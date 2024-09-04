Since the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a lot more going on than the Pixel 9 Pro, it comes at a greater cost, and that's all the more reason to protect it with a case. Why leave it exposed to the elements? Why risk dropping it without protection?

Best Overall Spigen Slim Armor Pro (Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold) $70 $90 Save $20 The Spigen Slim Armor Pro combines comprehensive protection with thoughtful design details for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It's a durable case that integrates PC, TPU, and shock-absorbing foam in a relatively slim profile while offering crucial hinge protection and raised edges for screen and camera safety. See at Spigen $70 at Amazon

Best Budget Caseology Parallax Case (Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold) $13 $20 Save $7 Even though it combines military-grade protection with a practical grip-enhancing design for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Caseology Parallax still delivers impressive bang for your buck. This wallet-friendly case features reassuring protection elements, including raised edges for screen and camera safety, plus a textured TPU build to help prevent drops in the first place. $13 at Amazon

Best Wallet Case Miimall Wallet Phone Case The Miimall Wallet Phone Case cleverly combines card storage and security for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It features a streamlined slot that securely holds essential cards while still maintaining the phone's slim profile to free up pocket space. Beyond this convenient card pocket, you still get the comprehensive protection you need, including essential hinge coverage, a magnetic closure, and screen safeguards. $30 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Poetic Spartan Case The Poetic Spartan Case provides fortress-like protection for your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold using a multi-layer defense system of tough PC, soft TPU, and shock-absorbing EVA foam. It may be bulkier than other cases, but this rugged defender includes valuable features like hinge protection, a built-in screen guard, a convenient kickstand, and wireless charging compatibility. $50 at Amazon See at Poetic

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold) If you prefer to showcase your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's design, consider a clear case like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. The clear anti-yellowing material also provides practical protection by incorporating essential safeguards like Air Cushion corners and raised edges, allowing you to preserve your phone's premium aesthetics without compromising on protection or functionality. $35 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Thin Case OtterBox Thin Flex Series (Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold) $41 $60 Save $19 The OtterBox Thin Flex Series maintains the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's sleek profile while providing military-grade protection in a remarkably lightweight design. This ultra-slim case offers essential safeguards like raised edges for screen and camera protection to strike an impressive balance between a minimalist form and practical defense. $41 at Amazon See at OtterBox

Best Leather Case X-Level Slim Leather Phone Cover The X-Level Slim Leather Phone Cover brings timeless sophistication to the Pixel Fold by wrapping it in premium vintage leather. This refined case combines classic style with practical protection, thanks to its shock-absorbing corners and raised edges that snap securely into place, and it's available in black, blue, or emerald green finishes. $19 at Amazon

What to Look For in a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case

When it comes to finding the right case for your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the wants and needs are actually pretty straightforward. Obviously, protection is important, but there are a few features to keep an eye out for.

Starting with durability, the closer you get to 360 degrees of protection, the better your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold handles drop and scrapes. If the case has a built-in screen protector or protection for the hinge, that's a golden option.

Lastly, it's the design itself. With the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold being bulkier than your average, non-folding smartphone, avoiding thick, unwieldy cases is best. You should be able to comfortably fit your phone in your pocket. More importantly, that extra bulk can get in the way of the Pixl 9 Pro Fold's features like wireless charging and even traditional cable charging.