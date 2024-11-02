The latest iPad Mini, a.k.a. Mini 7 or Mini A17 Pro, is out, and choosing a suitable case can be as confusing as the name. Whether you need one that’s rugged or you’re on a strict budget, we have compiled some top choices for you.

Best Overall Smart Folio for iPad Mini The Apple Smart Folio is the official case for the iPad Mini A17 Pro and the best overall choice for its elegant simplicity. It offers magnetic auto wake/sleep functionality and versatile viewing angles in an ultra-slim design with several eye-catching colors. See at Apple $59 at Amazon

Best Budget ESR Clear Case for iPad Mini 7 The ESR for iPad Mini 7 offers solid protection at a budget-friendly price. It combines a slim, transparent design with essential features like Apple Pencil support and Air Guard corners for drop protection while keeping the Apple logo visible and maintaining a lightweight profile. $10 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $29 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case Thanks to its Otterbox DROP+ designation, this rugged folio case exceeds military drop standards while still maintaining a sleek profile with all-around protection. It also sports practical features like an Apple Pencil holder and a multi-position stand. The back is transparent, and the folio cover is available in blue or gray. See at Apple

Best Keyboard Case Fintie Keyboard Case The Fintie Keyboard Case features a slim, detachable Bluetooth keyboard with real ABS keys. It provides complete protection for your iPad with its PU leather cover and TPU back shell. It also features an Apple Pencil holder with full charging compatibility, and turns into a convenient multi-angle stand. $36 at Amazon

Best Case for Drawing Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro offers full Apple Pencil compatibility with a holder and charging support while providing excellent protection with its shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology. Its flexible cover doubles as a stand for comfortable drawing angles, and its auto on/off function preserves the battery. $30 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Case for Kids Fintie Kids Case This case is perfect for kids thanks to its thick EVA foam providing extreme shock protection. Plus, it features a kid-friendly grip handle and a raised bezel that protects the screen when placed face-down. It also has an Apple Pencil holder, various viewing angles, and cool color choices. $14 at Amazon

Considerations Before Buying an iPad Mini (2024) Case

The first thing to consider is whether you need one. If you're upgrading from an iPad Mini 6 to the new 2024 model (known as the iPad Mini 7 or the Mini A17 Pro due to its chip upgrade), your existing case will fit your new device. If you're buying your first iPad Mini or have a model older than the 6th generation, you'll need a case designed for either the Mini 6 or Mini 7, as they share the same dimensions, despite having other differences.

Next, you’ll need to consider the protection level—the primary reason for buying a protective case. If you’re prone to dropping your devices, consider a rugged case. If it doesn’t have a screen protector, you can buy one separately. However, ensure the case has slightly raised bezels to protect the screen and camera when placing (or dropping!) your iPad face down. Corner protection adds another layer, and if you need it, a water- and dust-proof IP rating (at least IP67) is a bonus.

If you're an artist or note-taker, you’ll be delighted if your new case has a storage slot for your Apple Pencil. Charging compatibility is another bonus. Other things to look for are access to ports and buttons, although most reputable case manufacturers like the ones listed above will undoubtedly have these. If you do a lot of typing, you’ll benefit from an adjustable stand with multiple viewing angles and a keyboard if you don’t already have one.

Design is also essential for many iPad users. After all, we want our new purchase to look the part. However, think twice before putting design before build quality. The case is there to protect, so make sure it at least consists of materials like polycarbonate, TPU, and PU leather or combinations of them. Genuine leather also offers good protection but can be heavy and require maintenance. Dependable brands like Otterbox and Spigen have been making excellent cases for years, and theirs are ones you can rely on.