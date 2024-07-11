While picking up the latest GoPro means you’ll get all the bells and whistles, you may want something else from your action camera. With a bit of research, you can save money or buy a specific GoPro that’s suitable for your needs.

How to Pick the Best GoPro for You

It’s important to note that GoPros are primarily designed for capturing movies of action footage. This could be videos of your cycling, running, hiking or other outdoor activities you do. Since modern GoPro releases are waterproof to 30 feet (10 meters), you can record water-based adventures, such as kayaking, swimming, snorkeling, and some shallow diving. You can even go deeper (up to 196 feet/60 meters) if you purchase GoPro Protective Housing for your camera.

As GoPros are ideal for video-shooting outdoor enthusiasts, they aren’t ideal cameras for still photographers. If you’re looking for a simple camera to take everyday photos with, you are better off purchasing a point-and-shoot camera. That’s not to say GoPros are useless for still photography—you can still take great shots with most models, and you can also pick out high-quality shots from your video files.

All in all, GoPros are easy to use and deliver high-quality video and some excellent stills. They offer high resolutions for sharp detail and natural-looking colors for accuracy. You can also shoot at a variety of frame rates. When using higher frame rates, you can record excellent slow-motion video. This is especially pleasing when you’re shooting fast-paced action sequences.

And you needn’t worry about shaky footage either; GoPro has some of the best image stabilization you can find. So much so that a gimbal is usually unnecessary. Once you throw in the Horizon Lock feature found on most later releases, you’ll knock out professional-looking videos of your high-octane activities in no time. You can also find an abundance of accessories to heighten your action camera experience and develop your footage as you develop your skills.

Best GoPro Overall: GoPro Hero13 Black

Pros Cons New HB series of lenses and ND filters Sensor size and video resolutions unchanged Burst Slow-Mo feature for high-quality slow-motion shots Still requires additional housing for deep underwater use New magnetic mounting system Low-light performance now lagging behind competitors GPS reintroduced Image quality and stabilization as good as ever

With each new GoPro iteration, you get fresh features and upgrades that ensure consistent improvements on previous models. The GoPro Hero13 Black is the company’s latest and greatest, with it comes a new series of swappable lenses and filters. While sensor size and video resolutions remain the same, the introduction of the HB series of lenses and neutral density (ND) filters makes the Hero13 a game-changer.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) recording also enjoys a boost, with its HDR Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) profile kicking the vibrancy up a notch and delivering even more true-to-life images. Additionally, editors will appreciate the flat footage when using the upgraded 10-bit GP-Log profile, which ensures plenty of flexibility when it comes to post-editing.

Much like the Hero12, the 10-bit GP-Log profile is supported in 5.3K/60fps footage. However, the Hero13 expands this to higher frame rates, including 4K/120fps and 2.7K/240fps. The Hero13 also introduces a new feature for short bursts of slow motion at high frame rates. With the Burst Slow-Mo feature, you can capture 5.3K video at 120fps for some highly detailed yet epic slow-motion footage, albeit for just five seconds.

If that isn’t enough time, you can drop the resolution and get 15 seconds of 720p at 400fps or 900p at 360fps. The award-winning HyperSmooth digital stabilization remains in place. It performs as well as ever, as does the camera’s Horizon Leveling feature, which, as the name suggests, keeps those horizons level and your videos professional-looking.

When paired with the new Ultra-Wide Lens Mod, you get horizon leveling with full 360-degree capability. This lens also captures footage with 36 percent more width and 48 percent extra height at a maximum resolution of 4K/60fps. Additionally, it offers 1:1 aspect ratio recording, which is also unavailable on the camera’s regular lens. The lineup expands further with the Macro Lens Mod. It boasts a 4.3-inch close focus, which fundamentally reshapes the nature of GoPro recording.

Then there’s the Anamorphic Lens Mod to be released in 2025, which promises a more cinematic look. Complementing these lenses is a range of new ND filters that, like the new mod lenses, are automatically detected and configured by the camera. This intuitive system makes lens and filter swap a breeze and exposure adjustments more accurate.

The camera’s rugged build and solid waterproofing make it an excellent choice for winter sports lovers. Scuba divers will still need to purchase additional underwater housing if they want to record deeper than 33 feet, but it’s a solid choice for any other water-based activities. Furthermore, the Enduro Battery gets a power boost. It now packs a 1,900mAh capacity and delivers even better performance in extreme temperatures. This new battery can keep the camera rolling for over an hour when shooting in 5.3K at 60fps.

Runtime is also extended thanks to its new heatsink design, which improves heat dissipation. Additionally, the Hero13 brings back GPS capabilities. It also introduces Wi-Fi 6 for speedier file transfers, while the new and highly convenient magnetic mounting system rounds out an impressive feature set.

Best GoPro Overall GoPro Hero13 Black The GoPro Hero13 Black builds upon its predecessor with new innovative lens options and enhanced recording capabilities and remains a versatile and powerful tool for capturing high-quality action in diverse environments.

Best Budget GoPro: GoPro HERO10 Black

Pros Cons More affordable No mic input Front and rear touchscreens No vertical aspect ratio High-quality video capabilities Can overheat Full HD live-streaming Image stabilization is still superb

While the HERO12 Black offers all the latest and greatest GoPro features, it is also the most expensive of the line. If you want to save a few bucks and don’t mind sacrificing a few premium features, the GoPro HERO10 Black is a good choice. It still offers many of the same excellent functions, some of them older generations but still perfectly effective.

For example, the 23MP photos are slightly behind the 27MP of the latest HERO. And still grabs from videos have a resolution of 15.8MP compared to 24.7MP. The quality is not quite as high, but they are satisfying images with sharp details and accurate color.

But you’ll likely buy a GoPro for video, and the HERO10 has the same 5.3K/60FPS as the latest model. The slow-motion video also has the same high-quality standards, with 2.7K recording up to 240FPS. If you want a higher resolution, 4K at 120FPS also delivers epic movies with detailed slowed-down movements.

HyperSmooth 4.0 still offers superb image stabilization. However, you must remember that HyperSmooth is GoPro’s Emmy-award-winning feature, and earlier generations claimed these awards. So, while the HERO12 is now at HyperSmooth 6.0, the HERO10’s 4.0 version is still fantastic technology.

However, the main drawback is the battery life. At just one hour (compared to the 2.5 hours the HERO12 can deliver), it may be wise to invest in a second Enduro Battery if you plan on extensive video shoots.

Best Budget GoPro GoPro HERO10 Black Save some money by opting for a previous-generation GoPro camera in the HERO10 Black. Record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, grab 23-megapixel stills and get features like live-streaming, stabilization, and more.

Best GoPro for Beginners: GoPro Hero

Pros Cons Ultra-compact design Lower resolution photos Waterproof to 16 feet (5 meters) Stabilization is applied in the Quik app Good battery life Battery isn’t swappable Affordable USB-C charging

If you’re new to the action camera scene and are looking for something a bit simpler than the state-of-the-art devices going around these days, you’re in luck. GoPro has released its smallest and most basic action camera, the GoPro Hero. It doesn’t have the specs of the Hero11 Mini (which is why that camera is our ‘Best Small GoPro’ despite being larger). However, it has everything a beginner needs to open the box and get going.

This tiny little beast keeps things simple by offering various video options. It records at a maximum of 4K at 30fps. You can also record in 1080/30fps, and you get a 2x slo-mo option of 2.7K at 60fps, too. GoPro even adds to the simplicity with just a single YouTube-optimized 16:9 aspect ratio. All this keeps things basic for beginners and holds the price low; it’s only half the price of the GoPro Hero13 Black, and with all this reduction in tech, it weighs just 3oz!

The Enduro Battery also performs well; you can get up to 2.5 hours of footage when recording in 1080p (Full HD). Furthermore, the device is charged via USB-C, so you can easily keep it topped up via a power bank. This offsets the fact that the battery is built-in.

Once beginners have a handle on the camera, they can explore some other simple features. These include basic video editing, remote camera control, and the application of basic stabilization using the GoPro Quik app. With an additional GoPro Premium+ subscription, you’ll access features like Hypersmooth Pro stabilization (GoPro’s most advanced), and AI-generated highlight videos.

Best GoPro for Beginners GoPro Hero (2024 Model) GoPro's new entry-level Hero camera offers beginners an affordable, compact, and user-friendly option with just the essential features for easy learning and straight-out-of-the-box action footage.

Best GoPro for Vlogging: GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition

Pros Cons Comprehensive bundle for content creators Same accessories as previous edition other than the Magnetic Latch Mount. Volta Battery Grip extends recording time significantly Media Mod features a shotgun microphone and 3.5mm jack Light Mod provides soft, natural-looking LED light Magnetic Latch Mount for GoPro Hero13 Black

As with the previous model, the GoPro Hero13 Black also comes in a carefully put-together bundle for content creators. The GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition features the company’s latest and greatest action camera and the various accessories you’ll need for vlogging. In the box is a Volta Battery Grip, GoPro Media Mod, GoPro Light Mod, and an extra Enduro Battery. This generation of the bundle also comes with a new magnetic latch mount for connecting to the Hero13’s new magnetic mounting system.

The included Hero13 is no different from the action camera you can buy individually. You get all the same upgrades, including the enhanced HDR recording, upgraded 10-bit GP-Log profile, Burst Slow-Mo shooting, and improved Enduro Battery. GPS has also been reintroduced, and Wi-Fi 6 ensures faster file transfers.

There’s also the previously mentioned new magnetic mounting system and automatic lens and filter detection for those new lens mods and ND filters. If you already have the Creator 12 Edition but want to upgrade the camera, you can buy the necessary GoPro Magnetic Latch Mount individually.

The Volta Battery Grip is comfortable to hold and features an additional 4,600mAh battery, extending the life of your Hero13 by up to 35 percent. This allows you to potentially record 4K for over five hours and also allows for simpler one-handed operation with its built-in camera buttons. You can also flip the legs out and convert it into a tripod, which has wireless capabilities, allowing it to function as a practical remote control.

The GoPro Media Mod has an integrated shotgun mic that helps isolate voices when there is a lot of background noise. There’s also a 3.5mm jack for adding an extra mic, while you can use the HDMI and USB-C ports and the dual cold shoe mounts should you wish to attach further accessories. Furthermore, the GoPro Light Mod is an LED with a diffuser that offers soft and balanced light and mounts nicely on the top of the camera.

Best GoPro for Vlogging GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition ​​The GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition bundles the company's latest action camera with essential vlogging accessories. It offers content creators a complete kit for video production with the extras enabling a much improved battery life, excellent audio quality, and compact lighting.

Best Small GoPro: GoPro HERO11 Black Mini

Pros Cons Waterproof to 33 feet (10 meters) Lacks a photo mode 8:7 aspect ratio for easy cropping No built-in display Dual mounting options Cannot remove the battery Compact and lightweight The battery can get very hot Video quality comparable to regular HERO11 Easy to use

While all GoPros are small, you may be looking for something even more compact and lightweight. In that case, the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini is your best bet. Despite dimensions of just 2x2 x1.5 inches and a weight of only 4.7oz, GoPro still has an impressive number of features packed into its small frame.

It’s primarily designed for video, more so than other GoPros. More specifically, it is used for shooting video from angles regular GoPros can’t reach. Its dual mounting options facilitate this. The clips on the bottom are identical to any regular GoPro and serve the same purpose, but a second set on the back is there for helmet mounting and recording point-of-view video. The lighter weight also makes a difference when mounting to a helmet. However, the second clip-set replaces the display. So, if you want to watch your footage, you must do so via your smartphone.

As GoPro has gone all out on video with this action camera, there is no still photography option. However, you can still pull up to 24.7MP shots from your video. Capturing footage is as simple as pointing and shooting. You can use this semi-automatic mode for convenience, or switch from Easy Controls to Pro Controls. Here, you can choose your resolution and frame rate, among other settings, to get precisely the shots you have in mind. You get 5.3K at up to 60FPS and 4K at up to 120FPS or 2.7K at up to 240FPS for slow-motion, and there are also quality time-lapse options.

This GoPro version runs HyperSmooth 5.0, which is just one generation short of the HERO12. Together with the built-in Horizon Lock, it performs admirably.

But the battery life is bang average, and you can’t swap it out. So when it’s out of juice, you need to wait for it to recharge. You’ll get around an hour at high settings, a bit less when recording 5.6K, which is around the same time you would get with the regular-sized HERO11. However, you need to note that the battery can get very hot. It isn’t advisable to wear the camera next to your bare skin when recording.

Best Small GoPro GoPro HERO11 Mini The GoPro HERO11 Black Mini offers exceptional compactness and dual mounting options, ideal for unique POV shots. It focuses on video capabilities with 5.3K/60fps recording, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, and Pro and Easy Controls.

$249 at Amazon See at B&H Photo Video See at Walmart

FAQ

What is a GoPro?

GoPro is a brand of action camera. They are known for their compact, rugged, and waterproof designs. They are primarily used to capture high-quality video footage and are popular for shooting adventure sports and any other activities where a traditional camera may prove to be impractical. You can attach a GoPro to your helmet, car, bicycle, or wherever you can to create unique angles and perspectives.

Why should I purchase an action camera?

The standout reasons are practicality and versatility. You can easily take a GoPro to places you might not want to take a DSLR or other traditional camera. For example, a conventional camera would be cumbersome and dangerous to wear around your neck while rock climbing, and you wouldn’t take one anywhere near the water.

With their lightweight and compact builds, you can also mount them and literally forget about them. They have the features to ensure your footage is great, and their batteries are generally long enough to record for a reasonable length of time. However, there are many other reasons to purchase an action camera.

What's the difference between an action camera and a smartphone?

Action cameras are compact, rugged, and often waterproof cameras. They are designed for capturing quality video in a variety of conditions, including extreme. They feature wide-angle lenses and various mounting options.

Smartphones are multifunctional devices that may or may not have an advanced camera. Flagship smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15, certainly have outstanding camera functionality. But they are more suitable for everyday photography and videography. They are not tailored for adventure and sports and don’t offer the same durability or hands-free recording.

Are GoPros waterproof?

All modern GoPros are waterproof down to 30 feet (10 meters). Any lower than this and you will need protective housing. Buying the official GoPro Protective Housing lets you dive deep to around 196 feet (60 meters). However, you can save some bucks by opting for unofficial merchandise, such as those on offer from FitStill or HONGDAK, for budget-friendly options that still allow you to go to the same depths.