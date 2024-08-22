Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases range from the ultra-slim to the ultimate defender. Explore the options of eye-catching designs and practical features, but make sure your choice delivers the protection your Pixel phone deserves.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case

The primary purpose of using a case with any phone is protection. To get the best protection, you should first consider the materials the case consists of. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is a common material in quality protective cases. It’s flexible, durable, impact—and scratch-resistant, and gives a more ‘grippy’ texture. Other durable materials include polycarbonate (PC), aramid fiber, and leather, the latter offering good defense while looking stylish.

You’ll also want to consider raised lips around the display and camera lens to ensure the glass doesn’t touch any surface when placed or dropped face down. You’ll also benefit from military-grade drop protection and reinforced corners, although cases like these tend to be on the bulkier, less attractive side.

However, while thin cases usually offer a lower level of protection, they can still do a good job. They also provide better aesthetics and are less bulky in your hand or pocket. Clear cases are also a go if you prefer the look of your Pixel phone over that of the case. Pixel phones have a unique look, and you might want to avoid covering it up.

Then, you should consider how you want your stand to function. Do you want it to double as a wallet? Plenty of wallet and folio cases will do a job protecting your phone. Do you watch movies on your phone? In that case, you might want to check that it has a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

You may even want to charge your phone without the inconvenience of removing it from the case. In this instance, you should buy a phone that is compatible with your preferred method of charging. Additionally, ensure the case has a built-in magnet if you want to attach it to a magnetic car mount.

Lastly, make sure your desired phone case is cut for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The XL is the largest in the Google Pixel 9 Series, so read reviews and make sure the cut is precise and you have full access to all buttons and ports.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Overall: TORRAS Ostand 360° Spin

Pros Cons Compatible with magnetic wallets and power banks One color only Excellent kickstand for viewing media or using as a tripod Durable materials and military-grade protection Ultra-slim design Display and lens protective lips

Our top pick for a Pixel 9 Pro XL case is this versatile choice from TORRAS. The Ostand 360° Spin offers superior phone protection and doubles as a flexible kickstand for viewing the display or as a sturdy tripod for taking great photos. The rotatable ring on the back brings versatility to the case, and you can also use it as a secure grip when snapping selfies. When not used, the ring conveniently slots into its groove, adding minimal extra thickness to this ultra-slim protector.

When you want to use the ring as a kickstand, you pull it out, choose vertical or horizontal positioning depending on your activity, and then fine-tune the angle to get it just right for your line of view. Vertical mode is ideal for snapping portraits, taking video calls, or generally being productive. Horizontal is best for taking sweeping landscapes or street photography snaps, while it’s also ideal for watching media content.

At just 0.04 inches thick, this case is considered ultra-slim. It’s also lightweight and adds next to no bulk to your Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s easy to handle with the cushioned silicone ridges on the sides, providing a secure grip, while it also features a special coating that repels oil, water, and fingerprint smudges.

Attaching the Ostand 360° Spin to car mounts is very reliable, as the magnets are extra strong. This strength ensures your Google Pixel Pro XL remains snapped to your mount, even if you’re winding through country roads or unavoidably hitting bumps and potholes.

The only way this case hits the deck is if you accidentally drop it. But with 12-foot military-grade protection, even if this does happen, your phone will remain unscathed. With TORRAS X-Shock Air Cushioning, a highly resilient TPU build, and raised lips for your display and camera lens, the Ostand 360° Spin will prove to be the ultimate protector for your phone.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Overall Ostand 360° Spin $40 $50 Save $10 The TORRAS Ostand 360° Spin offers military-grade protection in an ultra-slim package. Its versatile rotating ring serves as a kickstand, tripod, or grip, while strong magnets ensure secure car mounting. $40 at Amazon

Best Budget Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case: Spigen Tough Armor

Pros Cons Gesture tap compatible The kickstand isn’t adjustable Affordable Durable design Wireless charging compatible Vents to release heat buildup

Spigen does budget, and Spigen does it great. The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is among the toughest affordable cases available for your device. With the company’s Extreme Protection tech offering military-grade fortification via a rugged TPU build, a layer of impact foam, and air cushions with shock absorption on the corners, damaging your Pixel 9 Pro XL could almost be considered an achievement. It also features raised edges for screen and camera protection in the event of a drop.

However, it’s not just protection you get for your economic outlay. The Spigen Tough Armor case also features a basic yet handy kickstand for watching media content or taking video calls. It has a sleek and slim profile with a comfortable grip. Furthermore, vents release heat absorbed from the phone or your hands, and it’s compatible with wireless charging for your convenience

Best Budget Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Spigen Tough Armor The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers military-grade protection and a handy kickstand, all at an affordable price. With its rugged design, heat-releasing vents, and wireless charging compatibility, it's a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. $19 at Amazon

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Wallet Case: Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case

Pros Cons Stylish, minimalist wallet design No military-grade protection Slim and lightweight Built-in kickstand Strong Magnetic closure Budget-friendly

Foluu is one brand you can turn to if you’re after a high-quality wallet case with a stylish, minimalist design. The Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case offers just that, and its slim, lightweight build ensures it’s also easy to carry around. Additionally, it's surprisingly affordable for such a stylish case.

The Flip Folio is all about style and convenience, so it doesn’t offer military-grade protection like more rugged cases. However, it does hold its own against scratches, minor bumps, and drops, and its raised lips protect your Pixel 9 Pro XL’s display and camera lens.

With a PU faux leather canvas and a scratch-resistant TPU lining protecting the interior, the Flip Folio is both attractive and safeguarding. There are compartments for three cards and room for banknotes and coins, meaning you can leave your primary wallet at home and free up some space in your pockets. The magnetic closure completes the design and ensures your cash and cards are safely snug and cozy with your Pixel phone.

You can also fold the case into kickstand mode, which allows you to make hands-free calls or relax and watch a movie without the inconvenience of holding your phone.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Wallet Case Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case The Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers a stylish, minimalist design and convenient features like card slots and a kickstand, making it a premium choice for the fashion-conscious user. $13 at Amazon

Best Rugged Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case: Otterbox Defender Series Pro

Pros Cons Included holster doubles as a kickstand Pricey Offers excellent protection Port covers Comfortable, secure grip Wireless charging compatible

Otterbox is renowned for producing high-quality phone cases, and its Defender Series is synonymous with durability. With a multi-layer construction that provides excellent protection against drops and impacts, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro is an excellent choice for anyone who demands tough defense from their case. It’s specifically designed for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and fits like a glove with easy access to all the buttons and ports.

With a rugged, lightweight PC layer and a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) slipcover, the case offers robust protection and excellent grip. Its rigid inner shell adds an extra level of safeguarding, while port covers prevent dust, dirt, and debris from getting in and causing damage. The case has been tested to withstand five times the number of drops needed to achieve military-grade standards. Furthermore, raised lips protect the camera lens, and slightly raised edges ensure the display never hits the surface when drops occur.

If you want to go the extra mile in all-around protection, the case is compatible with the Otterbox Pixel 9 Pro XL Premium Glass. This screen protector offers extra fortification for your device and combines its strength with exceptional visual quality and touch sensitivity.

The included holster is a bonus. It’s also made of a robust material, and you can use it to clip your phone to a bag or belt whenever you need it. This frees up space in your pocket and is a great accessory to have when hiking or out for a run. The holster also conveniently doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing, while the case is compatible with Qi wireless charging and does not interfere with 5G connections.

Best Rugged Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is a rugged, military-grade phone case that delivers uncompromising protection for the Pixel 9. Its multi-layer construction and tested durability make it an excellent choice for those who demand the toughest defense. See at OtterBox

Best Clear Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case: Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear

Pros Cons Wireless charging support No kickstand No 5G signal interference Robust military-grade protection Secure grip Tactile button molds

For those who want to showcase their Pixel’s unique design while maintaining robust protection, the Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear is an excellent choice. It’s designed to fit the Pixel 9 Pro XL perfectly, meaning you’ll have no problem with the fit or accessing your buttons and ports. The button molds are tactile and feel like regular buttons, and the case fully supports wireless charging.

The case consists of materials that won’t interfere with any 5G signal. However, those materials are also robust. The shell is made from tough yet lightweight PC, while a TPE outer layer adds a level of impact absorption and provides a secure grip. The case has been engineered to endure a number of drops triple that of the military-grade standard.

Additionally, raised edges protect the camera lens, and the display's slightly raised screen lip prevents scratches. For extra safeguarding, the case is fully compatible with Otterbox screen protectors.

Best Clear Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear The Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear case offers robust protection for the Pixel 9 Pro XL without obscuring its unique design. Its tough yet lightweight construction meets military-grade drop standards, and you also get full access to the phone's features and wireless charging capabilities. $50 at Amazon

Best Thin Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case: Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro XL Case

Pros Cons Stylish and durable MagSafe charging only Thin and lightweight Incompatible with Pixel Stand Tempered glass screen protector included Secure grip

An ultra-thin case is the way to go for anyone seeking minimal bulk from their protective case or if you just prefer the feel of a phone without one. But there’s little point in encasing your Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in a thin cover that offers little protection.

So, go with the Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro XL. It features precise button, port, and camera cutouts, measures only 0.04 inches thick, and weighs just 0.8oz. Despite this, the 600D aramid fiber is highly durable, while Thinborne also includes a tempered glass screen protector to add a significant level of protection to your Pixel phone. This should also make its premium price more appealing.

The lightweight 600D aramid fiber is renowned for its strength. It’s thinner than steel yet 500 percent stronger. Hence, it is used in the aerospace industry, which heavily relies on resilient materials. You should also note that many other aramid-fiber cases use 1500D-grade material. However, the 600D used in this case offers a finer weave that provides better structural strength and a more refined look. Furthermore, the matte carbon fiber finish creates a textured grip to help you hold onto your phone securely.

An extra protective feature is the raised lips around the camera and display, which ensures they can avoid contact with surfaces when dropped or placed face down. On top of all this, there is the surprising inclusion of a strong magnetic ring for MagSafe charging.

Best Thin Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro XL Case The Thinborne case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers robust protection in an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Its 600D aramid fiber construction is incredibly durable yet maintains a refined, textured grip. $70 at Amazon See at Thinborne

Best Leather Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case: TORRO Leather Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pros Cons Aesthetically pleasing Incompatible with wireless chargers under 20W Luxurious feel Good level of protection Built-in stand Qi wireless charging

A sophisticated phone needs a sophisticated case. The TORRO Leather Case is made from top-grain leather sourced from premium US-based tanneries and is a luxurious-looking protector for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. With minimal treatment, this case has preserved its natural characteristics and has a genuine look and texture. But make no mistake, while it looks stylish, the TORRO Leather Case also offers a good level of protection.

With a durable TPU inner frame and a soft microfiber lining on the interior cushioning the back of your phone, this case offers shock and impact absorption and protection against scratches. The folio design gives complete front-and-back coverage, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL-specific cut ensures easy access to buttons, ports, and cameras.

Furthermore, the case has a built-in stand for horizontal viewing, while inside are slots for credit cards and a compartment for stashing cash. This makes it another good wallet case that frees up space in your pocket. It’s compatible with Qi wireless charging, although it does require a high-power charger with a minimum 20W output.

Best Leather Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case TORRO Leather Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL The TORRO Leather Case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a sophisticated, premium look and feel without sacrificing protection. Crafted from top-grain leather with a durable TPU frame and microfiber lining, it provides shock absorption and scratch resistance. $43 at Amazon See at Torro

FAQ

What is the difference between the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL?

The main difference is the size. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest in the series. It has dimensions of 6.4 x 3 x 0.33 inches (162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm) and a weight of 7.8oz (221g) compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6 x 2.8 x 0.33 inches (152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm) and 7oz (199g) weight.

Furthermore, the Pro XL’s display is 6.8 inches in diameter, compared to the Pro’s 6.3. The Pro XL also features a 5,060mAh battery in comparison to the Pro’s slightly smaller 4,700mAh. This means the Pixel 9 Pro XL should have a better battery life.

However, you might also want to consider the differences between the “Pro” models and the standard Google Pixel 9.

Can my Google Pixel 9 Pro XL case fit other Google Pixel models?

No, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is unique in size with regards to other Pixel phones. While there are only slight variations in size with some other models, it’s best to buy a case specifically designed for the Pixel 9 Pro XL for a precise fit.

How do I clean my Google Pixel case?

It all depends on the material it’s made from. For plastic or silicone cases, including those made from TPU, dampen a soft cloth with water, wipe the case using circular motions, and then dry with a clean, dry cloth.

For fabric cases, you can hand wash with a mild soap and water mix. Once clean, rinse with cold water, then squeeze out the excess and hang it out to dry.

A leather case requires the removal of dirt and debris with a soft, dry cloth. With another cloth dampened with lukewarm water, gently wipe away any stains. Don’t soak the leather. If the stain persists, you’ll need to use a specialized leather cleaner. Once clean, dry the leather case with the soft, dry cloth.