If you're thinking of investing in the Google Pixel 9 Pro, you'll want to protect the flagship phone against scratches, dings, and cracks. These cases will do just that!

Best Overall Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 9 Case $16 $30 Save $14 The Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Pixel 9 Pro offers durable, military-grade protection with a sleek carbon fiber design. It features shock-absorbent TPU material, precise cutouts for easy access, and a raised lip for screen and camera protection. $16 at Amazon

Best Budget JETech Magnetic Case $12 $15 Save $3 The JETech Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro is affordable and provides reliable protection with MagSafe compatibility. Its slim, durable design with precise cutouts offers enhanced grip and easy access to all ports and buttons. $12 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Mag The UB Pro Mag will keep your phone safe with shock-absorbing TPU, and the textured edges will make it harder to drop. It's also MagSafe compatible! $35 at Amazon

Best Wallet Case TORRO Leather Case The TORRO Leather Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro combines premium, genuine leather craftsmanship with robust protection. It has a wallet and precise cutouts for easy access to all features while adding a touch of luxury. $43 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case OtterBox Defender Series Case The OtterBox Defender Series Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro offers unparalleled protection with a solid inner shell and durable outer cover. It has port covers to block dust and debris, a built-in screen protector, and a holster/kickstand. See at Google Store

Best Clear Case Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case $10 $24 Save $14 The Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro flaunts your phone's design while providing much needed protection. It has a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing, balancing style, functionality, and defense. $10 at Amazon

Best Thin Case TORRAS Shockproof Case $17 $20 Save $3 The TORRAS Shockproof Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro delivers robust protection with a slim, lightweight design. Engineered with advanced shock-absorbing technology, it shields your device from drops and impacts while maintaining a sleek profile. $17 at Amazon

Best Leather Case Mous Limitless 5.0 Leather Case The Mous Limitless 5.0 Leather Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro offers premium protection with a genuine leather finish. Its AiroShock™ design improves drop defense without adding bulk. It's MagSafe compatibile with precise cutouts for best fit. $70 at Amazon

What to Look For in a Google Pixel 9 Pro Case

Investing in a quality case to protect your Pixel 9 Pro is a no-brainer. But what type of case is best for you? The best smartphone cases offer a good blend of form and function. It should provide practical protection against drop damage, scratches, and smudges, but with an attractive form factor that won't spoil your Pixel 9 Pro's sleek aesthetic.

With the introduction of a new generation of Google Pixel smartphones, phone case manufacturers will scramble to put out cases for each of the three new models. Right now, despite the limited choices, you can find several high-quality Pixel 9 Pro cases to suit every requirement and budget.

Generally, you'll want something that offers a decent level of protection. Look for a case that has been Military-grade drop tested, as these cases give your phone the best chance of surviving a fall without suffering critical damage. And if you're planning on taking your phone out in the elements with any amount of frequency, consider a more specialized, rugged-style case.

For practical purposes, you might want to consider a case compatible with wireless charging so you can avoid removing it every time your phone needs some extra juice. You might also want your case to be compatible with MagSafe, so you can snap on those essential accessories before you leave home.

Finally, there's the all-important style factor. After splashing out on one of the latest Pixel 9 smartphones, you'll want to ensure your chosen case doesn't spoil its look. So it's well worth considering how your 9 Pro will look once you've slapped that case on it.