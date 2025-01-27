Whether you're an audiophile or a music enthusiast, a good pair of headphones can be invaluable. They can give you some respite from the pressures of daily life, a little pocket of space to retreat to. Whether you're into music, podcasts, or audiobooks, the right headphones can be an absolute boon—helping you work, rest, and play your way.

What to Look for When Buying Headphones

Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, with different styles suitable for different purposes. Chances are, you own a pair (or more!). Maybe you have a pair for general everyday use, plus an extra pair for working out at the gym? Or perhaps you keep a pair of more specialized headphones handy when indulging yourself with premium audio to get the best out of your music?

Whatever the reason you're looking for your next headphones, there's no one-size-fits-all solution, so knowing how and what you intend to use them for is a good place to start. Naturally, if you're looking for something to take the drag out of your daily commute, a pair of wireless headphones will fit the bill nicely, particularly one with active noise cancellation (ANC).

If keeping fit and staying active is on the agenda, a pair of lightweight earbuds could be just the ticket. They allow full freedom of movement and can be easily slipped into a gym bag. Plus, many are somewhat water and sweat-resistant, meaning they can withstand the rigors of a strenuous workout.

On the other hand, if you're creative and want a premium pair of headphones for critical listening, you may appreciate the benefits of a studio-quality pair of open-back headphones to get the job done.

Whatever style of headphones you're looking for, our list below represents our top picks across several categories, covering different features and functions to accommodate a variety of needs.

Best Headphones Overall: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Battery life is OK - but not great Great for ANC Premium price tag Alexa built-in

If you're looking to buy some premium wireless headphones that tick almost every box you can think of, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is right on the money. Equipped with two processors that power eight microphones, they're an excellent choice for noise cancellation. They come with Alexa built-in, provide Multipoint connection capabilities, and offer luxurious all-day comfort.

Handy features such as the Speak to Chat function make the WH-1000XM5 ideal for voice calls. It automatically pauses music to let ambient sounds in without any need to fumble with the controls. Plus, adaptive sound control adjusts and optimizes your audio to suit your environment, and convenient touch controls on the ear cups let you easily navigate music tracks and take calls.

One minor gripe here is the battery life. You can eke out 30 hours of playback from a single charge (with ANC engaged), which is decent but not great. However, on the plus side, these headphones are fast charging, and you can get three hours of juice from a three-minute charge, so you'll never be waiting too long to claw some power back.

Additionally, there's the price tag. At almost $400, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones don't come cheap. However, considering the sheer quality on display here, that price point becomes more palatable. With world-class ANC, voice assistant compatibility, and superior audio playback, these are the best headphones overall for most people.

Best Budget Headphones: PHILIPS Over Ear Open Back Stereo Headphones

Pros Cons Affordable Not wireless Deliver crisp, clear audio Not ideal for outdoor wear Suitable for music production

Finding a decent pair of headphones at an affordable price can be tricky, and you'll need to be prepared to sacrifice some of the more premium features to keep the cost down. However, with these PHILIPS Over Ear Open Back Stereo Headphones, sound quality needn't necessarily be one of those sacrifices.

This wired headset has 50mm drivers that deliver crisp, deep bass sounds, a balanced midrange, and crystal-clear high frequencies. The open-back design provides a nice, wide soundstage and plenty of air circulation for lasting comfort, making them a solid choice for mixing or music production.

In terms of their build quality, everything looks and feels pretty decent, if a little underwhelming. They're lightweight and comfortable, though perhaps lacking a bit of the rigidity that other, more expensive options provide.

Bear in mind that, for $70, you shouldn't expect premium-quality audio from this PHILIPS headset. Their wired and open-back design (which can cause some sound leakage) also means you're unlikely to want to take these out and about with you. However, for the price, the sound quality is formidable. They provide an impressive bass response and are a great budget-friendly option for indoor listeners.

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Pros Cons Best in class for ANC Expensive Spatial audio Battery life runs a little short Great for voice calls

If immersion is your thing, chances are you'll already have your sights set on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. In that case, you'll thank yourself for checking out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which take noise-cancellation to the next level, provided you can stomach the hefty asking price.

These wireless headphones incorporate three levels of active noise cancellation (Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode). With these modes, you can choose between full noise cancellation, transparency, or a combination of full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio - which uses spacial audio, creating the sensation of the sound coming from outside the headphones for a more lifelike experience.

Thanks to the built-in microphones, which do a sterling job of filtering out external noise, you can enjoy crystal-clear voice calls. Bose's CustomTune technology provides personalized sound by analyzing your ears and adapting the sound to suit their shape. The build quality is excellent, as expected from Bose, so lack of comfort is simply not an issue here.

This headset works with Bluetooth 5.3 and provides up to 24 hours of audio or up to 18 hours with Immersive Audio engaged. This might not sound like much compared to the competition, but when you consider the level of immersion and noise-cancellation on offer here, it's a forgivable flaw. Fast charging is a saving grace here ,though, as you can get up to 2.5 hours of play from a quick 15-minute charge, so it's not the end of the world.

Intuitive touch controls on the earcups allow you to easily switch modes, skip tracks, or answer calls quickly. You'll also find numerous quality-of-life features (such as SimpleSync, which allows you to sync your headphones with a Bose smart soundbar) to whet your audiophile's appetite.

Best Wireless Headphones: Cambridge Audio Melomania P100

Cambridge