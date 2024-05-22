Without a protective case, your brand-new iPad Air 13-inch is vulnerable to drops, scratches, bumps, and spills. Safeguarding your tablet gives you peace of mind. And, with a range of great-looking cases to choose from, you can upgrade aesthetics, too.

Best Overall Smart Folio for iPad Air 13-Inch (M2) The Smart Folio for the iPad Air is the official Apple protector of the 13-inch (M2) model. Not only does it offer durable security, but you also get a stylish, professional look for upgraded aesthetics. $99 at Amazon

Best Budget Case GILLKEN Folio Protective Case $16 $20 Save $4 The GILLKEN Folio Protective Case fits the iPad Air 13-inch like a glove and offers durable safeguarding despite the affordable price tag. $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. See at SUPCASE

Best Case With Apple Pencil Holder OtterBox Statement Series Studio Case The OtterBox Statement Series Studio Case for iPad Air M2 is a fantastic folio-style case that not only looks great but also keeps your iPad Air safe from drops and bumps while carrying it in a backpack. See at OtterBox

Best Keyboard Case Logitech Combo Touch Case For iPad Air The Logitech Combo Touch is an impressive iPad Air keyboard case to boost your productivity while keeping the tablet safe. Moreover, its keyboard is detachable. $200 at Logitech

Best Rugged Case ESR Rebound Hybrid Case 360 $32 $40 Save $8 The ESR Rebound Hybrid Case 360 offers full-body protection, including the sides and corners, for your 13-inch iPad Air. It’s an affordable option and provides peace-of-mind fortification. $32 at Amazon

Best Clear Case ESR for iPad Air 13-inch Case $16 $19 Save $3 The ESR for iPad Air 13-inch Case is a sturdy, translucent case that protects your tablet from bumps and drops. It's back protection only, but it's super thin and lightweight and has support for Apple Pencil Pro charging. $16 at Amazon

Best Case for Kids May Chen for iPad Case This iPad Case is great for older kids, with a variety of styles, good protection, and an Apple Pencil holder. See at Amazon

What To Consider When Choosing an iPad Air Case

The 6th generation of the iPad Air is the first of the series to include a 13-inch model. This size increase will please tablet users who have a preference for a larger screen. However, for new buyers, this might mean a new protective case is also on the cards.

There are some quality protective cases specifically designed for this new tablet that offer precise cutouts and moldings. These tend to be a little pricier. But, some older iPad Pro 12.9-inch cases (5th- and 6th-gen models) will likely still fit the 13-inch iPad Air just as well, as the only difference in dimensions is that the iPad Air is 0.01 inches thinner.

Another thing new iPad Air 13-inch owners should be aware of is that the tablet does not support the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) or earlier. It supports the new Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) only. This may cause frustration among new iPad Air owners. Nevertheless, the Apple Pencil Pro does have significant upgrades, especially for creative types, so it may be worth trading in that 2nd-gen stylus and investing in this newest iteration.

Having a dedicated slot to store and charge your Apple Pencil Pro is a handy feature to look out for. If the slot offers a secure fit, it gives peace of mind to those who worry about losing an expensive accessory. It also means you don’t need to remove the case to charge it.

But, when searching for a protective case for your 13-inch iPad Air, you may notice that some sellers state their case to be compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). However, this does not mean you cannot charge your Apple Pencil Pro using these cases because the two Apple Pencils are precisely the same size. It will slot into the space just as snugly as previous generations and charge as normal.

You’ll also want to check the case for durability. It’s always best to look at which materials it is made from. Most consist of thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU for short. It’s a flexible yet durable plastic that is ubiquitous in the modern era. Still, it’s always best to check customer reviews before splashing out your hard-earned cash.