provides extra protection for the screen.

The material is also an important consideration. While plastic and rubber are the most common, you’ll also see leather, cloth, and other materials used. Your decision of material impacts how much the case protects against damage, as well as how it looks.

You’ll also want to think about where and how you’ll use your phone. Standard cases are enough for most people, but if you’re frequently using your phone in areas where it’s more susceptible to damage, you may want to opt for a rugged case. This offers more protection at the expense of a bulkier design.

Finally, you need to consider whether MagSafe support is essential to you. Many cases are compatible with MagSafe charging, but bulkier cases and leather cases don’t always support this feature, so it’s important to check before buying if this is a key feature.