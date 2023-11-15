With an HDMI splitter, you can send a single input signal to multiple displays. This little device comes in handy when you want to watch a sports game on multiple TVs throughout the home, choose between a TV or a projector for movie night, or duplicate multiple screens for your business.

Your changes have been saved Best Overall OREI 4K 1x4 HDMI Splitter For most people, this HDMI splitter from OREI is the best pick. You can display a single input on up to four different displays with 4K resolution at 60Hz. $35 at Amazon See at OREI

Your changes have been saved Best Budget Keliiyo 1-in-4 HDMI Splitter $17 $19 Save $2 This affordable HDMI splitter from Keliiyo supports 4K@30Hz with its four total outputs, which is typically plenty for those who plan to output streamed video content. $17 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best Splitter for 4K OREI 8K HDMI Splitter $60 $69 Save $9 This HDMI splitter from OREI is pricey, but it's worth it for multiple displays. It supports HDMI 2.1, so you can output 4K@120Hz or 8K@60Hz to two displays using one input port. $60 at Amazon See at OREI

Your changes have been saved Best Splitter for Multiple Displays J-Tech Digital 1x8 HDMI Splitter This HDMI splitter from J-Tech Digital is perfect for businesses or multiple household TVs. You can take a single input and output the signal at 4K@60Hz on up to eight different displays. $89 at Amazon See at J-Tech Digital

Your changes have been saved Best HDMI Switch SGEYR 4K@60Hz HDMI Switch This HDMI switch from SGEYR is the best option for most gamers because it’s affordable, offers five HDMI 2.0 inputs, and supports a 4K@60Hz output. $40 at Amazon See at SGEYR

What to Look for in an HDMI Splitter

When you’re searching for an HDMI splitter, there are only a few important aspects to consider. Think about the number of output displays you want to send your input signal to, your desired resolution and refresh rate, and the distance between your splitter and displays.

The most common HDMI splitter features one input port and four output ports, meaning you could take the signal from your streaming stick, for example, and send it to up to four different TVs. You can find some splitters that only output to two displays, while other splitters can send a signal to eight or 16 displays.

For people looking to duplicate a video signal or a static image, 4K resolution at 30Hz will be plenty. However, the best bet for most people will be an HDMI splitter capable of supporting a 4K resolution at 60Hz. If you want to future-proof your setup, you can splurge on an HDMI splitter that supports 4K@120Hz, or even 8K@60Hz.

Most HDMI splitters offer a decent transmission distance that’ll cover the span of an average house, so if you forget to double-check this spec before buying, it won’t be the end of the world. However, if you know you need to send a signal to your TV upstairs on one side of the house and your HDMI splitter is downstairs on the other side, you’ll want to make sure the splitter and your HDMI cable are both rated to transmit the signal that far.

If you have features on your TV or computer monitor that you want to utilize, make sure the HDMI splitter you choose also supports those features. A few popular features to look out for are HDR compatibility and surround sound support like Dolby Atmos.

For anyone with displays that support a different max resolution and refresh rate, you’ll want to find an HDMI splitter that supports downscaling. This feature allows your 4K@60Hz display to stay at that max resolution while the signal is downgraded for your 1080p@60Hz display.

Because the terms ‘HDMI switch’ and ‘HDMI splitter’ are often confused with one another, it’s important to note the distinction here to ensure you’re searching for the right device. An HDMI splitter takes a single input and sends it to multiple outputs, while an HDMI switch does the opposite. If you need to send multiple inputs to a single output, you need an HDMI switch. If you want something that can send multiple inputs to multiple outputs, search for an HDMI matrix.